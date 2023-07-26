This U.S. National Park Has White-sand Beaches, Unspoiled Coral Reef, and Tropical Forest

The U.S. Virgin Islands continually top lists highlighting the best islands and beaches in the Caribbean. The island group — which includes the three main islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John, in addition to around 50 small islets and cays — is known for its white-sand beaches and healthy reef, the best of which are protected by Virgin Islands National Park on St. John.

The park sprawls across most of St. John, protecting unspoiled beaches edged by coral reefs, sea turtle breeding grounds, and hiking trails that meander through tropical forests. The park also preserves plantation sites and the ancient petroglyphs of the Indigenous Taino so guests can learn about the island's history of colonialism and enslavement.

A journey through Virgin Islands National Park is both breathtakingly beautiful and culturally enlightening. Both aspects make the park a must-visit, especially for those looking to get out of their lounge chairs and off the beaten path.

Margie Hand, a Travel + Leisure Travel Advisor with a focus on the Caribbean, said, “There are so many great things to do,” noting that in addition to hiking and snorkeling, “you can also go kayaking, sailing, windsurfing, and bird watching” on St. John. Her tip is to “visit the Overlooks along North Shore Road for great photos.”

Here's everything you need to know before visiting Virgin Islands National Park, including how to get there, where to stay, and what to do.

Douglas Rissing/Getty Images

Best Hotels and Resorts Near Virgin Islands National Park

Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground

Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground is the only lodging option within Virgin Islands National Park. You can rent a tent and rough it or reserve a cottage or glamping tent for your stay. Either way, you’ll be treated to direct access to the park’s Cinnamon Bay Beach, where there are snorkels, kayaks, and paddleboards available for rent. There's also an onsite restaurant that serves breakfast and dinner daily.

St. John Villa Rentals

Most travelers to St. John want a full kitchen and private living space. And St. John Villa Rentals, which is basically the Airbnb of St. John, connects travelers with homeowners and local property managers. During a February 2023 visit to St. John, Travel + Leisure writer Hannah Selinger fell in love with the Hale Lani Villa.

Lovango Resort & Beach Club

Lovango Resort & Beach Club is located on Lovango Cay, a private island just a 10-minute boat ride from both St. John and St. Thomas. The private island resort is making waves for its expansive beach club (which welcomes day visitors) and waterfront dining. Plus, it was named one of the best new hotels of 2022 by T+L editors and was the U.S. Virgin Islands’ first new-build hotel in over 30 years.

Andrea Pistolesi/Getty Images

Best Things to Do in Virgin Islands National Park

Annaberg Plantation

The first site the interpretation staff at Virgin Islands National Park recommended during an email interview with T+L was Annaberg Plantation. The plantation was the largest sugar-producing estate on St. John, and many enslaved people escaped (and attempted to escape) by swimming from the plantation’s waterfront, Leinster Bay, to the nearby island of Tortola. Today, visitors to Annaberg Plantation can see the ruins of the estate (including the homes of enslaved people) and learn how juice was extracted from harvested sugar cane.

Reef Bay Trail

Reef Bay Trail is strenuous, but there’s no better route for those interested in the history of St. John. The trail winds past the ancient rock carvings of the pre-Colombian Taino people and leads to the ruins of Danish sugar plantations, where many were enslaved. Some of the oldest and tallest trees on the island are found along the Reef Bay Trail, and in the rainy season, the path passes by a spectacular waterfall.

The hike — which traverses uneven, rocky terrain — takes around three hours to complete and should only be attempted by prepared hikers with plenty of water. If that’s not you, Hand says there are 20 trails ranging from "leisurely trails up to strenuous hikes," so you can easily find another option.

Trunk Bay

Trunk Bay is wonderfully picturesque, with a quarter-mile stretch of white sand set against impossibly clear water. As you might expect, it is also popular, so it's the only St. John beach that charges an entrance fee ($5 per adult). Hand lists the bay at the top of her list of places to snorkel: “Some top places to snorkel are Trunk Bay, Cinnamon Bay, Maho Bay, and Francis Bay.”

Hawksnest Bay

Looking for more snorkeling spots? Add Hawksnest Bay to your list. The bay boasts federally-protected Elkhorn coral reefs and a population of hawksbill and green turtles. A long, white-sand beach lines the shore, although it can disappear with the tides. Snorkelers are welcome to explore the Elkhorn corals, but they should never swim over the reef, which is extremely fragile.

cdwheatley/Getty Images

Best Shopping

Bajo el Sol Gallery, Art Bar & Rum Room

As its name suggests, there’s a little something for everyone at Bajo el Sol Gallery, Art Bar & Rum Room. Local artists and authors are featured regularly, there’s always stunning art on the walls, and the Art Bar & Rum Room serves coffee drinks, wine, craft cocktails, and a yummy selection of locally made pastries and savory nibbles. As an added perk, you’ll find Cruz Bay’s largest selection of aged rums, which can be sampled in tasting flights.

Jolly Dog Ltd.

Forgot your swimsuit? Need some more sunscreen or a wide-brimmed hat? Jolly Dog has you covered. This one-stop shop has everything you need for a day on the islands — and plenty of souvenir options to bring that island vibe home with you. You’ll find a great selection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, sunglasses, sandals, swimsuits, water bottles, and plenty more. Jolly Dog is located in the heart of Coral Bay.

Bamboo Studio

If you’re on the hunt for a locally made souvenir that will transition seamlessly to regular life, swing by Bamboo Studio. The shop showcases locally themed jewelry made by talented U.S. Virgin Islands artists. Included in the collection are pieces inspired by fishing, hurricanes, and petroglyphs.

Portico

The self-labeled “island boutique,” has just about everything you need to immerse yourself in the island lifestyle. Portico has a great selection of home decor — from outdoor rugs and pillows to wall art and tableware — as well as clothing, jewelry, and St. John-specific gifts and accessories. If you want to bring home gifts that surpass what you’ll find at a standard souvenir store or infuse your home with island vibes, Portico is the place to shop.

Best Restaurants

Rain Tree Café

Rain Tree Café is one of just two places where you can get food within the park (the other is Trunk Bay Café and Bar). Beyond being convenient, this little café at Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground boasts open-air dining for breakfast and dinner, along with a grab-and-go food truck near the beach.

Lime Out

You’d be hard-pressed to find a restaurant that feels more island-y than Lime Out, a floating restaurant that is only accessible by boat. Guests sit on “lily pads” with their feet in the water and are served via floating trays. The taco menu is only topped by their cocktail list, which includes plenty of cooling, fruity options.

Pizza Pi

Tacos aren't the only eats served from a floating restaurant in St. John. Pizza Pi serves up wood-fired, New York-style pizza from a boat moored in Christmas Cove. The menu includes everything from traditional cheese and pepperoni to their take on pineapple and meat-lovers pizzas. To get there, hop on a boat from Cruz Bay — and come hungry.

The Longboard

The signature drink of St. John is the painkiller — a cocktail made with dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. Selinger claims the island’s best is found at The Longboard, which serves the cocktail frozen. She says the spot “also serves standout fresh-catch ceviche and ahi tuna lettuce wraps,” and notes that the chili-mango-glazed wings are popular with locals. (Note: From 2 to 4 p.m. — the island’s happy hour time — you can try the frozen painkiller for $10.)

yenwen/Getty Images

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Virgin Islands National Park on St. John is from December to July when hurricane season has passed and heavy rains are less likely. Just be aware that the good weather draws tourists, who tend to visit St. John between December and March, and again in the weeks around the Fourth of July. The St. John Celebration, which kicks off in late June and continues through the Fourth of July, is also a big draw.

If you really want to avoid the crowds, the park’s interpretation staff said, “The months with the lowest visitation are August, September, and October. Of these months, I would only recommend visiting during October, as August and September are peak hurricane season.”

How to Get There

There’s a reason why the U.S. Virgin Islands are a favorite among Americans. No passport is needed, and there are several direct flights on United, American, and Delta from cities like Miami, Atlanta, New York, Boston, and Newark.

Most travelers to Virgin Islands National Park fly into the Cyril E. King Airport (STT) on St. Thomas (there is also a smaller airport on St. Croix) and then hop on a passenger ferry to St. John. There are three ferry docks on St. Thomas and all three have daily ferries that take passengers to the Cruz Bay Ferry Dock on St. John. Crown Bay Marina is the closest ferry dock to Cyril E. King Airport (the ferry to St. John takes 35 minutes), while the Red Hook Ferry Terminal on the far eastern side of the island has the most transfers and is the quickest (travel time is just 15 minutes). You can also charter a boat.

How to Get Around

St. John is only 20 square miles, but its hilly, rugged terrain makes getting around the island on foot difficult and time consuming. There are shared taxis, with seating in the back of an open-air, safari-style truck, but since you’ll be one of many passengers, it can take some time to get to your destination. To that end, most people rent a car on St. John. It won’t save you money, but it will save you time and allow you to explore the island’s more remote (and often the best) beaches. We recommend renting a Jeep or a four-wheel-drive vehicle with plenty of clearance. Both Lionel Jeep Rental and Courtesy Car & Jeep Rental are reliable and have fleets of four-wheel-drive vehicles.