Shoppers Call This Down Jacket Their ‘New Favorite Travel Item’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

It’s lightweight and easy to pack for cold-weather travel.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on February 10, 2023 07:00AM EST

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

When you’re traveling to colder destinations, it’s smart to stock up on gear that will stave off whatever the elements have in store. A high-quality winter jacket is nonnegotiable if you’re heading out on a winter adventure, and warmth and price are the top two considerations to keep in mind when making your selection.

If you’re on the hunt for a new jacket to bring on vacation that won’t leave a hole in your wallet, the Wantdo Hooded Packable Ultra-light Down Jacket is currently on sale for just $56 at Amazon. After being awarded more than 7,300 perfect ratings, it’s safe to say this is one investment worth making. 

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $74)

Made of 100 percent nylon and stuffed with RDS-certified duck down filling, this jacket effectively keeps you warm in temperatures between 25 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit while easily flattening down to fit into your carry-on during travel days. Not only is it ultra-warm, but the durable outer of this jacket also protects against harsh winds so you can fully enjoy your time outside — even despite the elements.

The hood on this puffer protects your head and ears from being exposed to the cold, and two zippered pockets on the outside of the jacket along with two interior pockets keep your belongings secure as you explore your destination or run some errands. Not to mention the lightweight coat comes with its own carrying pouch, making it that much easier to slip into your carry-on without taking up precious space. 

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $74)

When packing for your vacation, you want to select items that can be styled several different ways and are also easily packed into a suitcase, and this jacket fits the bill. One shopper called it their “new favorite travel item,” raving that they “wore it in Iceland,” and it “packs down nicely in its little bag.” Another customer shared that it was “warm without being too bulky,” and even “took up virtually no space when I packed for our flight.”

You never want to invest in something that’s going to fall apart quickly, but shoppers confirm that this jacket is durable and built to stand the test of time. In fact, one person noted that “not only did it keep me really warm, [but] it also stayed in great shape after six months of international travel,” adding that it’s “probably one of my favorite jackets I own.”

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $74)

Coming in 21 vibrant colors and insulated enough to wear during cold-weather vacations, the Wantdo Hooded Packable Ultra-light Down Jacket is a must-have if you’re looking for simple ways to save space in your suitcase while still being prepared for the winter. With prices starting at just $56 thanks to a special on-site discount, this is your sign to pick up a new jacket ahead of your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $56. 

