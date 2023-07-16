After Losing My Luggage, I’ll Never Travel Without These $17 Straps That Secure and Identify My Bag

They are durable, machine-washable, and can fit almost any size luggage.

Published on July 16, 2023

I recently got back from a once-in-a-lifetime expedition cruise to the Arctic Circle with Aurora Expeditions. While the trip felt like being on another planet surrounded by glaciers, Arctic wildlife like whales and polar bears, and miles of ice, the return journey was somewhat of a nightmare. Between delayed flights and an unexpected overnight stay at the airport, my bags got misplaced somewhere between Tromso, Norway, and Reykjavik, Iceland. Since I had to switch airline carriers last-minute, I was at my wit's end trying to figure out a solution to identify my bags and ensure that they didn’t get lost among the sea of missing luggage. 

As I was chatting with a fellow passenger at the airport, he mentioned the Weewooday Adjustable Luggage Straps and Suitcase Tag Set and spoke about how they have saved his luggage countless times. The straps secure the bag, and between the bright colors and the ID tags, they are easily identifiable at the airport, train station, or even on bus tours where all the luggage is consolidated and stored at a central location.

Amazon 8 Pack Luggage Straps Suitcase Tags Set, Travel Adjustable Suitcase Belt Silicone Luggage Tags with Name ID Card

Amazon

With well over 1,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, I knew he was onto something good and quickly ordered a set for myself. Right off the bat, I was pleasantly surprised with the quality and durability of the straps. They are made of thickened polypropylene and are two inches wide. This means the straps are strong and durable when wrapped around your luggage and will not fray or snap easily. 

They are also six feet in length, making them perfect for luggage of all sizes — they fit my large hardcover luggage as well as my duffle bags I take on quick overnight trips. The buckle is made of durable polyethylene so it stays in place, holding the straps at all times and ensuring the safety of luggage throughout the journey. And the brightly colored tags really stood out on my non-discriminate black and silver suitcases.

The Weewooday Adjustable Luggage Straps and Suitcase Tag Set comes in a pack with four straps as well as four silicone luggage tags with name ID cards. You can choose from 19 monotone colors or three mixed colors if you want to share these tags with your family, like I did. Of course, some of the brighter colors like yellow and fluorescent green are easily identifiable among a sea of other similar-looking luggage as this shopper noted: “It is an easy way to identify your baggage and distinguish it from every other similar looking black or dark navy bag on the baggage carousel.” 

Amazon 8 Pack Luggage Straps Suitcase Tags Set, Travel Adjustable Suitcase Belt Silicone Luggage Tags with Name ID Card

Amazon

The adjustable luggage straps are machine-washable, so you can get rid of the grime and dust of travel with an easy toss in the washer. The straps are fastened together with a buckle and the luggage tag fastens to the strap with a stainless-steel loop hook, which is easy to put on and take off. A good tip from my fellow traveler was to write my name on the label card to prevent others from picking up the wrong luggage. And, even if the luggage is lost, the contact card acts as an additional identifier — something I would have appreciated as I made numerous calls to the Lost Luggage department in Oslo Airport in the hopes of finding my suitcases.

Another shopper who has been traveling full-time for the past two years appreciated the detachable name tags as they can be reused for other bags like a travel backpack. “They make my bags super easy to identify amongst the sea of other muted colors. I wish I had gotten them sooner. I’m obsessed with these,” they added.

These TSA-approved luggage straps even got the seal of approval from this shopper, who identified as being a military personal. “Being military, I have the same two green duffle bags as every other military member. I wanted to see my bag and get out of the airport fast. With it on, it’s so easy to find and is super sturdy. I will be using this on every flight going forward,” they noted.

Amazon 8 Pack Luggage Straps Suitcase Tags Set, Travel Adjustable Suitcase Belt Silicone Luggage Tags with Name ID Card

Amazon

If you have upcoming travel plans and don’t want to worry about your bags, do yourself a favor and get Weewooday Adjustable Luggage Straps and Suitcase Tag Set. For under $20, they provide an additional level of comfort and peace of mind knowing your bags can still be identified in case of a luggage snafu. 

If you want to check out other options like tags that can hold a business card as a travel ID, or even a handle wrap for quick identification, read on for more affordable options at Amazon.

More Luggage Straps at Amazon

Shanje Luggage Strap Tag Belt (Set of 2)

Amazon SHANJE Luggage Strap Tag Belt Set 2 Pack, Adjustable Lithium Alloy Buckle Heavy Duty Suitcase Belt Strap with Luggage Tag

Amazon

Weewooday 12-piece Luggage Tag andTravel ID Bag Tag

Amazon Weewooday 12 Pieces Luggage Tags Business Card Holder Aluminum Metal Travel ID Bag Tag for Suitcases

Amazon

KISCVXE Travel Belt for Luggage Straps for Over Handle Carry-On Bag

Amazon KISCVXE Travel Belt for Luggage, 3PCS Luggage Strap

Amazon

Travelkin Luggage Straps Bag Bungees

Amazon Travelkin Luggage Straps Bag Bungees

Amazon

Heyskay Neoprene Luggage Handle Wrap 

Amazon HEYSKAY 3pcs Neoprene Luggage Handle Wrap for Suitcase Identifier Travel Bag Wraps Luggage ID Tags Door Handle Protection Sleeve Cover

Amazon

