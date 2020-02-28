7 Easy East Coast Weekend Getaways

It doesn’t take much to escape the city grind — in just a few hours, freeways, trains, and planes can transport you miles away, and get you back in time for work on Monday morning. And when you’re craving island beaches, crisp mountain air, or just an escape from the monotony of the work week, all it takes is a little planning ahead — no long holiday weekend or PTO needed.

So why waste the weekend with a Netflix binge, when you could spend it in a cabana on the iconic pink-sand beaches of Bermuda or the ski slopes near Burlington, Vermont? No matter your taste — from exploring crystal caves to wine tasting — there’s an easy east-coast weekend trip for you.

To get you started, we’ve done the research for a diverse range of east-coast getaways.