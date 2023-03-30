Here's What Cruise Ships Might Look Like 100 Years From Now

Shipbuilder Meyer Group imagines the future of cruising with a new ship concept.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023
A rendering of a futuristic cruise ship concept by MEYER Group
Photo:

MEYER Group Â©

Step aside, flying cars, the future of cruising is here.

Family-owned shipbuilding company Meyer Group just debuted a ship concept that they imagine is what a vessel might look like for a cruise vacation in 2100. Meyer Group calls it Reverse, and it certainly has a unique look.

With an almost whale-like silhouette, the ship is practically covered head to toe (blowhole to fluke?) in windows, allowing for urban gardening indoors, no matter the outdoor climate. Meyer Group, however, says the design was inspired by the aerodynamics of a rockhopper penguin. If you imagine a penguin porpoising — that is, launching itself out of the water in graceful arcs as dolphins do when swimming at speed — you can just see it.

"The ship is based on global megatrends and is one — but not the only — logical response to them," Tim Krug, head of concept development group at Meyer Group, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "For example, we have only provided for small restaurant areas that serve more as social meeting places, because we imagine that a large part of the nutrients will be consumed in concentrated form like pills."

While that may sound unappetizing, what's slightly more practical are the drone landing pads, as well as the modular cabin structure than can be tailored to a cruise line's specific needs.

“From today's point of view, we sometimes come up with extreme approaches, but it is equally important to think them through and develop answers from them," Krug said.

The concept ship would be powered by wave energy, wind energy, solar energy, and fuel cells; a model of the ship presented at the cruise conference Seatrade was powered by a methanol-based fuel cell, which does not emit carbon dioxide.

While Reverse is just a concept, Meyer Group is putting some of its futuristic technology to the test in upcoming ships, including Silversea's Silver Nova, which will have a liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel cell on board — a stepping stone on the way to a methanol fuel cell.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Margaritaville at Sea Unveils $899 Unlimited Cruise Pass — What to Know
Disney Cruise rendering of a ship arriving in Singapore
Disney Cruise Line Is Headed to Singapore With New Ship, Itineraries
Exterior of Riverside Mozart on Danube river in Hungary
This New River Cruise Line Launches Next Month in Europe — With Fantastic Food and Extra-spacious Suites
Aerial view of Saba Island
This 5-square-mile Island Has a 'Disappearing Beach' — and It's Called the 'Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean'
Aerial of the American Symphony river cruise ship by American Cruise Lines on the Mississippi
This Trip Will Be the Longest River Cruise in the U.S. — Visiting 20 States in 60 Days
Aerial view of United Airlines airplane flying through clouds
United Is Now the Only U.S. Airline With a Nonstop Flight to Dubai — Here's What It's Like on Board
The Viking Star and Viking Sea Ocean Cruise Ships seen from Santorini, Greece.
It Might Cost Less to Live on a Cruise Ship Than It Does to Live in a Major U.S. City Right Now — We Did the Math
Ben Robinson
Bravo Fans Can Cruise With a 'Below Deck' Chef on These New Mediterranean and Caribbean Sailings
The Ultimate Packing List for Long-haul Flights
The Ultimate Packing List for Long-haul Flights
Lindblad
This Cruise Company Is Letting Passengers Under the Age of 22 Sail for Free
Aerial view of the overwater bungalows at Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea
These Gorgeous Overwater Bungalows in French Polynesia Have Glass Floors and Private Access to a Crystal-clear Lagoon
Exterior of the IKEA Hotell
There's Only One Ikea Hotel in the World — and It's in a Swedish Small Town You've Never Heard Of
Kylemore Abbey on Pollacapall Lough in Connemara in County Galway, Ireland
15 Beautiful Castles in Ireland to Inspire Your Next Trip to the Emerald Isle
Beautiful traditional houses with a thatched roof on a small island in a Dutch town of Giethoorn
This Storybook Village Is Called the 'Venice of the Netherlands' — and It's the Perfect Day Trip From Amsterdam
Mickey's Fountain in CenTOONial Park at Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland
Disneyland Reopened Mickey's Toontown After a Major Refresh — Here's What It's Like
Aero plane flying in the sky
This Semi-private Airline Flies From U.S. Cities to Resort Destinations — and Passengers Never Have to Set Foot in a Commercial Airport