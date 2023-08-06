This New Zealand City Is Hiring Americans — and There Are 3,000 Jobs to Choose From

Looking to apply? Job opportunities are in tech, business, and more.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on August 6, 2023
Wellington, New Zealand from Mount Victoria at the sunset
Chiara Salvadori/Getty Images

Calling all job hunters: the city of Wellington, New Zealand, is welcoming Americans to move and work in the county's capital — touting its great work/life balance.

The Kiwi city, which sits on the southern tip of the country’s North Island, is holding a recruitment campaign dubbed "ESC to Wellington," the tourism board shared with Travel + Leisure. The city even set up a giant “esc” computer key in New York City to drive the point home.

"With opportunities to work in tech, business, and more, this compact and connected capital city is a place of, and for, change — a region of diverse communities, landscapes, and day-to-day experiences offering a real work-life balance. Or, as we like to call it, life-work balance,” John Allen, the WellingtonNZ CEO, said in a statement provided to T+L. 

Allen added the city wants “people in New York, across the U.S., and [the] world, to reflect on where they want to be and to consider Wellington a place to fulfill their career and lifestyle ambitions in equal measure.”

The ESC to Wellington pop up in NYC

Currently, there are more than 3,000 job openings up for grabs in Wellington, which wannabe-expats can search online. These are in popular fields like film, tech, health, education, and more.

To show off Wellington as a desirable place to work, the city is touting its low cost of living and salary-to-housing-affordability ratio (about 22 percent of the average income goes to rent). Plus, Wellington was one of T+L readers’ favorite cities in all of Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

New Zealand is also easier than ever to get to thanks to new direct flights to Auckland from New York on both Qantas and Air New Zealand. Air New Zealand also flies direct from Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Honolulu.

