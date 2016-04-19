Getaways From Washington, D.C.

The Once-endangered Chesapeake Bay Is Thriving Again — and Fall Is the Perfect Time to See It
The waters of the Chesapeake are thriving again — propelling the area's rich cuisine to the national stage. Travel + Leisure visits in fall, when the oysters, blue crabs, and golden foliage are all at their best.
Hot Spring Escape in Bath County
Virginia’s natural spa and wellness destination.
Maryland’s Road Trip-Worthy Waterfront
Boats and bistros on the Chesapeake.
Washington, D.C. Tour: Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights
The Latin American culture beats strong in these connecting neighborhoods, as does an unsuppressible indie spirit.
Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip
Virginia’s scenic National Parkway.
Washington, D.C. Tour: Adams Morgan
A culturally diverse neighborhood that likes to party.
Washington, D.C. Tour: U Street
African-American roots and entrepreneurial spirit meet in this vibrant D.C. neighborhood.
Washington, D.C. Tour: The National Mall
Museum- and monument-hopping is effortless along the National Mall, a grassy “boulevard” heavily salted with some of the country’s most revered institutions and icons.
Washington, D.C. Tour: Dupont
Washington, D.C. Tour: Capitol Hill
Washington, D.C. Tour: Penn Quarter
Affordable Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Tour: Southwest Waterfront/Navy Yard

The river scene pops with maritime attractions—a boisterous fish market, social sails, and a Navy museum—and baseball.

