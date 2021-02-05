How to Spend a Weekend in Los Angeles Honoring Black History Month — Virtually or Locally

Get in some art, music, shopping, and delicious food all in one weekend — virtually or in person.

Black History Month is here, and it's time to step out to support your local Black-owned businesses and learn more about Black history in your community. For Los Angeles, that means digging into delicious food, seeing stunning artwork, and sending a few virtual oms around the city.

To help you on your way, here's a weekend's worth of activities — whether you're in town or an internet connection away — for you to try. As a reminder, Black History Month may only be during the month of February, but you can honor and celebrate the Black American community any time you wish, so find your favorite activity below and return over and over again.

Friday Evening:

Plan a dinner date: Order up dinner from native Angeleno Kevin Bludso. Born and raised in Compton, Kevin's famous BBQ is available on Goldbelly. Dishes include BBQ rib tips, smoked brisket, pork ribs, hot links, and more.

Saturday Morning:

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Los Angeles Tourism

Check out the art: Peep the California African American Museum's temporary exhibition "Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth" (runs through winter 2021). It's best viewed while sipping coffee from Sailor's Brew Coffee, a Black-owned L.A-based coffee concept whose bags of slow-roasted, single-origin coffee are available for purchase online.

Saturday Afternoon:

Learn something new: Join The Huntington Museum's online programming for a session entitled "Black Matter," where Namwali Serpell, professor of literature at Harvard, discusses the origins of Afrofuturism.

Saturday Evening:

Listen to something great: Check out some uniquely-L.A. music recorded at one of the city's most iconic venues, the Hollywood Bowl. Tune in to the Los Angeles Philharmonic's socially distant "Sound/Stage" episode featuring L.A.'s own Kamasi Washington performing his original score to "BECOMING: An intimate portrait of Michelle Obama."

Sunday Morning:

Namaste: Rise and shine with a livestreamed yoga class from Dharma Yoga LA. The donation-based studio brings Dharma Yoga to the underserved community of mid-city L.A. The center is devoted to social justice, spreading peace, and promoting wellness by making Dharma Yoga, Reiki, Meditation, and other healing arts accessible to all.

Get in your steps: Take a self-guided, virtual walking tour of the Crenshaw District, the nexus of L.A.'s African American community, thanks to the nonprofit Angels Walk L.A.

Sunday Afternoon: