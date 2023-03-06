Virgin Atlantic Joins Delta in SkyTeam Alliance — Giving Travelers Access to Perks Across 19 Airlines

The alliance serves over 340 million passengers and over 1,088 annually.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 6, 2023
A Virgin Atlantic airplane flying through pink clouds
Photo:

Courtesy of Virgin Atlantic Airways

Virgin Atlantic customers now have access to perks and benefits of over a dozen other airlines as the United Kingdom-based carrier has joined the SkyTeam Alliance network.

“We want to reward those who choose to fly with Virgin Atlantic and our Flying Club members deserve the very best loyalty proposition," CEO of Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, said in a statement on Thursday. "Our SkyTeam membership offers this through a global network of maximized reward opportunities, alongside enhanced services on the ground and in the skies.”

The current members of the SkyTeam alliance include: Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Xiamen Airlines.

The alliance serves over 340 million passengers and over 1,088 annually.

For customers of participating airlines, Virgin Atlantic points out that members of the SkyTeam Elite Plus tier of the SkyTeam program will soon have access to Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse airline lounge inside of London Heathrow. The Clubhouse is a 12,000 multi-story lounge which includes dining and a full spa. 

Started in 1990, the SkyTeam alliance was originally formed by four airlines: Aeromexico, Air France, Delta, and Korean Air. Passengers who maintain loyalty to airline alliances, such as SkyTeam or its competitor Star Alliance, can enjoy the opportunity to redeem frequent flier miles on select partner airline flights within the alliance, a more seamless travel experience, or more flight availability through carrier agreements. 

Virgin Atlantic is a popular London-based carrier started by Sir Richard Branson in 1984, and currently operates routes to 28 destinations over four continents. The airline recently announced they would be re-starting flights between London and Shanghai, China on May 1.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Virgin Airlines Plane
Virgin Atlantic Will Join SkyTeam Alliance Next Year — What to Know
sky club lounge delta airlines airport
How to Get Access to Delta's Sky Club Lounges
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
United and Emirates airline staff
United and Emirates Team Up to Offer New Connections, Perks, and a Direct U.S.-Dubai Flight
Looking out airplane windows during sunset/sunrise
13 Travel Resolutions T+L Editors Are Sticking to in 2023
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Avoid crowded security lines with these tips.
6 Ways You Can Speed Up (or Skip) the Airport Security Line
Beach at the Maldives, Conrad Rangali
15 Airlines That Allow You to Book Flights Now and Pay Later
LAX Airport
A Terminal-by-terminal Guide to LAX Airport
Card Placeholder Image
World's Worst Airlines for Customer Service 2015
Hilton Hotel
How to Earn Hilton Honors Points — and the Best Ways to Use Them
The Hungarian Parliament Building on the Banks of the Danube at dawn
20 Destinations Where You'll Find Cheap Flights in 2020 (Video)
Card Placeholder Image
World's Best Airlines for In-Flight Service 2015
Black male traveler wearing a face mask at the airport
12 Mistakes to Avoid When Redeeming Airline Miles, According to an Expert
A young woman sitting on a plane mid flight, wearing a protective face mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. She is looking at the mobile phone of the passenger sitting next to her
These Airlines No Longer Require Masks on Flights
Delta Airlines Biometric ID
Your Face Might Soon Be Your Passport Thanks to Biometric Technology