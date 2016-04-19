Getaways From New York City

15 Weekend Trips New Yorkers Need to Take Right Now
You don't need to travel far to travel well.
This Food-focused Wellness Retreat Might Help You Rethink Your Idea of 'Healthy' Eating
A chef-led Hamptons getaway centers on a novel idea: that one foundation of wellness is fantastic food, savored to the fullest.
Discover Foliage, Farm-to-Table Dinners, and World-Class Museums in the Berkshires
When the summer crowds pack up, the Berkshires turn into one of New England's most beautiful weekend escapes.
 A Food and Wine Lover's Guide to the North Fork
This part of Long Island was always a sleepy place — worlds away from the big-money scene of the nearby Hamptons. But these days, more and more city dwellers are making the trek, drawn by the peninsula’s rolling coastline, rambling vineyards, and hyper-local gastronomy.
Enjoy a Private Jet, Michelin-starred Restaurant, and Stunning Fall Foliage Views on These Stellar Daycations
Daycations depart from the greater NYC area.
This Hudson Valley Hotel Offers Outdoor Movie Nights, Mountaintop Yoga, and Painting Classes
The perfect fall getaway is just two hours outside of Manhattan.
This Instagram-worthy Glamping Experience in Upstate New York Should Be on Your Fall Bucket List
Eastwind Hotel & Bar's new Swedish 'Lushna' suites are the coolest way to connect with nature.
This Small New England Town Is Also a Secret Celebrity Haven
In this quintessential New England town, celebrity sightings have included Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore, Dwyane Wade, and more.
This Tiny Maine Island Is 12 Square Miles of Solitude
13 Best Road Trips From NYC
A Chic New Bathhouse Has Opened in Williamsburg — Complete With Cryotherapy and a Fine Dining Restaurant (Video)

Why Winter Is the Best Time to Eat Your Way Through Montreal

A new kind of Québécois cuisine has emerged in Montreal, where chefs are spinning the city's heritage and their own classical-French training into something wholly unique. The creative conviviality of this culinary landscape is at its best when the temperatures drop.

East Hampton Now Has the Glamping Retreat of Your Summertime Dreams
This Alpaca Farm Has More Christmas Spirit Than the North Pole — Here's How to Visit for the Holiday Photo Shoot of Your Dreams
Stay at an All-American Waterfront Resort in the Hamptons for Only $199 per Night
Why New York Is Becoming One of America’s Best States for Wine Lovers
This Town in the Hamptons Is One of New York’s Best-kept Secrets
Classic Adirondack Getaway
Flying in Kitty Hawk, NC
Sailing in Kennebunkport, ME
Unwind in Style on Long Island
Whale-Watching in Provincetown, MA
Surfing on Long Island
Cliff Walking in Newport, RI
Maritime Fun in Mystic, CT
Retreat to Martha’s Vineyard
Colonial Life in Portsmouth, NH
Sports and Seclusion in Lake Placid
Guide to Lake Placid
Adirondack Road Trip
Hudson River Valley Road Trip
Guide to Montauk, NY
Mark Twain's Hartford, CT
Witch-Hunting in Salem, MA
Exploring the Thousand Islands
Biking on Block Island
