One of the Best Chefs in America Just Told Us His Favorite Places to Eat in Miami

With a second Miami-area restaurant, Thomas Keller is making his mark in the region where he spent his youth. One travel writer asked the culinary star about his favorite things to eat around town.

By
Tim Latterner
Timothy Latterner
Tim Latterner
Published on August 23, 2023
Chef Thomas Keller in a restaurant kitchen
Chef Thomas Keller in his kitchen at the French Laundry. Photo:

Deborah Jones/Courtesy of The Surf Club

Two Decades before Thomas Keller won his first James Beard Award in 1996, he had a job cooking at the Palm Beach Yacht Club. He went on to widespread recognition, with Michelin-starred restaurants in California’s Napa Valley (the French Laundry) and New York City (Per Se). Then in 2018, he returned to South Florida to open the Surf Club Restaurant, his ode to Continental dining at the century-old property in Surfside (where Four Seasons had opened a hotel the year before). “I had no intentions of coming back to Florida,” Keller says. “It was about the historic nature of the property, being able to embrace that, to understand its different eras.” 

Now the California-based Keller is heading back to the Sunshine State again. His latest: an outpost of Bouchon, opening in early spring a few miles inland from the Surf Club in the leafy hamlet of Coral Gables. It’s the third location of Keller’s bistro—after Yountville, California, and Las Vegas—a place to stop in for French comfort food and a glass of Bordeaux on a whim. The neighborhood restaurant is perhaps a contrast to the scenier spots for which Miami is known. “I consider Bouchon to be very casual dining,” Keller says. “Coral Gables is really a community, which is why we chose it.” 

He was again inspired to expand his footprint by a historic structure: Bouchon Coral Gables occupies the La Palma building, constructed in 1924 to house one of the new city’s first hotels. The menu also nods to tradition. It will change with the seasons, but the classics—croques-madames, steak frites, French onion soup—will likely be available year-round. “We’re not trying to modify history,” Keller explains. “We’re trying to celebrate it. Everybody loves trout, mussels, pâté, and roast chicken.”

Illustration of a New York Strip steak on a plate

Illustration by Amber Day

New York Strip at the Surf Club Lounge

After a long shift at the Surf Club, Keller often goes to the bar for this steak, a Wagyu-Angus hybrid from Idaho’s Snake River Farms.

Illustration of a branzino dish on a plate

Illustration by Amber Day

Branzino at Lido

“I’m spending as much time as I can meeting with my team,” Keller says; for a lunch break he heads to this restaurant by chef Michael White, also at the Surf Club, where the delicate fish is served over rainbow chard.

Illustration of a pizza

Illustration by Amber Day

Pizzaladière at Call Me Gaby

For an aperitif or early dinner, Keller is drawn to this alfresco spot in Miami Beach for its Italian-ish take on pissaladière — the Provençal flatbread with caramelized onions, black olives, and anchovies.

Illustration of a coffee being poured into a red cup

Illustration by Amber Day

Cuban Coffee at Versailles Bakery

To refuel, Keller gets a strong, sweet espresso from the to-go window of the famous Miami Cuban restaurant.

Illustration of crude on a plate

Illustration by Amber Day

Crudo at Doma 

“I like to support my colleagues’ restaurants when I’m in town,” Keller says. At this Wynwood spot from restaurateur Luca Lomonaco and chef Marco Guigliano, thin slices of hamachi come dotted with blueberry gel and topped with crispy slices of fried mushroom.

