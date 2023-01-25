This Best-selling Sling Bag Has More Than 21,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Finally on Sale

If there’s one trend that has carried into the new year, it’s the sling bag. The rare trend that’s both stylish and functional, this style is great for traveling and keeping your essentials close to the chest while leaving your hands free to navigate the airport with the rest of your luggage.

While there are a wide variety of options out there (and many that are overpriced), there’s one affordable pack that Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of: the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Bag. Right now, it’s on sale for as little as $24.

This spacious and functional nylon bag is the only pack you’ll need when traveling, especially considering it features a multitude of hidden pockets that provide ample room for your phone, water bottle, and even umbrella. Two six-inch side mesh pockets are suitable for holding larger items, and a hidden earphone hole offers easy access to your music while keeping your electronics safely stowed in your pouch.

The adjustable and reversible strap is designed to conveniently be worn on either shoulder, and there’s even an additional pouch attached to the strap that can fit a small phone or wallet. Breathable material on the strap ensures that even on toastier travel days you won’t have to worry about your bag causing you to sweat, and a padded back panel offers maximum air flow during wear. Whether you’re rocking this pack on a short hike or bringing it along for international travels, it’s equipped to take on any environment you’re in.

This best-selling sling bag has earned more than 21,800 perfect ratings at Amazon, and shoppers are amazed by how much they can fit into it for travel. One customer called it a “powerhouse of a little bag” explaining that they “used this bag for a month in Vietnam and it was perfect for [use] around the city and short hikes [and] adventures.” Another shopper agreed, writing that they “purchased [it] for a cruise but love it so much that it’s now our go-to bag for any outing — especially hikes.”

If you’re worried about your bag weighing you down or causing you to sweat during hot weather vacations, shoppers swear this won’t be a concern with the Waterfly Crossbody Sling Bag. In fact, one customer wrote that it “fit comfortably against my body and did not cause me to be excessively sweaty in the Florida heat.” They also noted that it “held so much more than I anticipated,” listing two cans of sunscreen, two ponchos, cooling towels, and a water bottle among the slew of items the bag housed during their outing.

If you’re going to purchase a new bag, you want to make sure that it’s built to last. Thankfully, this bag has stood the test of time, according to customers. One shopper even noted that it’s “no doubt one of the best things I have ever bought for myself” adding, “the durability is perfect” and it has shown “no breaks, scuffs, or tears” after daily use.

The Waterfly Crossbody Sling Bag comes in 17 jewel-toned and neutral colors, and as a best-seller at Amazon, it has cemented its status as the one bag you’ll never want to travel without. With prices starting as low as $24, you can easily join the thousands of travelers that count themselves as fans of this spacious, durable pack.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24.

