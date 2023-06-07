This Flight Attendant-approved Accessory Is the 'Best Little Gadget for Travel' — and Only $9

Sometimes, no matter how well you packed, there’s just no avoiding the hassle of getting your gear through the airport. If you’re someone that finds yourself juggling multiple bags or wishing that your go-to travel purse came with a handy pass-through sleeve to slide over your suitcase handle, then the Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap needs to be on your radar.

Not only does it help you navigate busy airport terminals, train stations, hotel lobbies, and crowded city streets by securing your luggage together, but the price is also right: Amazon is currently offering an impressive deal on the game-changing travel accessory. Right now, you can get it for up to 39 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to just $9. At this rate, it'll probably be the cheapest thing you've bought for your trip — and your new favorite piece of gear.

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $14)

Designed to loop around suitcase handles, Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap helps you securely add a bag to your luggage with its adjustable construction, which features sturdy nylon straps and metal carbonator clips. It extends up to 11 inches to accommodate a variety of luggage types and sizes, and you can easily clip your purse, backpack, shopping bags, and whatever else you're tired of carrying to it — and quickly remove it by clicking the buckle when you need it.

According to the brand, you can also use the Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap to keep your go-to travel accessories close by but out of your arms; loop it around bulky items like your travel neck pillow, heavy jacket, sun hat, and more so you can carry it on your suitcase handle or personal bag straps. And, since the luggage strap is available in eye-catching colors like neon orange and yellow, it'll also help you spot your suitcase on the baggage carousel faster.

What's more, the Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap has also earned a stamp of approval from flight attendants for the convenience it brings. One shopper wrote, "I love this. I'm a flight attendant and I use it to strap my work sweater to my luggage so I don't have to carry it around. In the wintertime, I can use it to strap my coat to my bag."

A second reviewer dubbed it the "best luggage add-on" and added, "This is definitely what I needed for my luggage as a flight attendant. It's very heavy duty and perfect for me. It works great with my extra luggage and lunch bag to hang on my suitcase." Similarly, another customer shared, "These were better quality than I expected them to be, so I was very happy with my purchase. I’m a flight attendant and bought two because I always need something to hold an extra bag or my coat."

Plenty of travelers have also given the Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap a five-star rating. One Amazon shopper wrote, "I used this on an international trip from the East Coast to Australia. I used it on six connecting flights and hours of layovers in six airports… My purse clipped to the carry-on and my carry-on clipped to my larger luggage so they could roll together. It worked great!" Chiming in, another customer highlighted that it "clipped easily to my backpack and made life easier when I wanted to take my jacket or hat off and not shove it into my bag."

After declaring it the "best little gadget for travel," a final reviewer said it's "perfect to attach to your suitcase — especially if you have a roller bag and a carry-on, and have to schlep your way through a big airport. Attach your carry-on to your roller bag and save your shoulder." So, what are you waiting for? Make your next travel day swifter with the Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap, and make sure to grab it while it's nearly 40 percent off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $9.

