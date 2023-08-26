Travelers Love These 'Pillowy Soft' Sandals With Plenty of Arch Support — and They're $19 Today

Whenever I’m preparing for a relaxing trip, slippers are always at the top of my mind. If you don’t already have a pair of comfy slides in your repertoire, let this be your sign to get some. They’re comfortable, cute, and easy to slip on-and-off, making them perfect for anything from breezing through TSA to lounging around your vacation rental. And right now, you can score the Weweya Slide Sandals on sale for over 50 percent off.

Not only are these Amazon’s best-selling sandals, but they are also cherished by more than 7,400 shoppers, who gave them five-star ratings for their “pillowy soft cushioned soles” and “fashionable” look. With these trendy slippers in tow, travelers are living their best cozy life, and now that they're on sale starting at $19, you can, too.

Weweya Slide Sandals

Amazon

It’s not an easy feat finding a pair of sandals that offer long-lasting support, but shoppers are raving that these slides are “the most comfortable shoes ever,” with some even declaring them a “holy grail” purchase. One customer shared that they “almost refused to take them off my entire vacation,” and another traveler was happy to call them the "best sandals" after walking all over Mexico in them.

All of that reviewer-loved comfort comes from the Weweya Slide Sandals' built-in, firm-yet-cushioned footbeds, which hug your arches for all-around support while stabilizing your feet and giving them a bouncy spring. In fact, one shopper even compared wearing them to “walking on clouds.” What's more, these shoes are also waterproof and have non-slip bottoms, making them perfect for waterparks, the beach, and any other aquatic activity that your heart desires.

Weweya Slide Sandals

Amazon

These slides are available in sizes for both men and women and come in 19 different colors. But keep in mind, discounts vary depending on the color and size that you choose. For some of the best deals, check out the sleek all-black pair, which is starting at $19, or the Barbie-inspired hot pink and creamy beige versions that are both on sale for $20.

Whether you're looking for the perfect shoes to wear on a busy travel day or a chill day at home, the Weweya Slide Sandals are up to the task. Just don’t wait too long to save big on these great sandals, because several sizes are already selling out. And quite frankly, we don’t know when they’ll be this discounted again.

If you’re still looking for travel-friendly slides on sale, keep reading to explore some of Amazon's other top-rated options.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $19.

