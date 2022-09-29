Here's everything you need to pack for a safari with our top pick for each item. Use this as a checklist and read more about each of our specific recommendations below.

Use this guide to gather everything you'll need for your safari trip, and also be sure to pack other typical travel essentials, such as your passport and other necessary documents, toiletries, and more.

While many camps might have some spare supplies that you can borrow, it's important to head into this type of journey as prepared as possible . That's why we spoke to experts to put this broad safari packing list together, covering the essentials for clothing, shoes, accessories, and bags (because you might not be able to bring your normal suitcase!).

A safari tour is a bucket-list vacation for many travelers — and it's a type of trip that requires a little bit of specialized packing. After all, you can't just pop by the store to pick up any forgotten items when you're in the bush.

Best Clothing "When it comes to safari clothing, bear in mind the Three Cs: Color-sensitive, casual, and comfortable," says Micato Safaris advisor Liz Wheeler, a member of Travel + Leisure's A-List. Color is particularly important. "Stick to neutral colors like khaki, light brown, gray, stone, and tan, which blend in with the colors of nature," says Richard Avilino, a private guide with Wilderness Safaris. You also might want to skip white — it's not ideal for the dusty conditions of most safari landscapes. As for colors to avoid, Wheeler advises to skip "flamboyantly bright colors, particularly reds, which can actually scare off the safari animals." She also advises against darker colors like dark blue, which can attract flies. In terms of fabrics, opt for materials that will keep you cool, like cotton or moisture-wicking synthetics. Anything quick-dry is a great idea, particularly if you plan on doing laundry during your safari. "If you are in remote camps, all laundry will be done by hand and air-dried, so quick-dry is handy," says Andy Hogg, founder of the Bushcamp Company. Fortunately, most safari lodges offer laundry services — which are frequently complimentary — so you can get away with packing light. Here's our recommended wardrobe.

Best Long-sleeved Shirt: Columbia PFG Tamiami II Long-sleeve Shirt Columbia View On Columbia.com View On Columbia.com A long-sleeve shirt might be the most crucial part of your safari wardrobe. Though most safari destinations can get pretty hot during the day, long-sleeve shirts are ideal as they provide extra protection from both the sun and insect bites. Plus, it often gets fairly cold in the morning and at night, so being able to roll your sleeves down is a bonus. We love this long-sleeve shirt because it's quick-dry and moisture-wicking with mesh ventilation in the back for extra cooling.



Best Short-sleeved Shirt: L.L. Bean Tropicwear Shirt, Short-sleeve L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean If you really can't stand the idea of wearing long sleeves on safari, don't worry. Short-sleeve shirts are acceptable, too! This wrinkle-free shirt is made with UPF 50+, providing you with extra sun protection. You can toss your sunglasses in one of the two chest pockets, and you can clean them with the microfiber wipe inside the front shirttail. A bonus: This shirt is stretchy for extra comfort. The Best Sun-Protective Clothing for Women

Best Pants: REI Co-op Sahara Convertible Pants REI View On REI View On REI Safari pants are something of a personal choice — you want to wear something that feels most comfortable to you. "Some guests like the novelty and convenience of those nylon pants with the nifty zip-off legs," says Wheeler. "If you do make that fashion choice, practice zipping the legs on and off before you go. I’m serious! It’s just one of those things that’s not for everybody." If you do decide to go the convertible route, we recommend this pair of pants, which are made from water-repellant nylon and have plenty of pockets for gear.

Best Warm Layer: Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket Patagonia View On Patagonia.com View On Patagonia.com At night, it often gets fairly cold on safari, so it's essential to pack a warm layer for evenings and early-morning game drives. This full-zip Patagonia fleece, which is made from 100 percent recycled polyester, has a sweater-knit exterior that's ideal for dusty conditions on safari — it doesn't trap as much dust as fuzzier models. It has three zippered pockets, including a chest pocket for stashing your binoculars, phone, or hand warmers if you need them.

Best Rain Jacket: Marmot Men's PreCip Eco Jacket Amazon View On Amazon View On Marmot.com View On Marmot.com If you're going on safari during the wet season, toss a packable rain jacket into your duffel. This jacket, which folds into its own pocket, has a hood that can be rolled into the collar as well as a soft lining on the chin to prevent chafing. While many rain jackets trap body heat, this is a particularly breathable one, made from Marmot's proprietary NanoPro nylon. It also has zippers in the armpits for extra ventilation.

The Best Packable Jackets for Women and Men

Best Shoes Many safari operators issue weight limits for your baggage, which is often due to the small bush planes you take to get between remote camps. As such, you'll want to avoid overpacking, and cutting down the number of shoes you bring is an easy way to save space. Two essential pairs? Hiking boots or trail runners (for walking safaris or trekking along trails) and sandals (for comfortably lounging at your lodge for the day). Best Hiking Boots: Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots View On Amazon View On Merrell.com View On Merrell.com Hiking boots aren't always necessary on safari, as most game drives don't involve much walking. But if you're on a walking safari, or if your lodge has hiking trails, you'll want to pack appropriate footwear. This mid-height pair provides enough ankle support without being too bulky, and it's waterproof — key if you're trekking through a muddy area. If you're going to bring hiking boots, make sure to break them in first. "Don’t buy new ones right before the trip," says Hogg. No one wants to develop blisters while on safari!



Best Trail Runners: Allbirds Women’s Trail Runners SWT Allbirds View On Allbirds.com View On Allbirds.com Trail runners are an excellent alternative to a full-on hiking boot, as they're lightweight and require less breaking in. This pair weighs just 12.36 ounces (compared to two-plus pounds for the Merrell hiking boots), yet they're still waterproof and have macaroni-shaped treads for traction. We also love the sock-like collar that helps keep dust and debris out of the shoe. Plus, these trail runners come in a variety of colors, many of which are safari-friendly.

Best Sandals: Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Amazon View On Amazon Sandals or flip-flops are perfect for lounging around camp during the day, especially if there's a pool. If you're a fan of classic cork Birkenstocks, give this pair a go. It's made from lightweight EVA, a soft, springy plastic, which is shock-absorbing and waterproof — they're super easy to rinse off if they get dusty. And you can wear them with socks if it gets cold (if you don't mind making that style decision).



Best Gear and Accessories Must-haves for your time out on safari include binoculars for spotting faraway animals; sunscreen, sunglasses, and insect repellant for protection, and also a camera for capturing memorable moments. Also, think about the things you'll need outside of safari time, such as an adapter suitable for your destination and an e-reader to pass the time between drives. Best Hat: Tilley LTM6 Airflo Broad Brim Hat REI View On REI The sun is your worst enemy on safari, which is why all safari experts advocate for bringing a hat. "You’d be surprised how often guests forget to pack a hat or just don’t want to because hats seldom fit gracefully into luggage," says Wheeler. "But a great safari hat with a generous brim is pretty essential on the sunny plains. A ball cap is better than nothing, but sadly only does half the job unless you relentlessly flip it." This hat has a UPF 50 rating, providing great sun protection. It also has mesh ventilation to keep you cool.



Best Binoculars: Athlon Optics Midas G2 8x42 UHD Binocular Amazon View On Amazon While it'd be lovely if all wildlife sightings happened within feet of your safari vehicle, the reality is that many sightings will be a bit more distant, which makes binoculars a necessity. This pair has 8x magnification and 42-millimeter objective lens diameter, which is what many experts recommend for general use. They're also extremely durable — they're waterproof and fogproof with rubber armor coating. But before going out to buy your own binoculars, check with your safari operator to see if they provide them for guests, which could save you precious space and weight in your luggage.

The Best Binoculars for Safari in 2019

Best Sunglasses: Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized 52 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Ray-ban.com Pair your safari hat with sunglasses for maximum viewing comfort during a game drive. We at T+L have named the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer the best all-around sunglasses for travel, and that includes safaris. The now-iconic frame made its debut in 1952 and is still incredibly popular worldwide, thanks to its flattering shape. There's a scratch-resistant coating on the lenses, so you don't have to worry about nicking them as you toss them into your daypack or pocket while on the go. The Best Sunglasses for Every Trip

Best Insect Repellent: Sawyer Products Picaridin Continuous Spray Insect Repellent 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI Mosquitos can carry some pretty unpleasant diseases that affect humans, from malaria to yellow fever. Certain areas of Africa are known to have mosquito populations that carry these diseases, so it's crucial to protect yourself from their bites. Beyond medication and vaccines, insect repellent is a helpful tool to do so. While DEET is the chemical best known to keep mosquitoes away, it can often be oily on the skin. Picaridin, which you'll find in this repellent, has been proven to be just as effective as DEET, but it's a little kinder to your skin. It's also more helpful than DEET in repelling flies.

Best E-reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th generation 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Game drives typically happen in the morning and the late afternoon, when the temperatures are a little cooler and animals are more active. In the middle of the day, you'll likely have a bit of downtime at your safari lodge. Bring an e-reader to help pass the time. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has eight gigabytes of storage, plus a 10-week battery life, making it a traveler's best friend. It's also waterproof, so don't fear splashes by the pool. (That said, it's not designed to be used underwater — it's waterproof for "accidental immersion" only.)

Best Adapter: Mingtong International Travel Adapter Amazon View On Amazon Different countries have different electrical outlets, so pack an adapter to ensure you'll be able to keep your phone and camera powered up. This model has four retractable plugs that cover the majority of countries' electrical outlets, and its socket also accepts all four plug shapes. It also has three USB ports and one USB-C port that allow you to charge multiple devices at once. Each port is a smart port, adapting energy needs to suit the specific device plugged into it.



Best Luggage and Bags Given how remote many safari lodges are, you'll probably end up on tiny bush planes to get there. As such, most safari companies advise you to bring soft-sided luggage like duffel bags, which are easier to squeeze into the cargo areas of those planes. Some planes are able to handle bags with one hard side, which allows you to bring rolling duffels with extendable handles, while others might require true duffels — check about baggage rules with your safari operator before packing up for your trip. Best Carry-on Duffel: Briggs & Riley International Carry-On Upright Duffel Courtesy of Briggs & Riley View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Briggs-riley.com Because you'll likely have to fly on small bush planes to reach your safari lodge, it's often required that guests bring soft-sided luggage: namely, duffel bags. But many operators permit bags with one hard side, which allows for rolling duffels with retractable handles. (Check with your specific safari operator to find out what kind of bag you can bring.) If you can pack light enough to travel with just a carry-on, this rolling carry-on is the bag to bring on safari. It zips around like a regular suitcase, which makes packing and unpacking a breeze. One T+L travel writer was even able to pack for a 15-day trip in this bag. The Best Duffel Bags of 2022, Tested by Travel Experts

Best Checked Duffel: Eagle Creek Migrate Wheeled Duffel 110L Eagle Creek View On Eaglecreek.com Checking a bag instead? This wheeled duffel provides ample space for all your clothing and gear with a capacity of 110 liters. Impressively, it's extremely lightweight, weighing just 5 pounds. It’s also made of durable recycled TPU, a type of plastic that can handle the trials and tribulations of airport baggage handling. As you're packing this bag, remember to keep within your operator's weight limit, which is usually less than the 50-pound maximum of most major airlines.

Best Backpack Duffel: Backcountry All Around 40L Duffel Backcountry View On Backcountry.com If you're not able to bring a rolling bag on your safari, you'll have to go with a classic duffel. This carry-on-sized model is outfitted with detachable backpack straps, making carrying it much easier on your shoulders and arms than crossbody duffels. Made of durable water-resistant tarpaulin, this bag is tough enough to handle being checked into a cargo hold, too.