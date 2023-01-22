These Cloud-like Slippers Are So Comfy, Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can’t Imagine a Winter Without Them'

Traveling enriches the soul with new experiences, but it also means spending prolonged periods away from home. An easy way to bring the comfort of your home with you on the road is by packing your go-to house slippers. After all, very few things compare to the feeling of slipping on a warm, cozy pair of slippers after a long day of walking and exploring. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect pair, or want to replace your worn out ones with a budget-friendly set, Amazon shoppers recommend the WaySoft Women’s Slippers.

With nearly 4,000 five-star ratings racked up, the popular fuzzy slippers are one of Amazon’s most-loved pairs, with reviewers reporting that they bear a striking resemblance and similar comfort level to Ugg slippers. And, as luck would have it, they’re on sale for up to 38 percent off. Prices vary depending on the color you choose (there are seven options), and we’re seeing the biggest discounts on the WaySoft Slippers in black, which are $50.

Their reviewer-loved comfort is all thanks to their soft, sheepskin wool, which lines the interior, footbed, and upper edge of the slippers to blanket your feet in instant warmth and coziness. But, the material is also incredibly breathable, so you can wear your favorite socks without getting too toasty.

The WaySoft Slippers also feature an EVA foam insole to ensure that your feet are properly cushioned and supported, starting from your toes and down your arches to the heels. For extra support, they're also made with sturdy rubber soles, which have grippy traction patterns so you can comfortably wear them on any surface — and, sport them outside if needed.

As we mentioned before, the WaySoft Slippers are available in several colors, including classic hues such as black, chestnut brown, and gray. For a fun pop to your casual wardrobe, you can opt for the Amazon slippers in beige, light pink, or leopard print. Sizes range from 6 to 11.

Customers love their versatility. "I can't imagine a winter without these anymore," quipped one Amazon shopper. "The soles are sturdy enough to venture outdoors with, and the top's all cushion and warmth. [They're] easy to put on and take off, a good fit." Another buyer commented that they wear them "literally everywhere" because they "look good with [most] of my outfits."

And if you’re on the hunt for a comfortable slipper you won’t want to take off, look no further. A third reviewer compared wearing them to "walking on clouds," adding, "I absolutely love them! They are super comfortable [and] ultra soft, yet have nice supportive soles." Another customer shared that the WaySoft Slippers are "comfy right out of the box.”

They've even earned a stamp of approval from reviewers with various ailments, including one shopper with joint and knee pain: "The bottoms are a thick, lightweight plastic that seems to distribute my weight well so that I do not get too much pressure on the ball of my foot or heels."

Another customer with foot pain added that "these have support and cushion that I needed" — so much so that they can "wear them all day." And, a final reviewer with plantar fasciitis said they offer "good heel support" and "relief."

Well, what are you waiting for? Give your footwear game a cozy refresh with the WaySoft Slippers, especially while they're nearly 40 percent off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $50.

