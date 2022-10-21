The Best Places to Book an Affordable Last-minute Thanksgiving Vacation

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but there’s still time to save money on a holiday vacation in popular destinations across the country and beyond.

Thanksgiving is predicted to be the busiest travel holiday in the United States this year, according to a survey by HomeToGo that was shared with Travel + Leisure, and holiday flight prices are expected to reach the highest they’ve been in five years. But that doesn’t mean travelers can’t still find a deal, the vacation rental site noted.

“Instead of having a family feast in their homes, many are opting to celebrate in the comforts of a getaway in a vacation rental,” Caroline Burns, a travel expert and the director of PR at HomeToGo, said in a statement shared with T+L.

Trade popular destinations like Maui and Cape Cod for spots like Killington, VT, Carolina Beach, NC, Tallahassee, FL, Greenville, SC, and Corpus Christi, Texas, where vacationers can still rent homes for under $250 per night — over 40% lower than the average nightly price for rentals over the holiday.

In Killington, for example, more than 50% of homes are still available to rent during the holiday period with a median price per night of $239. There, travelers can soak in the final days of fall before the snow starts to cover the mountains for ski season.

And in Carolina Beach, which is known for being one of the best beaches in the state and just a 20-minute drive from historic Wilmington, more than 40% of rentals remain available with a median price per night of $198.

Another way to save money on a Thanksgiving vacation is to go abroad. To save on a dreamy warm-weather getaway, travelers should consider Isla Mujeres, which sits just off the coast of Cancun. There, HomeToGo said the median price per night is currently $205 with 36% of rental homes still available.

Nightly rates were calculated with a check-in date between Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, according to the site.