This Virgin Voyages Sale Has Up to $500 Off Cruises for 2023 and 2024 — When to Book

Published on August 12, 2023
Virgin Voyages is celebrating the end of summer with a sale that has up to $500 off cruises around the world.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 22, is available for eligible cruises through April 30, 2024, according to Virgin Voyages. Travelers can receive up to $400 off Caribbean voyages in 2023 or up to $500 off Caribbean or Australian voyages into 2024.

“As August marks our last full month of summer, extend your sun-drenched days on a new fall sailing in the Caribbean, or start planning to swap the upcoming chilly weather for a chill winter getaway from Miami (or San Juan!) with up to $500 off,” Virgin Voyages wrote in a statement.

In addition, travelers can snag $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings that are 7 nights or longer, or $300 in premium drinks per cabin on shorter journeys.

Travelers who book at least 180 days in advance can also save 10 percent off the cost of the cruise. And if they pay in full, they’ll receive an additional 10 percent off.

Virgin Voyages is also waiving single supplements through Aug. 22 for cabins in the Sea Terrace category. That offer is available for Mediterranean sailings departing by Oct. 22.

Virgin Voyages, which was recently named the best mega ship ocean cruise line by Travel + Leisure readers, first launched in 2021 with its debut ship, the Scarlet Lady. The company then expanded with its second ship, the Valiant Lady, before adding a third ship this year, the Resilient Lady.

The adults-only cruise line isn’t all-inclusive, but does include a lot of complimentary amenities that other companies charge for like onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi, group fitness classes, and all of the ship’s restaurants. 

Last year, Virgin partnered with Jennifer Lopez, naming her the chief entertainment and lifestyle officer and adding her JLo Beauty products on board.

