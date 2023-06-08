These New Private Jet Tours Will Take You to Some of the Most Coveted Summer Destinations — Without the Crowds and Commercial Airports

If you still haven't made travel plans for this summer because the mental image of busy airports and tourist-filled European hot spots gives you a headache, then VistaJet's newest offerings are for you.

The private jet company, known for organizing epic adventures for its members, has added five bespoke experiences to its Private World collection. From sailing the Aegean Sea to gorilla trekking in Rwanda to eating and drinking along Italy's Amalfi Coast, the private jet company, in collaboration with its travel advisors, has curated several itineraries that will truly immerse travelers in these destinations.

In Italy, for example, which is one of the most searched-for vacation destinations this summer, travelers can explore an 11th-century castle in the Umbrian countryside and go truffle hunting before jetting off to the Amalfi Coast to soak up some vitamin D at an exclusive clifftop estate with private beach access. Cooking classes, limoncello tastings, and sailing along Italy's famously picturesque coast are also included in this epic itinerary. Prices for this package start at £26,000 (or about $32,623) per person and don't include flights to Rome.

PHILIP VILE/Courtesy of Hotel Castello di Reschio

And if you have Greece on your mind, you can sail the Greek islands on the 114-foot luxury Milos at Sea yacht, exploring archaeological sites, swimming in the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, and wandering through the ancient streets of the country's most beautiful islands. This experience starts from $65,000 per week for up to 10 people, and you will be paying separately for the private jet flights to and from Athens.

If you'd like to channel your inner Indiana Jones, jet off to southeast Asia for a three-week trip of a lifetime that will take you through Indonesia, Cambodia, and, finally, Vietnam's Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. You'll trek through the park with a team of experts through Hang Son Doong, the largest cave passage on Earth filled with underground rivers, dolines, and even a forest. In true Indiana Jones fashion, you'll end this adventure sailing toward the sunset in a luxury yacht off Vietnam. This experience comes with a price tag of $500,000 for a group of up to four people.

“Driven by a strong currency, the demand for intercontinental travel is growing. This is the perfect time to discover hidden gems of the world and spend time immersing in culturally enriching trips, and choosing among a portfolio of different atmospheres," Matteo Atti, chief marketing officer at VistaJet, told Travel + Leisure. "Allowing our guests to enjoy the trips with their chosen companions was key for our latest collection."

You can read more about VistaJet's Private World collection and itineraries here.