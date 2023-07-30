This North Carolina Mountain Town Has Picturesque Views, a Quaint Downtown, and the Best Resort in the South

Western North Carolina mountain towns have their own unique blend of magic, one that combines fresh air with coziness and adventure with leisure. While Asheville tends to be one of the most popular destinations, there are numerous others equally worthy of a visit. You may have heard of Boone, Brevard, Highlands, or Blowing Rock, but we have another to add to your list: Waynesville. About 25 miles southwest of Asheville, Waynesville is the largest town in Haywood County, with around 10,600 residents.

“Waynesville is nestled among the Great Smoky Mountains, and they seem to envelop you as soon as you arrive,” says Esther Blakely, owner of Cataloochee Valley Tours. It’s home to a charming downtown — filled with art galleries, restaurants, antique stores, and breweries — hiking trails, and one of the best hotels in the South. The Swag, an all-inclusive Relais & Châteaux resort located 14 miles from downtown Waynesville, earned the top spot on the list of resorts in the South in the 2023 World's Best Awards.

Jeb Aldrich, the executive chef at Cataloochee Ranch — which neighbors The Swag and is currently being renovated by the same owners — calls Waynesville “the perfect western Carolina mountain town with truly authentic charm.” If that sounds like your ideal getaway, read on to discover where you should stay, eat, and explore in Waynesville.

Courtesy of The Swag

Best Hotels and Resorts in Waynesville

The Swag

For more than four decades, The Swag has been hosting guests in need of a relaxing mountain retreat. The seasonal resort has 18 guest rooms, suites, and cabins — typically open from April to December. Outside of outdoor activities like guided hikes, croquet, and prepared picnics, there’s a spa, hot tub, fitness center, and bar. The real highlight, though, is the location. A mile above sea level, The Swag boasts mountaintop views that extend for 50 miles. When fall foliage reaches its peak, there’s nowhere else you’d want to be.

Andon-Reid Inn Bed and Breakfast

If you prefer accommodations closer to downtown Waynesville, the Andon-Reid Inn Bed and Breakfast may be more your speed. It’s about a mile walk from the historic inn to the shops and restaurants that line Main Street, but the property’s charm may be tough to leave (especially if you have a sweet tooth). Mornings at the inn begin with coffee, apple cinnamon pancakes, hasselback baked apples, or a selection of other seasonal treats. In the afternoon, you can opt for cowboy cookies, blood orange chocolate brownies, or pumpkin bread — best enjoyed in front of a fireplace or while sitting in a rocking chair on the porch.

The Yellow House on Plott Creek Road

You’ll instantly feel at home when you pull up to The Yellow House on Plott Creek Road. Built in the late 1800s, the building sits on five rolling acres of land, accented by walking paths, two ponds, a stream, and a covered gazebo. The 10 rooms and suites are spread across the Main House and the Pond House, and each has its own private bath, fireplace, and sitting area. In the mornings, a three-course breakfast is served in the dining room or on the veranda — if you’re feeling extra luxurious, you can have it brought to your room.

Boyd Mountain Log Cabins

For a more rustic getaway, travelers can rent one of the eight hand-hewn log cabins on this Fraser fir Christmas tree farm in Waynesville. The Boyd Mountain Log Cabins were originally built between 150 and 200 years ago, but the structures themselves have since been restored and furnished with modern conveniences. When the weather is nice, you can stroll by the property’s three stocked fishing ponds, walk along the nature and hiking trails, or tube down Jonathan Creek.

Chansak Joe/Getty Images

Best Things to Do in Waynesville

Drive to Waterrock Knob.

Both Blakely and Aldrich suggest making the short drive to Waterrock Knob. Here, you’ll find “one of the best trails and views in Western North Carolina,” according to Chef Aldrich. At 5,820 feet, it’s the highest visitor center along the Blue Ridge Parkway, but, notes Blakely, it’s “easy to get to and [has] the most incredible long-range views in the Smokies.”

See the Cataloochee Valley’s elk and wildflowers.

Another must-do on Blakely’s list? “Go to Cataloochee Valley to see the elk.” Reintroduced to the region in 2001, the elk can be seen in the fields of the valley in the early morning and again in the evening. “[The valley is] steeped in history, wildlife, and wildflowers,” she adds. Fair warning: The entrance road is winding, made of gravel, and there are places with steep drop-offs. “I'm fond of saying Cataloochee Valley is not easy to get to, but [it’s] hard to forget,” she says.

Visit the local farmers market.

If you’re in Waynesville for a weekend, Chef Aldrich recommends a stop by Haywood’s Historic Farmers Market. “[It’s] filled with great local people and products, from produce to cheese to crafts,” he says. Pick up a handcrafted souvenir from your travels or fill up your bag with fresh fruit and sweet treats for a picnic around Lake Junaluska. Here, you’ll find “an easy, paved, and scenic walking path… with beautiful landscaping, native flower gardens, and a lovely rose garden,” says Blakely.

Explore the Historic Frog Level District.

A can’t-miss frog mural alerts travelers that they’ve crossed over into the Frog Level neighborhood. Named because of its low-lying location on Richland Creek, the area features one and two-story brick and frame buildings from the early 1900s. Today, they house various merchants including Panacea Coffee House & Cafe, Frog Level Brewing Company, and Art on Depot, A Studio & Gallery.

Konstantin Iagoudine/Getty Images

Best Shopping in Waynesville

Mast General Store

Nostalgia is strong in Waynesville, especially as you enter the doors of Mast General Store. The original store in Valle Crucis, North Carolina dates back to the late 1800s, and the Waynesville location opened to customers in 1991. Designed with vintage fixtures from another department store, the Main Street staple is housed in a building from the 1930s, and its inventory includes clothing, candy, home goods, and outdoor gear.

Sutton & Son’s Antiques

Antiquing joins the ranks of hiking, biking, and fishing as one of the most popular activities in the Waynesville area. Open seven days a week, Sutton & Son’s Antiques has a variety of antique furniture, toys, and other memorabilia. Whether you’re simply browsing or looking for something in particular, there’s a good chance you’ll leave with a new favorite antique piece or a special gift for a loved one.

The Station on Main

If you’re searching for some fun and funky decor, The Station on Main can’t be missed. Think neon and retro signs — the perfect way to liven up a living room, bar, or kitchen. As the name suggests, the store is located right on Main Street, meaning you can easily pop into the surrounding stores like Wall Street Books and The Jeweler’s Workbench.

Best Restaurants in Waynesville

Haywood Smokehouse

To fill up after a full day of hiking or shopping around town, grab a seat at Haywood Smokehouse. While it may call North Carolina home, the establishment serves Texas-style barbecue — along with pulled pork, you also have the option of beef brisket, pork ribs, or sausage. “I love the ribs and the naked pulled pork sandwich on Texas toast,” says Blakely.

Chef’s Table

Billed as the “ultimate wine country dining experience,” Chef’s Table is helmed by executive chef and owner Josh Monroe. A menu featuring seasonal products, locally-sourced meats, and garden-fresh herbs is paired with an extensive wine list. In fact, Chef’s Table offers more than 250 different wines to its patrons — if you find a new favorite, you can purchase a bottle (or crate) on-site.

Bosu’s Wine Shop

Reds, whites, and other varietals are also the stars of the show at Bosu’s Wine Shop. “They have a great wine list and will pop any bottle in the shop for a small corkage fee,” says

Chef Aldrich. On Thursdays and Fridays, the store offers “Flights and Bites,” where small plates accompany the beverage selection.

Kruck20/Getty Images

Best Time To Visit

Fall is, unsurprisingly, the most popular time for Waynesville tourism. The bright oranges, yellows, and reds of the fall foliage draw crowds from near and far — so you can expect the cost to mirror the demand. If you schedule your trip between mid-June and September, you’ll be able to participate in warm-weather activities like swimming and tubing. Spring, however, is the best time to visit Waynesville if you want to avoid the autumn surge and enjoy pleasant weather, various fairs and festivals, and the great outdoors.

Getting There

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is the closest airport, although it’s still about a 40-minute drive away. If you’re flying into the area, you’ll need your own transportation to get to and around Waynesville. Downtown Waynesville is walkable, but exploring further out into the Blue Ridge Mountains requires a car.

