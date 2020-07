13 Best Weekend Beach Getaways in the U.S.

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.We could all use a beach vacation every now and again, but taking a weeklong trip to a faraway coastal destination isn't always possible. Enter: weekend beach getaways. When you’re in need of some sand and surf, but short on time, a rejuvenating weekend trip is the perfect way to get your fix before heading back to work on Monday (or Tuesday, if you can squeeze in a three-day weekend ). From the rocky shores of the Pacific Northwest to the boardwalks of the Jersey Shore and the sparkling blue waters of the Florida Keys, there’s a perfect beach getaway for every type of traveler.We’ve rounded up 13 of the best weekend beach getaways from major cities around the U.S., so you can plan your next escape.