This Kelly Slater–approved Spot in Hawaii May Be the Best Place to Learn to Surf — and It's Not Even in the Ocean

The LineUp at Wai Kai, a standing wave facility on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, offers even the most novice surfers the chance to paddle out.

Updated on July 21, 2023
Night surf sessions in wave pool at Wai Kai
Photo:

Courtesy of Wai Kai

If you want to learn to surf, odds are, you’ve thought about planning a trip to Hawaii. But before you try to paddle out to Pipeline, can we suggest paying a visit to Wai Kai first? 

Wai Kai, located inside the Hoakalei Resort on Oahu, is home to everything you need to kickstart your surfing journey, including The LineUp at Wai Kai, a standing wave that offers even the most novice among us the chance to paddle out. 

“Wai Kai aims to create community and connection through interactive and engaging activities, dining, and events,” Larry Caster, the director of retail development at Wai Kai, said in a statement. “We’re excited to provide a unique place for locals to gather while introducing travelers to the vibrant surf and waterman lifestyle for which Hawaii is known.”

Child surf lessons in wave pool

Courtesy of Wai Kai

The Wai Kai Wave marks Hawaii’s first deep-water standing wave, providing visitors the chance to ride a perfect wave every single time they drop in. The Wai Kai Wave also goes on for some 100 feet and is segmented into three lanes, allowing for up to 10 surfers per lane. It’s also fully adjustable, meaning the team can lock in waves between two to six feet high. If you’re a surf purist and have feelings about this, we get it. But as Shane Beschen, the former X-Games Champion and partner at Wai Kai, says, it’s not about replacing the ocean experience but making it accessible to all. 

“Our goal isn’t to replace the ocean, rather to be a valuable resource for water enthusiasts,” Beschen added. “Our custom surfing program and innovative technology enable an in-depth approach to coaching made easier by the consistent and predictable nature of the Wai Kai Wave. It’s the perfect practice arena for the sport’s best to hone their craft and an accessible entry point for beginners to learn in a controlled environment.”

Visitors can sign up for different open sessions or take personalized lessons from seasoned vets. And you can do it all knowing you’ve surfed the same wave as Kelly Slater

Aerial view of venue and wave pool

Courtesy of Wai Kai

Guests can also make a day of it by renting one of the six surfside cabanas, which come with cozy sofas, a mini fridge, a sound system, and live feeds of the wave. If you want to visit but are not sure you want to try the wave, you can always take part in the park’s other aquatic activities, including paddling around its 52-acre lagoon in a kayak, stand-up paddle board, outrigger canoe, or even on a hydrobike. Of course, if you really want to make the experience memorable, you could always rent out the entire park. And, you know, invite us too. See more about the wave and make your reservation at waikai.com

