Virgin Galactic Announces Plans for Commercial Flights to Space This Summer — What to Know

The flights will take place in June and August.

Published on June 16, 2023

Virgin Galactic has announced plans for two upcoming space flights — both of which will be commercial flights

This first mission —  the "Galactic 01" set for take off between June 27 and June 30 — will be mainly a scientific research mission, and the company says that it will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy. The goal will be studying microgravity.

After the inaugural June takeoff, the next flight named "Galactic 02" will take place in early August, and begin a monthly cadence of commercial flights. "Galactic 02" will have the first private astronauts, whose identities were not revealed in the announcement.

"We are launching the first commercial spaceline for Earth with two dynamic products - our scientific research and private astronaut space missions," CEO of Virgin Galactic, Michael Colglazier said of the announcement. "This next exciting chapter for Virgin Galactic has been driven by innovation, determination and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled and truly transformative customer experience,"

The mission will depart from Virgin Galactic’s "Spaceport America" located in rural New Mexico, about 171 miles south of Albuquerque, NM.

Virgin Galactic, founded by Richard Branson, describes itself as "the world's first commercial spaceline", and have a goal of connecting people around the world who love space travel. The company operates its space travel on a spacecraft known as ‘Unity.’ The company says there is “significant backlog and pent-up customer demand” in a recent financial filing that also revealed tickets were sold with a base price of $450,000.

