Disney World Just Updated Its Genie+ Reservation System to Be Way More Flexible — What to Know

Walt Disney World's Disney Genie+ reservation system is about to get more flexible for visitors starting tomorrow.

The ride reservation system, which was first unveiled in 2019, previously operated on only a multi-park basis, but will now offer a single park option, Disney World shared with Travel + Leisure. The service will be available on a single park basis, allowing guests to purchase it solely for one of its four parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. A multi-park option will continue to operate and will function similarly to the pre-existing version.

“Beginning June 27, Guests at Walt Disney World Resort will now purchase Disney Genie+ services based on how they want to visit," Disney shared on its website. "Guests will be able to select either a single-park option or a multiple-parks option, subject to availability. With this update, prices may be lower at some Walt Disney World theme parks compared to others. “

Disney Genie+ is available via the park’s mobile app, My Disney Experience.

With the introduction of a single park option, the price will vary by date and park. Disney shared the pricing scale for its first of operation and Magic Kingdom Park will be offered for its highest price, $27, while Disney’s Hollywood will be available at $24, EPCOT at $18, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park at $16. Prices will fluctuate based on the date of visit.

Previously, Genie+ had sold out, but with the new option, if an in-demand park sells out, others may still be available. Recently, Disney announced several overhauls to the system that have come as a direct result of guest feedback. Disney shared with Travel + Leisure that this new Genie+ update is a direct result of listening to visitor response.

There are no changes to the guest experience, Disney shares. Disney Genie+ is available for purchase at midnight on the day of visit and attractions and experiences can be booked beginning at 7am. Additional experiences can be booked every two hours or after checking in to existing booking.

Other updates include an overhaul of the theme parks reservation system and the return of the Disney Dining Plan in 2024. No updates have been announced for Disney Genie+ at the Disneyland Resort.

