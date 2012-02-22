Ocala On Horseback

This area has a southern vibe, thanks to its undulating hills, cow pastures, expansive national forest (home to 600 lakes), and—most notably—horse farms. That’s right: Thoroughbred horses are born and trained at the stud farms in and around the city. Beeline to the ones that offer rides for an idyllic country-inspired escape.

Young's Paso Fino Ranch

Not all the stud farms allow riding, but this one does. Ninety-minute rides are preceded by a full instruction run-through; the smart, docile horses amble calmly along the marked trails.

Richard's Place

Come in for hearty American diner breakfasts.

Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille

Order the toothsome gumbo at this branch of the New Orleans–themed Floridian chainlet on the central square.

Seven Sisters Inn