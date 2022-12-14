Virgin Voyages Is Offering a Buy One Get One 60% Off Deal — Get the Details

Virgin Voyages is celebrating the end of the year with a sale offering a steep discount for a party's second ticket as well as $600 toward onboard drinks.

The sale, which must be booked by Jan. 31, is offering 60% off a second guest along with the beverage credit, according to Virgin Voyages. All taxes and fees, however, are excluded.

“Treat yourself to exploring the world’s most iconic destinations throughout 2023, and your second Sailor will get 60% off plus up to $600 in free drinks to cheers with you while sailing alluring blues — from the Caribbean to the Med, the Adriatic to the Red, the South Pacific and beyond,” the company wrote on its website, adding, “by kicking off the new year by saving big, you’ll get to sea it all in 2023. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this.”

Travelers can sail from Miami to destinations like San Juan, Playa del Carmen, Key West, and more for lower than the cost of a typical trip with the cruise line. Or sail throughout Europe from Barcelona with stops in Marseille, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, and more.

Virgin Voyages, which only welcomes adults 18 and older, first launched from Miami in 2021 with its debut ship, the Scarlet Lady. Its second ship, the Valiant Lady, launched earlier this year.

The company’s third ship, the Resilient Lady, is expected to sail from its homeport in Greece in 2023, according to the company. The ship will then spend the winter season in the Caribbean and in Australia.

While Virgin Voyages cruises aren’t strictly all-inclusive, they do include a lot of complimentary amenities that other companies charge for like onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, group fitness classes, and all of the ship’s restaurants.

And travelers who pre-purchase a $300 bar tab receive an extra $50 to spend at any bar onboard or at the company’s private beach club in Bimini.