Passengers Who Book the Middle Seat on This Airline Can Enter a Lottery for Prizes, Getaways

Passengers who book on Virgin Australia are incentivized to book the middle seat with a new lottery.

Updated on October 31, 2022
There’s nothing worse than being stuck in the middle seat on a long flight, but Virgin Australia wants to make it a bit better by allowing middle seat dwellers the chance to win prizes for their troubles.

Australian travelers who pick (or get stuck with) the middle seat on Virgin Australia flights will have the chance to win prizes each week until April 23, 2023, according to the airline. The prizes, which total more than $146,000 in value, include free cruises on Virgin Voyages, a helicopter pub crawl, a Cairns adventure package complete with bungee jumping and giant swinging, and automatic loyalty status with the airline and one million points.

“Virgin Australia is an airline that’s doing things differently and we are having a lot of fun coming up with exciting new innovations to make every part of the travel experience more wonderful,” Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement, adding, “We’ve only just touched the tip of the iceberg in what’s possible and there’s so much energy right across Virgin Australia to make sure we are doing our best to leave a positive difference every time our guests fly with us. Virgin Australia was born from innovation and this is just another chapter in our story.” 

To enter the lottery, travelers 18 and older must join the airline’s Velocity Frequent Flyer program and fly in any middle seat on a Virgin Australia-operated domestic flight through April 23. Travelers must then click on the “Middle Seat Lottery” tile in the Virgin Australia app, find their flight, and enter their details.

Eligible travelers must reside in Australia and enter within 48 hours of their flight’s scheduled departure time. Winners will then be contacted by email after each week's drawing.

Last year, Virgin Australia partnered with United Airlines to allow United’s customers to book flights to Australian cities like Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

For its part, Australia started welcoming back travelers in February before dropping all remaining pandemic-era entry rules over the summer. In September, the country then eliminated the need to wear a mask on flights to Australia.

