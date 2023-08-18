Take It From an Expert, These Are the 13 Clothing Items You’ll Regret Not Packing for Your Camping Trip

Thanks to the pandemic, camping has never been more in vogue. According to the 2023 North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report, 58 million households camped last year. That’s nearly half of the 130 million households in the country. Whether it’s your first or your fiftieth time pitching a tent, you’re probably aware that what you wear into the woods can make a world of difference. In fact, as a lifelong outdoor enthusiast and gear expert, I'd say that clothing is essential to creating the perfect camping packing list as we head into the fall.

For example, I remember being a kid and insisting on packing my frilly Disney dresses and glittery plastic heels on every family camping trip. My poor parents would try to talk me out of it, but I was stubborn. Inevitably, I’d freeze at the campground and stub my toes. Furthermore, when we’d return home, my precious princess attire would be torn and ruined from playing outside. As an adult, and one who makes a living writing for a camping blog, I’m now an expert in camping apparel and accessories.

Whether I’m heading into the Colorado backcountry or enjoying a staycation at the Red Lodge KOA Journey in Montana, I have my campground packing down to a science. Or is it an art? After all, the late summer and fall are my favorite seasons to camp in. The weather is pleasant, and the bugs are less annoying. If you’re like me, and you’re looking to spend pumpkin spice season overnighting in nature, below are the 13 clothing and accessory essentials to add to your camping capsule wardrobe.

Fjällräven Women's Abisko Wool T-Shirt

REI

I love the Fjällräven Abisko Wool Shirt so much that I have the long-sleeve version and the Abisko hoodie, too. Merino wool is the M.V.P. of camping fabrics because it’s naturally odor-resistant (that’s why sheep don’t smell terrible despite never showering) and moisture-wicking. While my cotton T-shirts get wet easily and take their sweet time drying, this Fjällräven shirt is nearly impossible to sweat through, and it dries in minutes. I also love that the fit of this shirt isn't super tight, so there’s good airflow.

At REI, it’s available in three colors with Patina, the green color that I have, currently marked down to $45. One shopper, who left a five-star review, wrote, “The wool is comfortable and not scratchy. I have worn it casually and for climbing. I will use it hiking." For something a little more wallet-friendly, there's the top-rated Merino Protect T-Shirt that's $35 at Amazon.

Uaneo Women's Plaid Jacket

Amazon

Even though I'm camping, I still like to look put-together. And that’s easy to do with my Uaneo Women’s Plaid Shacket, a flannel shirt-lightweight jacket hybrid that looks just as stylish in a national park as it does on a night out with friends (I’ve also worn it while sightseeing in Europe). At Amazon, where it comes in 10 different colors and a fall-friendly vest version, it has more than 6,200 five-star ratings.

Vouching for the jacket's warmth, a fan commented, “I wore this while winter camping. I love it. It is going to be a staple in my winter wardrobe." Of course, it’s also perfect for fall and spring. It has four pockets, including two hand pockets. The only downside is that it’s hand-wash only.



Columbia Women's PFG Tamiami II Long-Sleeve Shirt

REI

I knew the Columbia PFG Tamiami II Long-Sleeve Shirt would be a winner because for years, I’ve been obsessed with the PFG line’s best-selling Freezer dress. The PFG collection is originally designed for fishing, but it’s also excellent for camping because not only does the moisture-wicking, lightweight fabric offer UPF 40 protection, but it’s also treated with an antimicrobial solution so bacteria won’t grow. That’s super important for camping, since I often have to wear clothes more than once and don’t have access to laundry. According to one five-star reviewer, “It dries quickly and doesn't hold too much odor. I wore it for three days, sweating like a pig over the weekend, and it held up.”

I also love that this shirt has two zippered hand pockets, and the sleeves can be rolled up and snapped to stay in place when you need extra breeziness. At REI, where it has a 4.7-star average rating, it’s available in six gorgeous colors — one of which (corange, a punchy coral-orange hue) is currently on sale for 30 percent off. Similarly, you can opt for the Jessie Kidden UPF 50+ Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt that's on sale for $32 at Amazon.

Katie Jackson

Adidas Women's Terrex Soulstride Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

You'll always be grateful that you packed light when camping, especially in terms of footwear. Instead of trying to squeeze a bulky pair of hiking boots and comfy sneakers into your bag, you can condense them with something like the Adidas Women's Terrex Soulstride Trail Running Shoes, which are currently on sale for $56 at Amazon. Their grippy traction outsoles, which offer anti-slip peace of mind on the trails and uneven campground terrain, combined with their cushioned footbeds and supportive silhouettes make them perfect for any trip, hike, or excursion. Plus, they're sleek enough to wear with everyday clothes as well as your favorite activewear pieces.

"The first time that I wore these out were to go hiking to a falls," a shopper recalled in their review. "The grip was fabulous; the rocks on the trail were slick and mossy. The shoes were supportive and perfect! Plus, they are really cute."

Columbia Women's Switchback III Jacket

Amazon

Columbia Sportswear also makes really good and affordable rain jackets, and I swear that every time I’ve gone camping without mine, it rains. So even if precipitation isn’t in the forecast, I pack it for good luck. I love that the Columbia Switchback III Jacket comes in 20 colors (remember when most rain jackets were yellow?), and that it has two zippered hand pockets and a stowable hood.

Thanks to the adjustable cuffs and a drawcord hem that seal out moisture, this top-rated outerwear pick is 100 percent waterproof. It’s also one of the most travel-friendly rain jackets out there since it can stuff down into its own pocket. In their review, a shopper said, “This is great for camping... It's lightweight, folds up teeny tiny, and I was skeptical because it has no liner, but it kept me pretty warm too."

Ododos Women's Yoga Shorts

Amazon

Since I often hike when I camp, I always pack a pair of stretchy, moisture-wicking shorts. While I have at least four pairs of Lululemon shorts, my camping pair are these Ododos Yoga Shorts. I love that they have a longer inseam (they come in 5-inch and 8-inch options) and pockets so deep that I can fit my iPhone 14 in them. I’ve sweated in mine since 2020, and I’ve never experienced chafing. Of course, the biggest selling point of these super soft shorts is the supportive, high-compression waistband. I drink a lot of White Claw and eat a lot of junk food when I camp, but these shorts don’t make me feel (or look) as bloated.

At Amazon, they’re available in 31 different colors and have more than 12,100 five-star ratings from shoppers. One customer shared, "I get compliments every time I wear them and I always feel confident and happy… I wore them on a 12-mile hike and every person I passed asked where I got them."



Mountain Hardwear Women's Dynama/2 Ankle Pants

REI

For camp-friendly pants, I can’t recommend the Mountain Hardwear Dynama/2 Ankle Pants enough. They have pockets, a DWR finish that repels water, and a UPF 50+ rating to block out the sun's harmful UV rays. Because of these features, they’re great for hiking, kayaking, or fishing. And since they’re looser-fitting and made with lightweight, stretchy nylon/spandex fabric, they can double as lounge pants around the campground.

One REI shopper raved. “I love the fit of these pants. I have a pear figure and often have pants that fit my hips, but gape at my waist. These pants fit comfortably and hug my waist.” If you're in the market for something equally high-performing with a smaller price tag, get the best-selling Baleaf joggers, which are on sale for $36.

Katie Jackson /

Cotopaxi Women's Fuego Down Vest

REI

Unless you’re in Alaska or Canada, late summer and fall camping shouldn’t be freezing. Still, it’s nice to have a down layer for chilly mornings and cool evenings. The eye-catching Cotopaxi Fuego Down Vest, which boasts a water-resistant exterior and 800 fill-power goose down, is perfect because it keeps your core warm without overheating you. I also love it for camping because it has zippered hand pockets, and it packs down into an interior pocket — a feature I've come to appreciate when I’m backcountry camping and living out of my Osprey Exos backpack.

In a rave review, a REI shopper was happy to report, ”I’ve had so many compliments on this vest, but more importantly, it fits perfectly, is crazy warm, and light as a feather.” The vest is currently available in five fun color combinations and normally $165, but the color Kelp Stripes is currently 40 percent off and just $99. According to Amazon shoppers, the Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest provides the same lightweight-yet-warm experience, but it's on sale for $33.

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs

Amazon

A couple of weeks ago, I did the Fjällräven Classic USA, which is a backpacking camping trip with nearly 200 other campers. As soon as we hiked into camp, many of us traded our clunky hiking boots for Crocs Classic Clogs to chill around in. Though they take up more space than flip-flops, they’re definitely more comfortable and offer better coverage — all while providing almost as much ventilation. They also dry faster. That said, do not leave them out to dry in direct sunlight. I made this mistake last year while camping in Montana, and my Crocs shrunk and became elf shoes.

At Amazon, where they’re available in 75 colors and have nearly 450,000 five-star ratings, they’re so popular that they’re ranked number one on the retailer's best-sellers list. In their review, one camper wrote, “I used them while camping down in Virginia and they proved very comfortable as well as durable, especially as water shoes while on a boat or at the beach. I’ll definitely be buying another pair when, and if, these ones ever wear out.”

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Camp Moccasins

Zappos

For late fall camping, I swap my Crocs for something warmer like these L.L. Bean Wicked Good Camp Moccasins. Designed to be worn around camp, they have extremely durable outsoles with lots of traction so you won’t slip on pine needles or slick rocks. Inside, there are supportive memory foam footbeds to keep you comfortable and real lamb fur to keep you warm. At Zappos, they have more than 800 five-star ratings.

“I can’t go camping without them,” one Zappos shopper wrote, adding that they’re the best pair of slippers that they’ve found in 15 years, and that no other slipper compares. “The sturdy rubber sole keeps me from slipping and keeps my feet dry during those damp dog walks.” Over at Amazon, the Vonair Women's Moccasin Slippers have been earning high praise from shoppers — and they only cost $25.



Katie Jackson

Lanzom Women's Fedora

Amazon

I never camp without a hat, and I love a good fedora because it’s stylish and practical. My current camping fedora is one that I “borrowed” from my dad. But when he decides he wants it back, I’ll get the Lanzom Women's Fedora, which just happens to be ranked in the top 10 on Amazon best-seller's list. It’s one-size-fits-most, but it also has a drawstring inside so you can tighten it if you have a smaller head. It’s made of polyester and wool, so it’s also pretty durable. And I like the button detail on the belt, which gives it a bit more flair than my dad's version.

“I love this hat," an Amazon reviewer exclaimed. “It’s lightweight, adjustable and super easy to dress up or down. This was a last minute purchase for a trip to Nashville. The hat came with a plastic insert to keep the form, which I carried in my personal carry-on, and it kept the shape very well.”



Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Amazon

I love the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket because it’s wearable thanks to its handy cape clip. This means that if I’m wrapped up in it and cozy in my favorite Sea to Summit camping chair, I don’t have to leave it behind when I stand up to put another log on the fire. It comes with me, and I’m able to have both hands free. Unlike fleece blankets, this machine-washable travel blanket is ideal for camping because it has a durable ripstop shell that's strengthened with a liquid-, dirt-, and pet hair-repellent coating. So, needless to say, it won’t stain if you (or your camping mates) spill anything on it.

“This blanket has been through three multi-day music festivals, four camping trips, and lots of daily use,” an Amazon shopper shared. “It has kept us warm from the chill of autumn and spring nights and kept our butts dry and cozy while sitting on the ground. After being caught in several rainstorms I can testify to its water resistance.” Though the reviewer noted that the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket is "worth the price tag," you can grab the similar KingCamp Packable Lightweight Travel Down Blanket for just $35.

Katie Jackson

Sabre Frontiersman Bear Spray

Amazon

By far the most important accessory that I wear while camping in bear country is my Sabre Frontiersman Bear Spray. It’s not exactly stylish, per se, but it could save my life. While I’ve never had to use mine, despite seeing both black and grizzly bears on past camping trips, I feel safer when I have it attached to my hip. It even comes with a belt holster so it never has to leave your person. What makes this bear spray better than others, apart from its Amazon best-seller status, is the fact that it can spray up to 35 feet away (15 feet farther than many other sprays), and it’s the strongest formula allowed by the EPA. Pro tip: I recommend buying a two-pack, because if you have to use one can on a bear, you’ll want another one handy in case one of its friends shows up.

In their review, one camper recalled, “The bear immediately took off and we were able to escape the tent and get down to our boat where we spent the rest of the night.” They concluded it with a message to the brand, writing, “Thank you 1 million times for your product. It very well saved our lives.”

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

