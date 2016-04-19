Getaways From Los angeles

Most Recent

This Long-overlooked California Region Has Offbeat Hotels, Stunning Beaches and Hiking Trails, and Some of the Best Wines in the West
The bountiful Central Coast is much more than just a scenic stretch of highway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
This New West Hollywood Hotel Has Massive Suites, Breathtaking Views, and the Hottest Nightclub on the Sunset Strip
The West Hollywood Edition is the new place to see and be seen in LA.
11 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles
We’ve put together some ideas for Los Angelenos and LA visitors who are craving a weekend escape.
You Need 20,000 Followers to Even Look at This Instagrammable Mural in L.A.
There's a security guard checking follower counts and everything.
Marine Life in Monterey Bay, CA
Discover wild undersea creatures and boat-dotted harbors.
Desert Decadence in Scottsdale
Arizona’s top spa and art destination.
Advertisement

More Getaways From Los angeles

Los Angeles Tour: Beverly Hills
Feel like Hollywood royalty in L.A.’s most luxurious neighborhood.
Los Angeles Tour: Downtown
Take a stroll in L.A.’s most urban enclave.
Wine Getaway to Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe
Hike and Drive Big Sur
Los Angeles Tour: West Hollywood
Los Angeles Tour: Hollywood

Santa Barbara: America's Riviera

Manicured green spaces and charming hotels in a sophisticated town.

All Getaways From Los angeles

Los Angeles Tour: Venice
Los Angeles Tour: Brentwood
Discovering Death Valley, California's Living Desert
Spiritual Sedona
Charming Carmel-by-the-Sea
Exploring Sequoia National Park
State Line Thrills in Primm, Nevada
Hiking and Horseback-Riding in Yosemite
San Diego's Animal Parks
Lake Arrowhead's Four Seasons Sports
Los Angeles Tour: Silver Lake
Los Angeles Tour: Santa Monica
Family-Friendly Prescott, Arizona
Budget-Friendly Fresno
Affordable San Luis Obispo
Easy-Access Baja
Historic San Juan Capistrano
Charming Ojai, CA
Carlsbad for Kids
Wine Tasting in the Santa Ynez Valley
Kayaking the Channel Islands
Gold Rush in Historic Columbia, CA
Explore San Simeon and Cambria, CA
San Simeon and Coastal Cambria
Romantic Paso Robles, CA
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com