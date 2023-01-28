This Roomy Crossbody Bag Is the Missing Piece to Your Travel Uniform — and It's Up to 69% Off

The perfect travel purse isn’t just a myth. According to Amazon shoppers, there’s a crossbody bag that’s equal parts spacious, functional, and stylish — and, as luck would have it, it was recently marked down. Say hello to the Viva Terry Leather Crossbody Purse, which we’re confident is about to become your new travel companion.

Currently sporting more than 1,500 five-star ratings, the popular leather crossbody bag ensures that all of your essentials have a secure spot while you're on the go. If you're still not convinced you need a new travel bag after looking at its sleek leather exterior and embroidered crossbody strap, this important piece of news might just sway you: the Viva Terry Leather Crossbody Purse is up to 69 percent off right now. With this discount, you can get one for as little as $27.

Measuring 11 inches by 11.8 inches by 3.5 inches, the Viva Terry Leather Crossbody Purse's medium-sized body provides plenty of room and is stocked with multiple pockets and compartments for optimal organization. Inside, you'll find a zippered pocket, two side slip pockets, and a quick-access pocket for items you want to grab in a hurry.

There's also a big front pocket on the outside, which is another good spot for things that you'll want to be able to grab in a hurry, and a discreet zippered pocket. And, it's also worth noting that the bag zips closed, so you can have peace of mind that your belongings are safe inside.

For added comfort and convenience, the purse strap, which is thick and features a unique and eccentric pattern to add colorful contrast to the solid leather exterior, is adjustable and can be expanded up to 25.5 inches, allowing the wearer to customize how closely the Viva Terry Leather Crossbody Purse drapes. It can also be removed, so you can swap it with your favorite purse strap.

What's more, shoppers were happy to report that the purse's rounded edges allow it to stand up on its own, which comes in handy when you're packing it up for a day of exploring. But, that's not the only thing that Amazon customers praised in their reviews.

"This purse is very well made, super durable, lightweight, and will hold quite a bit," one shopper wrote. "I bought it for travel because of the larger strap and comfort." Another travel enthusiast added, "I just bought this for a two-week vacay to Colorado…the other bags like this I saw in a boutique were [between] $200 and $300."

Chiming in, a third customer shared, "It helped having a crossbody strap for a trip to San Antonio with the kiddos. My arms were free. It fits a lot of things." Another buyer highlighted that "it's the perfect size; it fits everything in the front pocket for your cell phone and keys. It's great so you’re not fishing around in a bag for your important stuff."

Vouching for its durable construction, a shopper commented, "The leather is soft and feels thick, but not heavy." They also noted that it's "easy to open and find everything in the main compartment or pockets." And, another reviewer remarked, "I love the look of this bag, and I feel like it instantly polishes all of my outfits."

In fact, the consensus among shoppers seems to be that you'll receive lots of compliments when the Viva Terry Leather Crossbody Purse is on your shoulder. Get one at Amazon today while it's up to 69 percent off, and treat yourself to a hassle-free travel bag for your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $27.

