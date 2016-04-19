Weekend Getaways

25 Best Lake Vacations in the U.S.

These are the 25 best lake vacations in the United States, whether you're looking for a waterfront romantic getaway or a fun summer vacation.
How to Choose the Right RV for Your Next Road Trip, According to Experts

Get ready for your next road trip
8 Affordable Weekend Getaways Around the U.S.

Need a vacation, but short on time and money? One of these affordable weekend getaway ideas might be the solution.
7 Best West Coast Road Trips in the U.S.

Lively cities, charming coastal towns, beautiful beaches, rugged national parks, and more await.
The Long Weekend Trips Travel + Leisure Editors Can't Wait to Take

Need some inspiration for a long weekend getaway? We've got you covered.
The Best Girlfriend Getaways Around the World for a Weekend Escape

Girls just want to have fun.

10 Best Weekend Getaways From Chicago (Video)

Waterfalls, wildlife, and lots of small-town charm await.
6 Best Road Trips From Chicago (Video)

Waterfalls, storybook towns, incredible food, and more await just a short drive from Chicago.
The Perfect Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip

How to Spend a Perfect Three-day Weekend in Kochi

7 Easy East Coast Weekend Getaways

How to Spend a Perfect Three-day Weekend in Bermuda

The Perfect Three-day Weekend in Houston

This Small New England Town Is Also a Secret Celebrity Haven

This Tiny Maine Island Is 12 Square Miles of Solitude

9 Weekend Getaways From San Diego That Will Bring You to Mountains, Deserts, National Parks, Vineyards, and More

25 Girls’ Weekend Getaways That Won't Break the Bank

The Best Weekender Bags for Every Style (Video)

The Road Trip You Need to Take, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The Perfect Three-day Weekend in Brooklyn

The Perfect Three-day Weekend in Toronto

The Perfect Three-day Weekend in Denver

The Once-endangered Chesapeake Bay Is Thriving Again — and Fall Is the Perfect Time to See It

11 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles

Why I Love Taking Teeny, Tiny, 24-hour Vacations

How to Spend 3 Perfect Days in Providence, Rhode Island

How to Have the Perfect Long Weekend in Chicago

This Charming Little Town Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway — and It's Only One Hour From NYC

Tour Frank Lloyd Wright Homes and Hike Through Sand Dunes on This West Michigan Road Trip

How to Spend the Perfect Long Weekend in the Hamptons

The 10 Best Places to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in the U.S., According to Yelp (Video)

This Overlooked Region Has Some of the Loveliest Hikes in New England

How to Spend the Perfect Long Weekend in Provincetown

Why You Should Skip the Hamptons and Head to Greenport, New York Instead

You Can Sleep Inside a Treehouse and Go Zip Lining at This Texas Resort (Video)

Where to Stay in NYC: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler (Video)

The Best Weekend Getaways for Couples

How to Visit London and Paris in a Long Weekend

