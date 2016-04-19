Washington, D.C. Tour: Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights
The Latin American culture beats strong in these connecting neighborhoods, as does an unsuppressible indie spirit.
Washington, D.C. Tour: Adams Morgan
A culturally diverse neighborhood that likes to party.
Washington, D.C. Tour: U Street
African-American roots and entrepreneurial spirit meet in this vibrant D.C. neighborhood.
Washington, D.C. Tour: Capitol Hill
Stately government buildings, politicos, and boisterous bars are permanent fixtures in D.C.’s famed neighborhood.
Washington, D.C. Tour: Penn Quarter
This neighborhood’s action is nonstop for visitors of all ages and interests, with museums, restaurants, bars, and even a national sports arena all jockeying for attention.