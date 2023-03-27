The Ultimate Paris Packing List

Ahead, see our curated recommendations on what to pack for your trip to The City of Light.

Evening looks are necessary – the opera! The ballet! 118 Michelin-star restaurants to choose from! And, of course, you’ll need versatile outfits for exploring the city comfortably (think more stretch denim, less lycra). Another thing to note is that some hotel rooms and AirBnBs can be compact (not quite to Tokyo standards, but still on the smaller side), so it’s best to keep your suitcase size to a minimum. As for the etiquette? Cheval Blanc’s Assistant Front of House Director, Margaux Médeau, advises to “smile, walk fast, have fun, be chic, and dare. You’ll be Parisian.”

“To avoid looking like a tourist in Paris, the key is to dress like the French do in a classic, chic, and timeless style,” says Simudzai Kufandada, Chief Concierge for the legendary Ritz Paris. Think of a well-tailored capsule wardrobe in a neutral color palette – nothing too loud or overdone. But whatever you do, leave the athleisure behind – unlike other cities, it would look out of place here. “We still dress to go out,” explains Laure Pertusier, General Manager of the Saint James Club – a magnet for sophisticated local denizens.

It’s also the reigning capital of fashion, producing revered designers, including Coco Chanel, who famously said that “beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” That spirit of authenticity is evident on the streets, in the effortless je ne sais quoi that Parisians possess. You won’t find many women running around in neon stilettos at 9 a.m. carrying baguettes and peonies, Emily in Paris-style. Style in the French capital is more pared down and uniform, which is something to keep in mind when packing for a trip.

Paris conjures many images. There’s the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre Dame to name a few of its iconic landmarks. The city sparkles with world-class museums, restaurants, hotels, and elegant Belle Epoque architecture. Romantics around the world have long been enamored by its charm, and it’s inspired some of the most culturally significant artists in history.

Best Clothing One of the biggest dressing myths is perhaps the most obvious: “A true Parisian woman very rarely wears a beret,” explains Bastien Lalanne, Chief Concierge at the Bulgari Hotel (and, as you might imagine, witness to crowds of well-heeled locals). French style has an insouciant sophistication – classic and polished with an emphasis on tailoring. Despite being the epicenter of haute couture, nothing is too colorful or exaggerated. “Parisian fashion and culture exudes an effortlessly chic, laid back attitude,” says Moda Operandi’s Senior Ready-to-Wear Buyer, Tiernan Cowling. Laid back, yes, but as noted, athleisure is off limits (or code for “American tourist”). “We wear fewer sports outfits and caps on the street when we go out than in other cities,” explains Laure Pertusier. “We favor natural elegance and don’t go overboard with color or make-up.” So, what does a typical outfit look like? “For a day of sightseeing in the city, I opt for a slouchy tailored pant, paired with an oversized vintage motorcycle jacket and white tee,” says Tiernan Cowling. For both men and women, it’s all about investing in high-quality classics that transcend fleeting trends.

Best Daywear for Women Best Jeans L’AGENCE Margot High-Rise Skinny Jeans Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Lagence.com View On Net-a-Porter Jeans are a staple in the wardrobe of every French woman, and generally, there are no rips, no frays, or no embellishments, just classic cuts that fit well, often styled with a black leather belt. Shopping for jeans can be a minefield, but L’Agence is always a reliable go-to, and these Margot jeans are perfect for travel, as they are made from a super stretch denim that holds its shape. The flattering style has a slight crop, a contoured waistband, and is available in 13 different colors. If you’re embarking on a day of sightseeing – say, hiking up Sacré-Coeur or wandering the grounds of Versailles - these will make the journey a lot more comfortable than regular rigid denim. Price at time of publish: $245

Best Day Dress Staud Mini Wells Dress STAUD View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com Your days are bound to be varied – you may begin at Café de Flore, and then on to Musée de l'Orangerie before landing at a photogenic rooftop bar for an aperitif. With that in mind, you’ll need something that can adapt to a dynamic itinerary, like this feminine white dress from Staud. It fits firmly within the realm of timeless French style with an elegant square neck, a scoop back, and an A-line silhouette that hits above the knee. Although it has corset-style paneling through the midsection, the fabric is breathable and has some stretch. It’s also available in a midi-length and nine different shades, including a whimsical white with macaron-colored stripes. Price at time of publish: $195

Best Shirt Ines de la Fressange Sheer Cotton Relaxed Long Sleeve Shirt Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Designed by a French model and muse, this classic shirt is a great piece to have in your arsenal. It has a relaxed cut, a sheer fabric, and a rounded hem with side splits. Cuff up the sleeves and wear it half undone with a fitted bodice or lace-trimmed camisole underneath. It will cost you less than a round of Kir Royales and is sure to be on high rotation this summer and beyond (and if you’re Riviera bound after Paris, it will double as a swimsuit coverup). Price at time of publish: $40 The Ultimate Vegas Packing List

Best Tee Everlane The Modern Breton Tee Everlane View On Everlane.com You can always count on Everlane for timeless basics, like this long-sleeved marinière top. Unlike berets, French girls actually wear tees like this on a daily basis, tucked into jeans, perhaps with a pair of loafers and tousled hair, a la Lou Doillon. We love how the stripes aren’t too exaggerated – it’s a classic dark navy with thin contrasting lines. And the cut is flattering on most figures with a dropped shoulder, relaxed fit, and a high boat neck, perfect for accessorizing with a simple gold chain necklace (something like this Como necklace from Soru would be perfect). Price at time of publish: $65



Best Trench Zara Flowy Trench Zara View On Zara.com This razor-thin trench coat from Zara could pull any ensemble together, either worn open like a flowy duster or done up with the tie belt defining the waist. It’s made from a silky and breathable lyocell fabric that is wrinkle resistant, so it won’t look too disheveled after your journey across the Atlantic. The hem hits at the mid-calf and it has convenient pockets at the hip, plus a wide lapel collar. It’s available in three neutral colors: beige, khaki, and black. Price at time of publish: $80

Best Cardigan Vince Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Button Cardigan Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Vince.com A fitted cashmere cardigan is just as French as Breton stripes, and this luxurious style from Vince is one of the most elegant and high-quality options on the market. The tailoring is refined, and the soft pastel blue shade looks even more striking in real life. It could be worn open with a fitted white tank or buttoned up over a nude-colored cami. Pack it for a day of exploring and if it gets too warm, it looks just as chic draped over the shoulders with the arms tied around the neck like a scarf. Price at time of publish: $395

Best Daywear for Men Best Pants Banana Republic Slim Traveler Pants Banana Republic View On Gap.com As the name suggests, these pants were designed with travel in mind, made from a specially engineered Italian cotton that has enough stretch to move around in. They’re also breathable and are available in regular and tall sizing options and six different colors, ranging from jet black to khaki beige – all within the standard neutral colorscape of des Garcons. Price at time of publish: $100

Best Sweater J.Crew Cotton Piqué-Stitch Crewneck Sweater J.Crew View On Jcrew.com J.Crew makes some of the best cashmere sweaters around, but they won’t break the bank. This classic crewneck is a solid staple you could pair with jeans and sneakers for a day of sightseeing. It has a slightly slim fit, a crewneck, and ribbed detailing at the cuffs and hemline. It’s available in XS to 2X and a range of bright colors, but we recommend the heather gray, charcoal, or one of the more neutral shades (for Paris, and anywhere). Price at time of publish: $80

Best Shirt Banana Republic Linen Cotton Dress Shirt Banana Republic View On Gap.com Every man could do with a sophisticated blue and white striped shirt in their wardrobe, and this linen iteration would be perfect for Paris in the spring. It doesn’t have any distracting pockets and is versatile enough to be dressed up or down, depending on what your itinerary involves. Cuff up the sleeves, add a bold silver watch, and pair them with some chinos and loafers and you’ll have a versatile look on hand. Price at time of publish: $100

Best T-shirt Arket Niko Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Mr Porter View On Mrporter.com This is the simplest of plain white tees – there’s no chest pocket or any unnecessary features, it’s a true classic that is ideal for layering under utility jackets and blazers. It’s made from a lightweight cotton jersey, using an open-ended yarn that provides a soft, yet structured feel. And at this price, you can’t go wrong. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Jacket Everlane Organic Cotton Herringbone Utility Jacket Everlane View On Everlane.com Everlane has just launched a capsule collection titled “Modern Utility” and it’s full of essentials that work perfectly for a trip to Paris. One piece that caught our eye is this boxy utility jacket with front patch pockets, cuffed sleeves, and a button front closure. It looks like a shirt blended with a blazer, which is perfect for smart-casual outings. This is an easy piece to pair with a white tee underneath, chinos, and classic sneakers. Price at time of publish: $148

Best Eveningwear for Women Best Evening Dress Significant Other Aida Midi Halter Dress Moda Operandi View On Modaoperandi.com View On Shopsignificantother.com This is a prime example of how real French women dress up: sexy but always sophisticated, stylish but never succumbing to fleeting trends. This classic midi-length dress has an elegant, twisted halter neck, a low V back, and a slinky silhouette that doesn’t cling (that said, adding shapewear underneath is advised – this Spanx bodysuit would do the trick). It’s made from a lightweight viscose blend and has an invisible zip fastening at the back. Can’t you just see Emily in Paris’ Sylvie Grateau wearing it to a gala at the Palais Garnier, styled with sculptural earrings from Dinh Van? C’est chic. Price at time of publish: $255

Best Evening Jacket L’AGENCE Angelina Tweed Blazer Saks Fifth Avenue View On Lagence.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue This shimmering tweed blazer is an after-dark showstopper. The style is quintessentially Parisian, with a structured, ladylike silhouette, delicately textured tweed, and uniformed gold buttons lining the cuffs. In other words, it could pass for Chanel and is something that would live in your wardrobe forever. It has an open front with a fringe finish and is slim fitting through the arms, so if you’re planning on layering, size up. It’s the sort of item you don’t want to take off when you get inside – a hero piece to build an outfit around. Price at time of publish: $650

Best Top & Other Stories Fitted Mulberry Silk Tube Top & Other Stories View On Stories.com Tube tops can be tricky to pull off, but this silk version from & Other Stories is the most elegant version we’ve seen in a long time. Made from a glossy silk, it has a flared A-line cut and a corset-style tie back that allows the fit to be adjusted. It’s strapless, so it’s a great piece to wear under a structured blazer or a form-fitting jacket; it could either be a layering piece or a stand-alone statement, depending on the look. Plus, if you opt to wear it while it’s still sunny outside, you won’t have any tan lines to worry about. Price at time of publish: $159

Best Pants L’AGENCE Wanda Coated Jean LâAGENCE View On Lagence.com Forget leather pants, these glossy coated jeans are the way to go for travel (and any occasion, really). They have a subtle sheen that contrasts beautifully with cashmere and silk fabrics, and they fit like a glove, with enough stretch to move around in no matter where the night takes you. The shape is cropped with a slight flare, and they have a flattering contoured waistband that has a sculpting and lifting effect. Pair with a tailored blazer and heels and you’ll have yourself a look. Price at time of publish: $319

Best Sleepwear Intimissi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail Intimissi View On Intimissimi.com What could make a plush hotel bed even more luxurious? Equally plush sleepwear, like this silky slip from Italian intimates brand, Intimissimi. This is a piece you'd want to be photographed in while gazing out the window with coffee and a croissant in the morning (ideally with a view of the Eiffel Tower). It’s made from 100 percent Italian silk and has adjustable straps and a fine lace trim along the neckline and the hem. It’s available in multiple colorways, but the icy French blue is our favorite (and the most fitting for Paris). Price at time of publish: $89

Best Eveningwear for Men Best Shirt Vince Linen Long Sleeve Shirt Vince View On Vince.com Vince has a variety of high-quality, timeless staples for les hommes, but it’s their shirts that are renowned as some of the best on the market. And when you’re planning a night out in Paris, a refined, well-tailored shirt is exactly what you’ll need. This classic silhouette is free of any unnecessary details, with an elegant slim cut and a slight sheen. It’s made from a cooling linen fabric and is smart enough to wear on its own, paired with chinos and a leather belt on a hot summer night, or worn under a blazer for a more formal setting. Price at time of publish: $225

Best Pants J.Crew Bowery Slim-fit Dress Pant in Stretch Chino J.Crew View On Jcrew.com These lightweight dress chinos are a customer favorite for good reason. They have the structure of tailored suit trousers with enough stretch to move around in comfortably – ideal if you’re wearing them for packed days where you won’t have time to change before dinner. Another useful feature is the button flap waist that looks polished even without a belt – something to consider if suitcase space is limited. Price at time of publish: $128

Best Blazer Onia Linen Cotton Canvas Blazer Onia View On Onia.com A navy blazer in Paris is about as standard as florals for spring, and this linen version hits all the right notes. It has an unstructured fit with notched lapels, shoulder pads, and contrasting mother of pearl buttons. The style isn’t overly formal, but it would be appropriate for any evening destination (besides establishments that require a black tie dress code): think charming bistros, wine bars, the theater, and more. Price at time of publish: $220

Best Sleepwear Hanes Woven Plain-weave Pajama Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hanes.com These affordable solid blue pajamas from Hanes are dapper and comfortable. They’re made from a non-irritating, soft cotton blend, and feature a button-down top and pull-on pants with a stretchy waistband. The hem isn’t too long either, hitting around the ankle, so you’re unlikely to trip over them if you get up during the night. Price at time of publish: $48 The Ultimate Business Trip Packing List

Best Shoes “The beauty and pace of the city lends itself to a leisurely day of walking,” says Cowling. “With hours spent exploring the many museums and art galleries to the beautiful gardens, it's imperative to wear comfortable shoes.” Margaux Medeaux agrees, noting that “you should definitely bring a comfortable pair of sneakers or ballerinas – your best ally to stride along the Parisian streets.” Indeed, Paris requires a degree of practicality when it comes to footwear, but it’s a city of fantasy, and dressing up is all part of the fun. For footwear, it all comes down to high quality and smart design, and we’ve rounded up the best options that blend both. The common theme? Look to the Italians for the best blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Best Versatile Women’s Day Shoes Scarosso Sienna Black Bright Loafers Scarosso View On Scarosso.com Jetsetters in the know rave about Scarosso’s handcrafted shoes. These look and feel like the crème de la crème of designer loafers (think Roger Vivier, Loro Piana, Tod’s, et al.), but are a fraction of the price. Made from a brushed calf leather, they are supremely comfortable and are fashionable yet timeless. They’re topped with tassels and have a flattering 2.5-centimeter heel and a rubber and leather sole that provides good grip. Another plus for travel? They come equipped with a packable shoe horn and shoe bags to protect from damage in transit. Price at time of publish: $330

Best Women’s Heels M.Gemi The Mia Due 90mm M.Gemi View On Mgemi.com The key to wearing heels in Paris is to find a pair you can walk in with confidence, like these slingbacks from M.Gemi, with a flared heel for added stability. The elastic keeps the shoe firmly in place without rubbing, and they’re made from a luxuriously soft Italian Nappa leather. Other details include the round topline that has an elongating effect on the legs and the ladylike pointed toe. If a high heel seems too daunting, they’re also available in a lower-heeled version. And color-wise, opt for the ballet pink or the black (save the metallics for somewhere flashier, like Milan). Price at time of publish: $348



Best Sneakers for Men and Women Everlane The Forever Sneaker Everlane View On Everlane.com Simple and comfortable sneakers will serve you well in Paris, and this popular style from Everlane has the comfort and durability of a sports shoe without screaming “athleisure.” They’re wearable, versatile, and available in basic black and white, without any distracting logos or color accents. Half-size options are available for both men and women, so you can ensure you’re getting a good fit – necessary if you’re going to be walking around in them all day. Price at time of publish: $65



Best Loafers for Men Scarosso Men's Ludovico Loafer Scarosso View On Scarosso.com Another sophisticated style from Italian brand Scarosso is the lightweight Ludovico Loafer, made from a dark brown calfskin leather. The rubber sole is flexible, grippy, and bouncy – i.e., ideal for both packing and walking around while you’re on the ground. They feature hand stitching on the sides of the vamp, and a low, elongating shape that is flattering on the ankle (and looks great with cuffed chinos). Plus, they’re so soft, you won’t need to break them in before wearing them. Price at time of publish: $305

Best Men’s Evening Shoes M.Gemi The Filare Penny Loafer M.Gemi View On Mgemi.com Penny loafers have long been a gentleman’s go-to for formal occasions, and this elegant pair from M. Gemi is comfortable, stylish, and durable. They have a flexible sole, Grosgrain binding for blister-free wear, and a hand-burnished finish in a soft calf leather. Per most of the best shoes, these are handmade in Italy, and the artisan craftsmanship is evident. Price at time of publish: $278



Best Gear and Accessories The main accessories you’ll need for Paris are items to complete your outfit – think sunglasses, a crossbody bag, and a good belt. And, as on any trip, remember to pack your sunscreen and any toiletries you may need while abroad. One item the Paris Tourist Board recommends bringing is a reusable water bottle. “You will find many self-service drinking water fountains,” advised a representative.

Best Women’s Sunglasses Toteme The Classics Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses Moda Operandi View On Modaoperandi.com Aptly named “The Classics,” these polished black acetate sunglasses from Scandinavian brand Toteme are sure to outlive any seasonal trends. They have a square shape with rounded edges, 100 percent UV protection, and strong, fitted arms that help to keep them in place. And the logo is subtle – there are no bold gold accents on the sides or anything that could clash with your jewelry. Price at time of publish: $350

Best Men’s Sunglasses Garrett Leight Kinney round acetate sunglasses Garrett Leight View On Garrettleight.com View On Matchesfashion.com Some colored sunglasses can look like forced trends, but this muted butterscotch pair from Garrett Leight is sophisticated and flattering on most face shapes. The acetate frame is quite thin, so the color isn’t an overbearing feature, and the mineral glass lenses contain AR coating and UV protection. Although the arms are slim, you can turn your head without worrying about them falling off. Price at time of publish: $385

Best Women’s Belt J.Crew Classic belt in patent leather J.Crew View On Jcrew.com An often overlooked but game-changing accessory is a classic black belt. It can elevate the most basic ensembles – say, a white tee and jeans – to look a lot more polished and put together. This patent vegan leather belt from J.Crew is an excellent option, with gold hardware, invisible black stitching, and a medium width that goes with most pants (or dresses to accentuate the waist). Price at time of publish: $60

Best Men’s Belt BOSS Italian Leather Belt with Branded Pin Buckle Hugo Boss View On Hugoboss.com Made from 100 percent Italian leather and available in black, brown, and dark brown, this Boss belt is a wardrobe staple you’re sure to get a lot of wear out of. It has a minimal silver pin buckle that doesn’t distract from the rest of your outfit. It’s noted to size up for the best fit. Price at time of publish: $80

Best Handbag JW Pei Debby Flap Crossbody Amazon View On Amazon View On Jwpei.com When traveling to any city, a crossbody bag with just enough space for the essentials is sure to make life easier. And there are, of course, a myriad of options from Paris’s most revered maisons (Dior, Celine, Saint Laurent, and more), but affordable bags are having a moment, and this vegan leather style is an excellent option if you want a designer look for under $100. Plus, Parisians aren’t big on flashy labels and loud embellishments, so an understated bag like this would fit right in. It will easily fit your phone, hand sanitizer, lip balms, and wallet. Price at time of publish: $69

Best Jewelry Messika Paris Move Uno Pink Gold Diamond Ring Messika Paris View On Messika.com Messika is one of the most innovative jewelry houses to emerge from Paris since Cartier, and this 18-carat gold and diamond ring has become a hot ticket item with les filles. The central diamond sways to movement in a delicate gold “cage” and it sits higher on the finger, just below nails. This is understated elegance at its best. Price at time of publish: $938



Best Water Bottle LARQ Bottle PureVis Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bloomingdales This is the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle with a built-in water purification system, designed to eliminate 99 percent of bio contaminants, including e-coli. You’re highly unlikely to get water poisoning from Paris, but it’ll give you extra peace of mind if you’re filling up at a fountain you’re on the fence about. Plus, it looks sleek and is available in insulated and non-insulated versions. Price at time of publish: $99

Best Luggage Having too much luggage can be cumbersome, so consider how much space you’ll need for the days that you’re there. If it’s a quick weekend jaunt across the Atlantic, you might even be able to manage with a carry-on suitcase and a duffel, but for longer trips, taking a larger, checked suitcase is advised. Before purchasing any luggage, be sure to check the allowance on the airline’s website – there are many carriers offering the NYC to Paris route nowadays (Air France, Emirates, United Airlines, American Airlines and more), and the dimensions for carry-on suitcases can vary.

Best Checked Suitcase Away The Medium Flex Away View On Awaytravel.com Modern travelers are familiar with Away’s innovative suitcases (you can even spot them in the hotel lobby of the latest White Lotus series), and the brand’s newest release is ideal for trips where you’re likely to be returning with more than what you left with – aka the shopping mecca that is Paris. The hardshell-style suitcase has a flex zipper expansion that allows for an extra 1.175 inches of space, plus, it has smart features like 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-combination lock, and interior compression. Price at time of publish: $395



Best Duffel LeSportsac Deluxe Large Weekender LeSportsac View On Lesportsac.com LeSportsac’s Weekenders are ideal for short trips or for stowing in the overhead bin on your flight. They’re made from a durable, ripstop recycled nylon, and have interior and exterior pockets so you can keep everything in order (and ensure your passports are tucked away safely). It has a top handle and a wide detachable crossbody strap. Price at time of publish: $180 The Ultimate Long-trip Packing List