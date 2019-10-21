11 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles

Just a couple hours south of Los Angeles and a few miles north of Mexico, San Diego’s warm, sunny weather makes it the perfect destination for sun worshipers craving a lazy beach day or an afternoon on the water surfing, swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, or fishing. For a little culture, you can spend a full day (and then some) at the 1,200-acre Balboa Park — home to the San Diego Zoo, museums, gardens, restaurants, and theaters. The park’s colorful WorldBeat Center offers classes and live music that promotes, preserves, and showcases indigenous cultures of the world, and a long-awaited Comic-Con Museum is in the works.

After a day of exploring, head to Little Italy or the Gaslamp Quarter for dinner — at Taka you’ll find fresh fish and a classic sushi menu and at Biga, you can fuel up on artisanal pizza and housemade pasta. End the night under the stars at a rooftop bar or catch a baseball game at Petco Park, then settle in at one of the city’s top hotels. The new InterContinental San Diego is right on the waterfront, the Gaslamp Quarter’s Pendry San Diego will put you in the middle of the action, and the pet-friendly Hotel del Coronado on Coronado Island is hard to beat.