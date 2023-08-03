This 3-in-1 Charging Station Declutters Your Cords While Traveling — and It’s 63% Off

Shoppers call it "a stellar solution" to freeing up space in your bag, and it's only $22 right now.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Charging Station 50% Off Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

When it comes to packing, the last thing you want to worry about is having multiple chargers and cords cluttering your bag for your various devices. And if you’re like me, when you travel, you’re going to want your AirPods, smartwatch, and of course, phone, a trio that can quickly create a tangled mess with their designated accessories. Fortunately, there’s a solution that will eliminate this common travel woe and streamline your suitcase: the Waitee Wireless Charging Station. And right now, you can score it for only $22 — over 60 percent off its original price. 

This remarkable charging station offers fast-charging capabilities and features dedicated ports for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods — all in one compact, travel-friendly situation. But unlike other charging stations, this one is also compatible with Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones, ensuring that all of your devices can be conveniently charged in one location. Its innovative design incorporates a single cord that plugs into an outlet, simplifying your packing process for easy charging on the go — which is why one Amazon shopper referred to it as “a stellar solution to a ridiculous cord problem.”

Amazon WAITIEE Wireless Charger 3 in 1,15W Fast Charging Station

Amazon

Designed with travel in mind, this three-in-one charging station is incredibly lightweight and portable so you can seamlessly throw it in your purse, backpack, or carry-on luggage. In addition to its practicality, the charging station also has a silicone non-slip design to protect your devices from toppling over or slipping. And, it can be tilted for both vertical and horizontal charging so you can use your device while it's charging.

With more than 42,000 five-star ratings, customers swear by this charging station that's been dubbed a “definite must for work or travel.” Other shoppers are loving it for being “compact and easy to travel with,” while some have replaced their traditional chargers with it. In fact, for one shopper, who has owned it for several months and traveled with it multiple times, they said: “Every single night when I load mine up I think, 'Wow, I am so glad I got this.'”

Amazon WAITIEE Wireless Charger 3 in 1,15W Fast Charging Station

Amazon

The Waitee Wireless Charging Station also comes with a handy light sensor that flashes when your devices are fully charged and to let you know if they’re charging properly. Many shoppers find this feature “helpful”, and one customer noted that it makes a good nightlight. But don’t worry, it can easily be turned off, too. 

If you’re looking for a charging solution that boasts convenience and versatility, the Waitee Wireless Charging Station is for you. Make sure to add this three-in-one charging station to your cart while it’s just $22 right now, and keep scrolling to check out some other stellar charging stations. 

More Charging Stations at Amazon:

JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station

Amazon JoyGeek Wireless Charging Station, Wireless Charger Stand, 3 in 1 Charging Station

Amazon

Creative Design Charging Station

Amazon CREATIVE DESIGN Charging Station for Multiple Devices, 50W 6 Ports Charging Dock with 6 Cables

Amazon

Cadefu Charging Station

Amazon Wireless Charging Station,CADEFU Wireless Charger

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $22. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Luggage Deals Tout
Shoppers Say This 'Perfect' Carry-on Fits 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's Over Half Off
Nordstrom Rack Comfy Sneakers Tout
Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Sale on Travel-friendly Sneakers From Hoka, Adidas, and More — Up to 60% Off
Vera Bradley Duffel Bag Tout
This Spacious Carry-on Duffel Is the ‘Perfect Travel Bag’ — and It’s 50% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Luggage Deals Tout
Shoppers Say This 'Perfect' Carry-on Fits 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's Over Half Off
Cat Carrier Review Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and This $34 Amazon Pet Carrier Makes Going Through TSA Security a Breeze
Best Travel Cord Organizers Tout
The 12 Best Travel Cord Organizers of 2023
Compression Socks Tout
Flight Attendants and Nurses Swear by These Best-selling Compression Socks — and They’re Up to 44% Off
Roundup: Cooling Portable Neck Fans Under $20 Tout
Amazon's Top-rated Portable Neck Fans Will Be Your 'Best Purchase of the Season' — and They're All Under $20
Everlane Sale Tout
I Wore These Jeans on a 3-hour Flight and Was Comfortable the Entire Time — Now They’re Up to 70% Off
tl-strapless-stick-bra-tout
One T+L Editor Finally Found the Perfect Strapless Bra for Summer Weddings — and It’s Only $24 Today
Best Products for Staying Cool of 2023
Beat the Heatwave and Cool Off With 10 Travel-friendly Products
Tech Deal One-Off Portable charger Tout
Travelers Say This Portable Charger Supports the Devices of '7 People' on a Single Charge — and It's on Sale
Weekly Deal Roundup: Clothing Outlet Deals
This Secret Amazon Outlet Store Is Having a Massive Sale on Summer Clothes — Up to 50% Off
Close-up of woman's feet wearing OluKai Pehuea sneakers.
The 5 Best OluKai Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Best-Selling Hiking Boots Tout
Amazon's Best-selling Hiking Boots Are Even More Discounted Than They Were on Prime Day
I Test Camping Gear for a Living, and This $70 Tent at Amazon Is One of the Best Iâve Tried Tout
I Test Camping Gear for a Living, and This $70 Tent at Amazon Is One of the Best I’ve Tried
Amazon BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless
This Comfy, Wrinkle-free Amazon Dress Has a 'Magical' Waist-snatching Fit — and It's $27 Right Now
This 'Sturdy and Light' Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard That's 'So Easy to Pack' Is Nearly 40% Off at Amazon Tout
This 'Easy to Pack' Inflatable Paddle Board Takes 'Minutes' to Set Up — and It's Nearly 40% Off Right Now
Composite of Best Portable Grills of 2023 including Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill, Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill, and Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable
The Best Portable Grills for Camping, Picnics, and Tailgates, Tested