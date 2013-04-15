Breckenridge Mountain Highs

With more altitude and less attitude than its fancier neighbors, Breckenridge is a skier’s paradise. Days here are spent zipping down the 155 stellar trails but there is a lot to do in the lively Victorian downtown, which was founded in 1859, thanks in large part to the gold mining trade. Many of the shops hawk souvenirs, but there’s a great spa, noteworthy galleries, excellent meat-centric restaurants, and bars for every personality type.

Daylight Donuts

This franchise, diner-style donut shop on North Main Street has its own proprietary donut mix and medium-roast coffee. They make filled, frosted, sprinkled, or glazed donuts, as well as pastries like bear claws, apple fritters, and cinnamon rolls. A chalkboard menu boasts classic breakfast options alongside with creative options, such as burritos and sweet potato waffles. This small Breckenridge location caters to the Colorado crowd with its ski and snowboard wall decorations, and it's popularity frequently creates waits for tables. Bring cash or use the on-site ATM.

Breckenridge Ski Resort

Buy a lift ticket and hit the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort, which dazzles skiers and snowboarders with a 3,398-foot vertical rise and 155 trails (most of them moderate to expert). The legendary Freeway Terrain Park is de rigueur for hard-core snowboarders.

Blue Moose

Serving an American-style breakfast and brunch, the Blue Moose has a carved moose at the entrance and a chandelier of multicolored cups and saucers, with spoons dangling underneath the saucers and a bulb inside each cup. White banquettes line the wall, with natural-wood tables and Windsor chairs in the center. Served in large portions, dishes include chorizo sausage, omelets, granola, and home fries with pork green chili. Vermont maple syrup is available (on request) for pancake eaters. Beverages include Blue Moose organic coffee, Bloody Marys, Irish coffee, and hot chocolate. Blue Moose only accepts cash (ATMs are nearby).

Allaire Timbers Inn

Curl up by the lobby fireplace in this rustic, airy, sumptuous lodge with panoramic views of the ski area. All rooms have custom-crafted lodge furnishings and secluded private decks.

Blue Sage Spa