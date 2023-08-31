It can be a little confusing since some brands use the terms weekender and duffel interchangeably so we’re here to set the record straight as to what makes each bag best for traveling. In addition to providing the pros and cons of the luggage pieces, we’ve also recommended several options that have been personally reviewed and approved by the Travel + Leisure team after testing dozens of bags. Keep reading to learn more about which might be best for your needs.

Sometimes you just don’t need a full-sized suitcase for your upcoming trip, which is when a weekender or duffel bag can come in handy. While both bags are similar, there are key differences that can make one better than the other based on your specific needs.

Weekenders Capacity Weekender bags are designed exactly as advertised, which means they can usually hold enough clothes for an overnight trip or weekend getaway. Because the bags are smaller than a traditional duffel, the capacity likely wouldn’t be sufficient for more than a few days away from home. However, weekender bags typically have better portability than duffels since the smaller size makes it easier to carry while en route to your destination. Weekender bags often resemble the shape of a tote bag with top handles and some might come with a removable and adjustable crossbody strap as well. Organization Although space might be limited with a weekender bag, they have much better organizational features compared to duffels. Weekender bags often come with a slew of pockets, dividers, and sometimes separate compartments at the bottom for storing shoes or dirty laundry. Other common features include laptop pockets, key leashes, and a trolley sleeve for placing the bag on a wheeled carry-on if you have multiple bags. Materials Weekender bags are generally more stylish than duffel bags so the materials and designs differ. Since weekenders are designed to be carried onto airplanes as a personal item or placed in the car, the bags can be made of leather, nylon, polyester, or canvas. These materials look chic and stylish but some weekenders might be less durable than duffels that are designed to be more rugged and hardy for traveling. However, there are plenty of styles that are made with water-resistant and easy-to-clean materials so it’s important to do some research on the craftsmanship of each bag to find one that fits your needs.

Best Overall Away The Large Everywhere Bag

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Why We Love It The interior is deceptively spacious and can fit four or five days' worth of clothing. What to Consider We had some issues adjusting the shoulder strap. The sleek design of Away's The Everywhere bag will appeal to business and leisure travelers alike, and there are plenty of features that make packing and unpacking a breeze. We're big fans of the clamshell-style opening to effortlessly place items into the main compartment, and there is a designated laptop pocket in the back of the bag for separating and protecting technology. The 38-liter capacity is ideal for storing clothing for both overnight or longer trips and, while we had some slight issues adjusting the shoulder straps, we appreciate having the ability to carry the weekender as a tote or duffel comfortably. Price at time of publish: $245 The Details: 20.9 x 11.8 x 9.4 inches | 3.8 pounds | Nylon and leather Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph

Best With Wheels Samsonite Just Right Weekend Wheeled Duffel

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Why We Love It It can be carried or wheeled for hassle-free transportation, no matter the terrain. What to Consider It's too big to be a personal item on an airplane. Sometimes short getaways include getting on a flight so we recommend this Samsonite weekender since it has a bigger capacity and comes with wheels. The convertible bag can also be carried like a tote by its shorter handles or slung on a shoulder thanks to the longer, removable strap. Besides the superb portability, we love that this weekender is packed full of helpful features like a padded laptop sleeve, USB charging port, removable wristlet, and an astonishing number of pockets for organizing tech, accessories, undergarments, toiletries, and more. Due to the larger capacity, this wheeled weekender can't qualify as a personal item, but it's the perfect carry-on. Price at time of publish: $220 The Details: 4.8 pounds | 21.8 x 12 x 12.5 inches | Nylon Travel + Leisure / Jessica Juliao

Best Large Bellroy Weekender Plus

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Why We Love It The 45-liter capacity rivals the storage of any carry-on suitcase. What to Consider The tote handles could be a bit more comfortable to carry. If you're taking an extended getaway, we recommend this spacious Bellroy bag. With a 45-liter capacity, travelers can easily fit enough clothing for a week without having to pull out a carry-on suitcase. The interior laptop pocket and various smaller pockets make it easy to pack the bag in an organized fashion and we particularly loved the water bottle pocket on the inside. Even when the bag is packed full, the padded shoulder strap is super comfortable and it never feels cumbersome to carry. We wish the tote handles had some cushioning like the shoulder strap, but that material is comfortable enough for shorter periods of time. Price at time of publish: $299 The Details: 15.75 x 24.8 x 9.45 inches | 4.19 pounds | Recycled polyester Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph

Best Compact Béis The Convertible Mini Weekender

Organization 5 /5

Design 3.5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Why We Love It The bag can be carried several different ways and the bottom shoe compartment is detachable. What to Consider The materials weren't as durable as we hoped. The best part of this Béis weekender bag is that travelers can customize it to fit their needs for a variety of trip types. This mini version of the brand's original (and quite large) weekender bag is truly the perfect size for a three-day trip, especially with the removable shoe compartment on the bottom of the bag. Plus, the weekender comes with a removable vegan leather laptop sleeve to keep technology protected whether it's in or out of the bag. We also love that it can be carried as a tote or duffel bag with the removable shoulder strap, and the smaller size makes it a breeze to carry for short or long distances. The only downside to this bag is that the materials didn't feel as high-quality as others we tested so you'll want to be careful when you use it. Price at time of publish: $118 The Details: 16 x 8 x 15.7 inches | 3.4 pounds | Poly canvas, vegan leather Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

Best Splurge Paravel Weekender

Design 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5

Why We Love It It can fit several days' worth of clothing and still fits under an airplane seat. What to Consider The shoulder and tote straps aren't padded. Paravel makes a variety of gorgeous luggage crafted with the brand's EcoCraft canvas which is made entirely of recycled materials from post-consumer plastic water bottles. In addition, this weekender bag uses upcycled zippers and recycled vegan leather so we're big fans of the eco-friendly aspects of the bag. Although the capacity is on the smaller side, we were able to fit enough clothes for a short trip and the bag could still fit underneath an airplane seat so it's perfect for a quick overnight or weekend getaway. We wish the straps were padded but the bag doesn't get heavy enough to make it uncomfortable so it's just a minor inconvenience. The luggage can also be monogrammed with initials or a name if travelers are looking for a personalized touch for their piece. Price at time of publish: $295 The Details: 15 x 15 x 8 inches | 2.4 pounds | EcoCraft Canvas Travel + Leisure / Conor Ralph

Duffels Capacity While most weekender bags are generally the same size, duffel bags can vary greatly in capacity. Carry-on duffels will be about 40 liters in volume and checked duffels are 70 to 100 liters with options for both wheeled and non-wheeled bags. Duffel bags are best for long trips where you might need to pack several weeks’ worth of clothing, or if you’re traveling with bulkier items that might not fit well in a suitcase. Organization Duffel bags are less likely to have any built-in organizational features compared to weekender bags that are usually packed full of pockets. While you may encounter a few small pockets in duffels, they generally aren’t designed for organizing items. The upside to less pockets or dividers is that it’s super easy to pack bulky items into these bags, which is ideal for skiing, camping, or moving. Most duffels have one large main compartment and a top zipper that makes it a breeze to stuff the space with any and all items you would need. If organization is important to you, we suggest using packing cubes to keep things separated. Materials In general, duffel bags are made with synthetic materials like canvas, polyester, PVC fabric, or ballistic nylon. These materials are known for being ultra-durable against wear and tear, which make them the ideal bags for traveling frequently. If you’re planning to check a bag, you’ll want to make sure that the material is waterproof or at the very least water-resistant to prevent possible damage to packed items during transit. Duffel bags can look a bit more rugged than weekenders but their durability makes that well-worth it depending on what kind of trip you’re taking.

Best Overall Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel Bag

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 3.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Why We Love It The duffel is made with hardy materials that withstand the test of time. What to Consider It has a structured design that makes it difficult to pack down for storage. If you're in search of an ultra-durable duffel bag, we think this one from Yeti is well worth the investment. While most duffels don't have great organizational features, we were pleasantly surprised to see that this one has two removable dividers in the main compartment, along with several smaller pockets and two zippered pockets on the exterior. Made with sturdy nylon material, this bag also has a PU-coated hardshell bottom and sides to protect the bag. The structured foam sides help greatly with packing and protecting items inside so we don't mind that it makes it difficult to pack down the duffel for storage. Price at time of publish: $250 The Details: 24 x 12.5 x 12.5 inches | 4.3 pounds | 60 liters | Nylon Travel + Leisure / Nick Kova

Best With Wheels Gonex Rolling Duffel Bag with Wheels

Design 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Why We Love It The large duffel has a structured design similar to a suitcase. What to Consider The material is a bit stiff. This duffel bag is perfect for an extended vacation where checking a bag is a necessity. Although this is a big duffel, the handle and wheels make transporting it a breeze, even when it's packed full. Arguably, the best part of this bag is the half-suitcase design where the bottom section is structured for protection and the top half is made with a durable PVC fabric. This makes it easier to store than a checked suitcase but it still offers a similar level of protection for packed items. The material is a bit stiff at first but the fabric upper material has a bit more give the more the duffel is used. Price at time of publish: $157 The Details: 16 x 15 x 33.4 inches | 10.5 pounds | 100 liters | PVC fabric | Waterproof | Wheeled Travel + Leisure / Jessica Juliao

Best Large Thule Chasm Sport Duffel Bag

Design 4 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Why We Love It It's an ideal checked bag since it is made with durable, water-resistant materials. What to Consider It could be cumbersome to carry if it's packed full. If you're planning to check a duffel bag, the Thule Chasm Sport bag is your best bet. Made out of 840 denier nylon with a TPE laminate coating, this bag is designed to withstand the toughest weather conditions or rough handling thanks to the abrasion- and water-resistant fabric that didn't show any signs of damage during our durability tests. The 90-liter capacity means you can pack a ton of items into the spacious main compartment, but with that comes a solid amount of weight so you'll want to be conscious of that while packing. The duffel also comes with removable backpack straps if it becomes too heavy to carry by hand. Price at time of publish: $190 for 90 liters The Details: 29 x 17 x 13 inches | 4.4 pounds | 90 liters | Nylon | Water-resistant Travel + Leisure / Nick Kova

Best Compact Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag

Design 4 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Why We Love It It has a built-in pocket for packing the duffel bag into itself. What to Consider The bag looks rugged and outdoorsy. Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is the best option if you're looking to replace a carry-on suitcase. It comes with removable convertible straps to carry as a duffel or backpack as desired. The 40-liter capacity rivals the size of a carry-on suitcase and there is plenty of space for a week-long trip. Made with recycled polyester with a laminate TPU film coating, the material is water-resistant and ultra-durable against rough handling if you ever need to gate-check the bag. One thing to note is its rugged look appears more geared toward outdoor trips, which is to be expected from Patagonia, but it can be used for a variety of adventures if those looks don't matter. Price at time of publish: $159 The Details: 22.5 x 13 x 8 inches | 2.2 pounds | 40 liters | Polyester | Water-resistant Travel + Leisure / Nick Kova

