The Ultimate Ski Trip Packing List, and Expert Tips for the Mountain

Here is everything you need to know about packing for a ski adventure in the mountains. From jackets to goggles, our experts weighed in on the best brands and provided helpful tips and travel hacks.

We chatted with several snowsports experts to get their advice on the best clothing, equipment, and luggage to bring on your next ski trip so you’ll arrive prepared from head to toe for the exhilarating runs to the rejuvenating après.

Growing up 14 miles away from Oregon’s largest ski resort , I spent every weekend training with the local alpine racing team my dad coached. Before heading to the mountain, he would have my sister and I repeat a packing list (albeit begrudgingly) while rummaging around the truck to ensure we had our skis, poles, gloves, jackets, helmets, goggles, and snow pants in sight. It wasn’t until moving to the French Alps when I was 19 that I appreciated how much easier it is to pack ski gear when you use a thorough packing list to ensure smooth travels during a ski trip.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes with your family at Snowmass or taking in the breathtaking views of the French Alps at Courchevel, you’ll want to make sure you’ve packed everything you need for a ski trip.

Best Ski Clothing Before you hit the slopes, you’ll want to make sure you have all of the gear you need to stay warm and dry while skiing. Ski jackets, snow pants, and gloves will ensure you stay warm, but the most important thing is that the materials are completely waterproof. Even if it’s a sunny spring day, the weather conditions can change rapidly in the mountains. President of the Denver-based ski club Ski Noir 5280, Quincy Shannon helped co-found the group with the mission to diversify the snowsports industry after recognizing the lack of BIPOC community members with access to snowsports. Shannon, who has visited most of the ski resorts in Colorado, shares that the first thing he thinks to pack when embarking on a ski trip is layers. “I would say layers, layers, layers are your friend when doing anything snow- or cold-related because you can always take things off. But if you go somewhere and you don't have the right layers on even from the beginning, your core will get cold and then everything else is downhill from there,” he says. After packing plenty of layers, travelers can begin to think about outerwear like waterproof jackets and snow pants.

Best Ski Jacket: Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket Patagonia View On Patagonia.com View On Patagonia.com While our experts can’t stress layering enough for staying warm, your outer layer is the next most important piece of clothing for skiing. An insulated and waterproof jacket like Patagonia’s Powder Town coat is essential for skiing. Not only will it protect you from all types of weather, but if you take a spill, your upper body will also be protected from the damage that ice and snow can cause if your skin comes in contact with it during impact. When it comes to a shell versus a jacket with more insulation, Ian Levine, the wax technician for the U.S. Snowboard Cross Team, says, “I've [used] a lot of both and see the merit in both, but I like the insulated jacket just because I'm usually pretty cold. So that keeps me warm, and then if it's extra cold then I can also, like, throw another down jacket on underneath.” Price at time of publish: $349

Best Snow Pants: Patagonia Powder Town Pants Patagonia View On REI View On REI Chair lifts can often be damp or icy, so you’ll want a pair of waterproof and insulated pants to protect the bottom half of your body from the climate. Patagonia’s Powder Town snow pants have two layers of waterproof recycled polyester shell and insulation material that allows enough structure to stay warm while still having an optimal range of motion. Price at time of publish: $269

Best Gloves: Hestra Gloves Fall Line Gloves REI View On REI Leather ski gloves have gained popularity in the last few years among professional athletes, and Hestra's newest pair of leather ski gloves focus on sustainability and dexterity for snowsport pros. Made with Fair Trade Certified materials and labor, these leather gloves come with removable polyester liners and outseam stitchwork on the Leather Working Group-sourced outer material for added comfort. Price at time of publish: $165

Best Thermal Underwear: Thermajohn Long Johns Thermal Underwear for Men Fleece Lined Base Layer Set for Cold Weather Amazon View On Amazon All of our experts couldn't stress enough that layers are key. This set of men's and women's thermal underwear is an ideal place to start underneath ski jackets and snow pants. The long sleeve top and legging-style pants are made with a moisture-wicking polyester material so when you break a sweat after a run, the layers will keep you nice and dry while staying warm, too. Price at time of publish: $24

Best Fleece-lined Leggings: 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstromrack.com For a versatile pair of cozy leggings, you can't go wrong with this pair from Amazon. The interior is lined with soft fleece material and the exterior has the same stretchy and compressing fabric as a regular pair of leggings. Plus, there's an option for a pair with pockets to hold your phone or keys after you take off your snow pants. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Fleece Layer: Helly Hansen Daybreaker Half-zip Fleece Jacket Helly Hansen View On Hellyhansen.com View On Hellyhansen.com Once you've packed your base layers, you'll want to throw in a cozy fleece for extra chilly days on the mountain. The Helly Hansen Daybreaker Half-zip is a solid option for a warm and breathable layer thanks to its 100 percent recycled polyester material. And even though you may end up not needing it, it's wise to keep one in your ski bag just in case. Price at time of publish: $55

Best Vest: The North Face Winter Warm Insulated Vest The North Face View On Thenorthface.com View On Thenorthface.com U.S. Olympic Alpine Ski Team member Tommy Ford recommends wearing multiple layers under your outer shell or jacket, like a thin vest that can be easily taken off if you get too warm. "You think it's cold, but when you're actually skiing and moving, you get pretty warm, so it's nice to have layer options," he says. I like these lightweight vests from The North Face, which boast an insulated interior and stretchy nylon and polyester shells to keep your upper body toasty. Price at time of publish: $99

Best Ski Socks: Smartwool Ski Targeted Cushion Over-the-calf Socks REI View On REI View On Smartwool.com A pair of high-quality socks that don't bunch up and pinch your shins are crucial for a comfortable skiing experience. "As far as my socks, I probably won't wear any other socks outside of Smartwool. They're a Colorado-based company and they just feel really great," says Shannon. These Smartwool socks are designed for snowsports with a seamless fit made with cozy midweight Merino wool. Price at time of publish: $27

Best Off-slope Clothing Whether you’re planning to end a day of skiing with an après at the bar or tailgate barbecue, you’ll be much more comfortable if you pack a few extra pieces of clothing and shoes. There truly is no better feeling than taking off a pair of ski boots and changing into a pair of comfy snow boots—and it’s be much easier to walk around in the snow with them. Just in case your ski jacket gets damp, a cozy parka will feel nice after wearing a shell all day, and consider packing a pair of heated glove liners to warm up your finger when it gets extra cold.

Best Snow Boots: Sorel Explorer Boots Sorel View On Zappos View On Sorel.com View On Sorel.com Trust me, there is no better feeling than taking off a pair of ski boots after a workout on the slopes. These waterproof Sorel Explorer boots feel luxurious and cozy even without the sweet relief of taking off ski boots thanks to the 100 grams of insulation and high-traction rubber sole. Price at time of publish: $155

Best Parka: Eddie Bauer Superior Down Stadium Coat Eddie Bauer View On Eddiebauer.com View On Eddiebauer.com Chances are the temperatures will be chilly in the mountain town you’re staying in during a ski trip, so you’ll want a cozy winter parka like the Superior Down Stadium Coat from Eddie Bauer. These 650-fill down jackets can endure temperatures as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re seam-sealed for maximum waterproofness. Price at time of publish: $399

Best Glove Liners: Day Wolf Heated Gloves Liners Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart If I had a dollar for every time I had cold fingers while skiing, I'd be able to afford ski passes for a lifetime. Day Wolf's heated glove liners are the perfect solution for keeping your digits warm on and off the mountain. We tried these heated liners and loved how quickly they heat up your hands in just 30 seconds. While they're not waterproof, you can easily wear them with a pair of ski gloves or mittens, or for loading up the car with ski gear. Price at time of publish: $120

Best Equipment and Accessories When it comes to skiing, safety should be your top priority. The best way to protect your noggin is by packing a sturdy helmet and a pair of goggles to avoid impaired eyesight from wind or snow. It’s surprising how painful snow or rain can be when you’re going down the hill at 10 or 20 miles per hour, so you might be thankful to have a neck gaiter tucked away in your pocket for such occasions.

Best Helmet: Smith Vantage MIPS Snow Helmet REI View On REI View On REI The most important safety accessory you can purchase is a helmet. This Smith helmet is thoughtfully designed with all types of skiers in mind with a lightweight shell, breathable ventilation, and full coverage low-friction layer slides that will prevent your head from rotating in the event that you crash and hit it. Plus, if you have a pair of Smith goggles, you won’t have to worry about an awkward gap between the top of the goggles and the forehead of the helmet, since they are designed to integrate seamlessly. Price at time of publish: $270

Best Goggles: Smith 4D MAG Snow Goggle Smith View On Amazon View On Smithoptics.com As someone who has tried tons of Smith goggles for ski racing over the years, I can confidently say these Smith 4D MAG Goggles are worth every penny. The ability to have clear vision is crucial for safety on a mountain for spotting other skiers, rocks, or obstacles that can cause injury. They come with incredibly clear fog-proof lenses that can be changed out for bright and low light conditions. Price at time of publish: $300

Best Neck Gaiter: Smartwool Merino 250 Neck Gaiter REI View On REI You can’t always predict the weather at high altitudes, so it’s best to come prepared for anything Mother Nature throws at you. This Smartwool midweight gaiter is made from soft merino wool designed to protect your neck and chin from cold and wet weather conditions, or it can act as a barrier from the sun. Price at time of publish: $32

Best Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautifiedyou.com Whether it’s cloudy or sunny, being outside at a higher elevation means stronger UV rays leading to a greater possibility of getting a sunburn while skiing. To prevent an unwanted goggle tan, the EltaMD SPF 50 sunscreen is an excellent option for an outdoor-specific sunscreen. And it’s only 3 ounces so it can easily fit in your pocket or backpack. Price at time of publish: $28

Best Beanie: Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Academy.com Beanies are a must-have accessory for keeping your head warm and hiding post-skiing helmet hair. There are 34 colors of Carhartt cuffed beanies to choose from for your next ski trip, and they’re made with 100 percent cotton material to keep your noggin extra warm in the outdoors. Price at time of publish: $20

Best Women’s Skis: Head Pure Joy Skis with Bindings REI View On REI If you’re looking to purchase a pair of skis before your trip, a set of all-mountain skis like these lightweight graphene Head ones are a great pick. This pair is designed for beginner or intermediate skiers who generally stay on groomed or packed-down runs. Plus, the V-shape design is ideal for all types of skiers, as it improves control and stability so you can turn easier while skiing down a slope. Price at time of publish: $549

Best Men’s Skis: Rossignol Experience 86 Basalt Skis with Bindings REI View On REI The perfect pair of men’s skis for a trip to a ski resort, these Rossignols are your best bet for smooth turns on groomers or powder days. “I really like Rossignol…It's just like a good all-mountain [ski]. It'll work in powder, It'll work on hardpack—all kinds of stuff. Pretty much every ski company has a ski that's gonna work for that,” says Levine. This pair does come with bindings already built onto the ski, but you’ll want to always double-check if a pair of skis come with bindings before you buy a pair. Price at time of publish: $900

Best Snowboard: Burton Process Flying V Snowboard REI View On REI In my family, we have one member who prefers snowboarding instead of skiing, so we have several boards stacked next to our skis, too. Levine, who works closely with members of the U.S. Snowboard Cross team, shares that you can never go wrong with a snowboard from staple snowsports equipment brands like Burton. This model is designed for all-mountain use, thanks to its symmetrical twin tales and lightweight recycled wood grain materials. Price at time of publish: $550

Best Luggage and Bags If you’re planning to fly with your ski gear, durable bags for your skis and boots are essential. And for those planning to rent equipment, it’s likely that a checked bag will be needed for packing ski clothes that often takes up space in a suitcase. A piece of luggage with wheels is a must-have for traveling with multiple bags full of gear, according to Ford, who spends most of the year traveling internationally for ski races. “I bring a carabiner and hook it onto the top of the loop [of the] handle there so you can drag both with one hand and you can use your phone for navigation on the other hand,” Ford shared.

Best Ski Bag: Thule RoundTrip Ski Bag View On Amazon This Thule ski bag will give travelers flying with a pair of skis peace of mind. The sturdy polyester bag includes two removable padded sleeves, self-repairing YKK zippers, and it has two wheels on the bottom. Plus, there’s a large interior zipper pocket to stuff your gloves, socks, and neck gaiters into for maximizing storage space and adding an extra layer of protection. Price at time of publish: $300

Best Boot Bag: Thule RoundTrip Boot Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Chances are your ski boots won’t fit in a traditional suitcase along with your regular and ski-specific clothing. This spacious Thule boot bag can fit up to 60 liters, and it has thoughtful pockets to maximize packing space, including a pocket on top for a helmet and a protected pocket for goggles, glasses, or other easily breakable items. And if your ski boots are wet, the bag has drainage in the bottom. Price at time of publish: $170

Best Duffel Bag: Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 100L Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Equipped for bulky ski gear thanks, this wheeled duffel bag from Patagonia has a spacious 100-liter interior and a weather-resistant exterior. Levine and Ford both recommended using a large duffel bag to easily pack ski gear. "I make sure I put my helmet in there and boots [and] racing gear. I try to pack my helmet with my jacket or whatnot to use all that gear to protect other gear that's less sensitive," Ford shared. Price at time of publish: $419