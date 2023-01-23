As a travel and lifestyle writer, it’s always been my mission to create the ultimate “capsule wardrobe” for life on the go. The idea is to curate a collection of staple items that can be mixed and matched into numerous combinations, or lay the foundation for any outfit. For me, this streamlined strategy starts with my best athleisure wear — all of which is comfy, packable, and versatile.

Whether I’m headed to a work trip in New York, a yoga retreat in the Bahamas, or even a weekend staycation in Santa Barbara, there are a few reliable items I pack time and time again. One of those essentials: the Vuori Daily Legging.

Vuori

To buy: vuori.com, $89



Like many T+L editors and writers, I’ve been a huge fan of Vuori for years. I first fell in love with the Southern California-based brand after trying their iconic joggers (which had just launched for women at the time), and I’ve been hooked ever since.

While those joggers continue to be one of my favorite athleisure pieces of all time (I have more pairs than I like to admit), the Daily Leggings have become my go-to packing essential, no matter where I’m headed.

Why? In order to be worthy of a “capsule” label, the clothing item needs to be incredibly versatile, and these leggings certainly pass the test.

The buttery soft fabrication can most accurately be described as “yummy” — the kind of clothing you literally crave on your body. Made of a super smooth polyester and eslastane blend, the leggings are thick enough that they feel substantial in lieu of pants, but not so thick that they’re unpleasant to wear during a workout. Plus, they’re known for their smoothing coverage, making them ultra-flattering.

The details — including an adjustable drawstring, cuffed ankles at ⅞ length, and a just-right high rise — give the Daily Legging an elevated look, adding to their multi-functional effect. As the name implies, you can truly sport these daily. I’ve found that they’re great for staying comfy yet put together on a travel day, pairing with a sweater while running errands or exploring a new city, throwing on for a yoga class or hike, or even just lounging around.



Travel + Leisure / Kristine Thomason

Personally, I’m a fan of the black colorway for versatility, but they’re also available in seven additional options including baby blue, cactus green, and ruby. And, if you’re a must-have-pockets kind of person, Vuori also makes a Daily Pocket Legging.

I’m not the only one who’s in love with these leggings. Earning an impressive 4.7-star rating on Vuori from more than 3,100 reviewers, these leggings are obviously a fan-favorite. Take it from this reviewer, who raved that they were “some of the best leggings I have worn,” and that “they feel like a second skin.” Another said the fabric is so soft that they “just want to live in these.” Finally, one reviewer who said they are picky about their leggings said, “I’m about to go buy another pair of these,” and said “the waist tension is perfect with no pinch points.”

I don’t know about you, but anything I can do to simplify my packing list is a win in my book. These comfy leggings have become like a security blanket in my suitcase, and I don’t plan on getting on a plane without them anytime soon. If you’re looking for a staple pair of leggings for both travel and everyday life, do yourself a favor and snag the Vuori Daily Legging.

