Virgin Atlantic Will Join SkyTeam Alliance Next Year — What to Know

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022
Virgin Atlantic will join the SkyTeam alliance next year, partnering with other major carriers like Delta Air Lines, Air France, and KLM.

The airline will officially enter the global airline alliance in the early part of 2023, according to Virgin, becoming the latest European airline to join the group and the first from the United Kingdom. From then, customers will be able to earn and redeem points across the different member airlines as well as access a whole new network of airport lounges.

"At Virgin Atlantic we strive to create thoughtful experiences that feel different for our customers and SkyTeam shares that customer first ethos,” Shai Weiss, the CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said in a statement. “2022 marks the year Virgin Atlantic gets back to its best for our customers and people and joining SkyTeam is an important milestone. Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners… as well as opening up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines. It will enable a seamless customer experience, with an expanded network and maximised loyalty benefits."

When the airline officially joins the group, Virgin Atlantic’s Silver Card holders will automatically be recognized as SkyTeam Elite members while Gold Card members will become Elite Plus members, offering perks like priority check in, baggage handling, and boarding.

The new membership announcement follows Virgin’s existing partnership agreement with Delta and Air France-KLM, according to the airline. The company also has already-established codeshare agreements with fellow SkyTeam members Aeromexico and Middle East Airlines.

Currently, the SkyTeam alliance is made up of 18 airlines that fly to more than 1,000 destinations across the world.

"Virgin Atlantic shares SkyTeam’s values, caring for our customers, our employees and the world in which they live, and we are excited to have them as part of the SkyTeam family,” SkyTeam CEO Kristin Colvile said in the statement. “As a member of SkyTeam, Virgin Atlantic will benefit from increased opportunities to expand its global network through partnerships and synergies, while giving customers more opportunities to earn miles and enjoy the service Virgin Atlantic is known for."

