Walt Disney World Announces Major Updates to Reservation System, Dining Plan — What to Know

It'll soon be more affordable, and even easier, to visit Walt Disney World.

By
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna
Carly Caramanna is a theme park and travel journalist who has spent her professional career in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Yahoo Lifestyle, Insider, The Points Guy, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023
Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwiches and pretzel in front of Cinderella's Castle in Disney's Magic Kingdom
Photo:

Elizabeth Rhodes/Travel+Leisure

Walt Disney World has announced several major updates to the theme park resort on Monday, including the return of the Disney Dining Plan and the relaxing of its theme park reservation system,

Theme Park reservations, which were implemented when the park reopened in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will cease for date-based ticketed guests visiting Walt Disney World beginning Jan. 9, 2024, the park shared with Travel + Leisure in a press release. Guests with non-dated tickets will continue to be required to make theme park reservations.

No changes were announced for its current “park hopping” system which restricts  guests from visiting another park until after 2 p.m.

Disney also announced that 2024 Disney Vacation packages will go on sale May 31.

“These updates will make planning your future Walt Disney World visits simpler and easier, so you can further enjoy all we have to offer and make more memories,” Disney Parks Blog shared in a post.

The Disney Dining Plan will also return on Jan. 9, 2024 exclusively to Disney Resort hotels guests who purchase a vacation package. This fan favorite option allows visitors to pre-budget their vacation dining spending. When it returns, Disney will initially offer two options for interested guests to choose from: Quick Service Dining Plan and the Disney Dining Plan. The plan can be redeemed for snacks and meals during a vacation stay with the number based on nights per package. Pricing and additional detailing will be revealed when hotel and ticket packages launch on sale May 31, 2023. 

Additionally, Disney World annual passholders can soon take advantage of “good-to-go” days where theme park reservations will not be required for a park visit. Currently, annual passholders must have a theme park reservation with the exception of visits after 2 p.m., excluding Magic Kingdom on weekends. “Good-to-go” days will also be in effect for Disney’s Cast Members. This new perk will be offered on an ongoing basis on select days and vary by theme park.

Additionally, Disney confirmed that early entry and extended evening hours, a current perk for guests of select resorts, will continue at least through 2024. The company also teased that it is working on ways to better serve its guests with changes to Disney Genie+ and Individual Lighting Lane allowing for advance attraction selection. No further details were shared, but at this time the service can only be activated the morning of park visit.

The news comes on the heels of additional updates to streamline the guest experience, like complimentary overnight self-parking at Disney Resort hotels. “Thousands of these unique moments happen every day, creating a deeper connection with Disney. We care about that and continue to listen to your feedback,” the post shared.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cinderella Castle inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Here's How to Make Theme Park Reservations for Walt Disney World and Disneyland
Ariel waves to guests during the âDisney Festival of Fantasy Paradeâ in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Disney World Annual Passes Are Back — What to Know Before You Buy
aerial view of Magic Kingdom Park
Disney World's Latest Deal Includes 2 Extra Days of Park Tickets
The Only Walt Disney Guide You'll Ever Need
The Only Walt Disney World Guide You Need
logan pass trail in Glacier national park on sunny day in Montana
These U.S. National Parks Are Requiring Reservations for Summer 2023 — Here's What to Know
Disney characters outside of Cinderella's castle at Disney World
How to Plan a Magical Disney World Vacation
TRON Lightcycle / Run ride at Walt Disney World, seen at night with castle in distance
Disney World Announces Opening Date for 'Tron' Rollercoaster — and It's Said to Be One of the Company's Fastest
Spaceship Earth Beacon of Magic
The Ultimate Epcot Guide for a Magical Disney Vacation
Walt Disney World Resort at night
How to Navigate Disney World Transportation — With Skyliners, Monorails, Boats, and More
With an elegant setting right out of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," Be Our Guest Restaurant magically takes Magic Kingdom diners into the French countryside
Disney World Launches New Way to Save in the Parks With Revamped Dining Plan
Main Street in Disney
Walt Disney World Increases Its Entry Prices Ahead of the Holidays — What to Know
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Exterior of Disneyland castle
The Best Times to Visit Disneyland for Fewer Crowds, Gorgeous Weather, and Lower Prices
Guests on the lazy river at Disneyâs Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Disney World
Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park to Reopen the Same Day That Blizzard Beach Will Temporarily Close
People swimming at Typhoon Lagoon at Disneyworld
Disney Water Park Guide: What to Know About Typhoon Lagoon vs. Blizzard Beach
High Angle View Of Amusement Park
Size-inclusive Tips for Your Next Theme Park Vacation