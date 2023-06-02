The Country's First Waterfall Trail Just Added 9 New Cascades — Including One With a 30-foot Drop

There are hiking and biking trails, hot spring and art trails — so why not waterfall trails? It’s a question the state of West Virginia, which is home to more than 200 waterfalls, was posed to answer, developing the nation’s first statewide waterfall trail in June 2022.

So far, visitors from 49 states and 15 countries have checked in at the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, which just added nine new cascades, bringing the total number of stops to 38. The trail traverses the entire state and passes through national parks and forests. The result is an adventure that takes visitors off the beaten path. It is the perfect excuse to explore the quieter side of West Virginia, enjoy a drive, and in some cases, a hike.

Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Tourism

“It’s a unique offering for West Virginia as we continue to build our reputation as a true outdoor recreation state,” said Chelsea Ruby, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. “I can’t wait to hear more stories and meet more folks out on the trail this summer. It’s an absolutely perfect summer activity for those looking to travel the state.”

The nine new stops on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail were nominated by West Virginians. The new additions include Pipestem Falls, which has a stunning 30-foot drop; the remote Loopemount Waterfall on the Greenbrier River Trail; and three falls in Babcock State Park, including Mann’s Creek Falls, Sugar Camp Run Falls, and Flanagan Branch Falls.

Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Tourism

The nine new additions complement the 29 existing falls on the route, including Blackwater Falls, which has a 57-foot drop and distinct amber-colored water, and Finn's Falls, which is located in America’s newest national park, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.

Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Tourism

“Waterfall wanderers” can track their progress on the trail by signing up for the West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport, which can be delivered to your phone. The passport lets waterfall explorers track their progress by checking in at each cascade they visit. As an added bonus, passport holders can win a sticker, water bottle, and T-shirt when they visit three, 10, and 20 waterfalls, respectively.

Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Tourism

“The popularity and recognition our West Virginia Waterfall Trail has received is flat-out incredible, and I’m excited that we’re expanding it with some really special new falls,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who announced the trail expansion in May 2023. “I encourage all West Virginians, and all visitors to Almost Heaven, to get out and explore the trail this summer. You’ll get to experience the unmatched beauty of our Great State, all the while making memories that you’ll cherish forever.”