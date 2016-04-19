The Once-endangered Chesapeake Bay Is Thriving Again — and Fall Is the Perfect Time to See It
The waters of the Chesapeake are thriving again — propelling the area's rich cuisine to the national stage. Travel + Leisure visits in fall, when the oysters, blue crabs, and golden foliage are all at their best.
