This 3-in-1 Charging Station Declutters Your Cords While Traveling — and It’s 63% Off

When it comes to packing, the last thing you want to worry about is having multiple chargers and cords cluttering your bag for your various devices. And if you’re like me, when you travel, you’re going to want your AirPods, smartwatch, and of course, phone, a trio that can quickly create a tangled mess with their designated accessories. Fortunately, there’s a solution that will eliminate this common travel woe and streamline your suitcase: the Waitee Wireless Charging Station. And right now, you can score it for only $22 — over 60 percent off its original price.

This remarkable charging station offers fast-charging capabilities and features dedicated ports for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods — all in one compact, travel-friendly situation. But unlike other charging stations, this one is also compatible with Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones, ensuring that all of your devices can be conveniently charged in one location. Its innovative design incorporates a single cord that plugs into an outlet, simplifying your packing process for easy charging on the go — which is why one Amazon shopper referred to it as “a stellar solution to a ridiculous cord problem.”

Designed with travel in mind, this three-in-one charging station is incredibly lightweight and portable so you can seamlessly throw it in your purse, backpack, or carry-on luggage. In addition to its practicality, the charging station also has a silicone non-slip design to protect your devices from toppling over or slipping. And, it can be tilted for both vertical and horizontal charging so you can use your device while it's charging.

With more than 42,000 five-star ratings, customers swear by this charging station that's been dubbed a “definite must for work or travel.” Other shoppers are loving it for being “compact and easy to travel with,” while some have replaced their traditional chargers with it. In fact, for one shopper, who has owned it for several months and traveled with it multiple times, they said: “Every single night when I load mine up I think, 'Wow, I am so glad I got this.'”

The Waitee Wireless Charging Station also comes with a handy light sensor that flashes when your devices are fully charged and to let you know if they’re charging properly. Many shoppers find this feature “helpful”, and one customer noted that it makes a good nightlight. But don’t worry, it can easily be turned off, too.

If you’re looking for a charging solution that boasts convenience and versatility, the Waitee Wireless Charging Station is for you. Make sure to add this three-in-one charging station to your cart while it’s just $22 right now, and keep scrolling to check out some other stellar charging stations.

