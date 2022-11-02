Travelers Will Soon Be Able to Take the Metro to Washington Dulles International Airport

The Silver Line extension is set to open on Nov. 15.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022
Maryland Area Regional Commuter Train (L) rolls past a Metro train car as it pulls into the Takoma station during rush hour December 02, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Photo:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington D.C. will open an extension of its Metrorail later this month, connecting the city to Washington Dulles International Airport by public train for the first time. 

The Silver Line extension, which is set to open on Nov. 15, will complete the final phase of a 23-mile expansion that began construction in 2009, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The extension will feature six new stations, including one for the airport. 

“We appreciate our partners… who have worked collaboratively with us for several years to reach this moment,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a statement.

The silver line will connect airport travelers to the heart of Washington D.C., putting them close to landmarks like the White House, the National Mall, and the Smithsonian museums, as well as right in the heart of neighborhoods like Foggy Bottom.

“WE ARE READY!! Bring on November 15!” the airport tweeted this week alongside a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority video professing the same sentiment. 

This will be the first time the airport is connected to the city’s Metro. Currently, the only public transportation available from the city to the terminals is by bus with the Silver Line Express Bus connecting travelers to the Wiehle-Reston East Metrorail Station, according to the airport. Other bus service is also available, connecting the airport to destinations throughout the area.

Washington D.C. now joins other major cities in being able to take the train to the airport, including New York City where the AirTrain connects several subway lines to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a plan for a proposed AirTrain for New York’s other major airport, LaGuardia Airport.

And outside the United States, several countries have accessible train service from the city to the airport, including London, Milan, and Hong Kong.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Visitors arrive at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park on June 8,2021. Yellowstone is seeing a record number of visitors since all entrances were open for the 2021 tourist season.
99% of Yellowstone National Park Is Now Accessible to Visitors As Flood Recovery Efforts Continue
Hell's Kitchen location in DC Wharf area, an exterior rendering
This Luxury Waterfront Space in Washington, D.C. Unveils Its Next Phase Today — With Top-notch Dining and 10 Acres of Public Parks
Aerial view of airplanes at LaGuardia Airport
Capital One Just Announced New Airport Lounges and Major Perks at 'Premier Collection' Hotels — What to Know
Red airplane taking off for PLAY airlines
Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play to Launch Flights From This Major U.S. Hub
United Airlines plane
United Airlines Will No Longer Fly Out of NYC’s JFK Airport — Here's Why
Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport both wearing and and not wearing facemasks
These Are the U.S. Airports That Require (or Don't Require) Masks
Mount Washington Cog Railway during autumn
12 Scenic U.S. Train Rides for Fall Foliage Views
People waiting for the metro in Taipei
15 Best Trip Destinations for Solo Female Travelers
Passengers, some wearing masks and protective gear, queue for their flight at Terminal 1 of John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic on May 13, 2020
What to Know About NYC Airports Before Your Next Trip
PLAY airplane wing seen through a window in flight
Score 25% off Flights to Europe This Weekend on Low-cost Airline Play — How to Book
LaGuardia Airport
FAA Approves LaGuardia's Airtrain, Construction to Start This Summer
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
SBB Train in Switzerland travels through farm and lakeland.
Everything You Need to Know About Train Travel in Europe This Summer
Ribbon cutting at the new Delta terminal at LGA
Delta's New LaGuardia Airport Terminal Is Finally Finished — and We Got a Peek Inside
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she visits Cyfarthfa High School and Castle on April 26, 2012 in Merthyr, Wales.
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's Longest-reigning Monarch, Dies at 96
Illustration showing a rental car packed full of people
4 Secrets to Score Better Deals on Rental Cars, Gas, and Road Trips