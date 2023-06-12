The Most Popular U.S. Cities to Visit for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, According to Expedia

Total solar eclipses are rare — and it’s particularly unusual to see them from the contiguous U.S. The last one to be seen in the U.S., on August 21, 2017, was the first in nearly four decades. So it’s actually quite lucky for another to come along on April 8, 2024 — after that, you'll have to wait 21 years to see a total solar eclipse cross the Lower 48.



So it’s no surprise that eclipse fans are already planning ahead to get the most strategic view of the event. In fact, so many eclipse chasers are already researching hotels for the eclipse that Expedia has seen a major uptick in some of cities where experts believe there will be especially good views as the moon blocks out the sun’s light for a few minutes.



“Hotel searches for the top cities to view the eclipse are seeing massive spikes already for April 5 to 8, 2024, compared to those same dates this year,” the company said in a release.



With more than half of Indiana in the path of totality, searches for its capital city of Indianapolis have already seen a 6,040 percent increase. Not far behind is Burlington, Vermont, which has seen a 4,515 percent rise (its neighboring cities Stowe and Montpelier should also offer great views).

Farther south, Little Rock, Arkansas, has also seen a 2,275 percent surge, as the eclipse will ​​go from Texarkana, through both Hot Springs and Little Rock, and then over to Jonesboro.



New York state is home to two of the most popular spots to travel to for the total solar eclipse: Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

Expedia adds that, of those cities, the average nightly hotel rates are the highest in Burlington at $378, while Little Rock offers the lowest hotel prices (at an average of $187 a night). The company’s experts suggest using filters to book refundable rates or using the “book now, pay later” option to lock in the prices while staying flexible.

But definitely don’t wait, as Expedia says availability is starting to dwindle in both Burlington and Little Rock. “For more availability, try searching for properties in Texas (Dallas, Austin, San Antonio) or take a quick trip across the Canadian border to Montreal,” the company advised.



Some of the hotels within the total eclipse viewing path that are still available in the Hotels.com app, from April 6 to 9, 2024, include the former Coca-Cola building–housed Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis; the Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk in Texas (pro tip: book a reservation at the rooftop bar or outdoor restaurant for a prime view); the Kimber Modern in Austin, Texas, with rooms offering private outdoor space; and The Lake House on Canandaigua in New York's Finger Lakes, for a gorgeous lakefront viewing venue.

































