Virgin Atlantic Introduces Gender-neutral Uniform Policy, Pronoun Badges

"It’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work."

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022

British airline Virgin Atlantic updated its uniform policy, allowing staff to wear the clothing they feel represents them and introducing optional pronoun badges.

Flight crew, pilots, and ground crew will be permitted to wear clothing they feel best represents them, regardless of their gender, gender identity, or gender expression, according to Virgin Atlantic. The uniform policy now also allows optional makeup as well as visible tattoos for crew members and front line staff.

Virgin’s uniforms, which are designed by Vivienne Westwood, include options for pants, skirts, blazers, and ties.

The airline also introduced pronoun badges, which crew can choose to wear, with options like “she/her” or “they/them.” 

“At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are,” Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “That’s why it’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work. It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns.”

In addition, Virgin Atlantic will update its ticket system to recognize passengers whose passports include gender neutral gender markers. Earlier this year, the United States introduced the option to select “X” under gender on passports, indicating "unspecified or another gender identity.” Several other countries also allow travelers to self-select their gender on their passports, including Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, and Canada.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has also started offering a new gender option on applications for its PreCheck program, allowing applicants to select "another gender" in addition to "male" and "female" options. 

Last year, German airline Lufthansa adopted new gender-neutral language on its flights, joining other airlines with similar policies like Japan's JAL, European budget carrier EasyJet, and Air Canada.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) pre-check sign stands at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S
TSA Adds Gender Inclusive Option to PreCheck Application
Close-up of American passport
U.S. Travelers Can Soon Choose 'X' As Their Gender on Passports — What to Know
Amazon Dresses for Fall Travel Tout
14 Beautiful, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall Travel — and Under $50
United States Passport on red tabletop
The First U.S. Passport With an 'X' Gender Marker Was Just Issued
A young woman sitting on a plane mid flight, wearing a protective face mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. She is looking at the mobile phone of the passenger sitting next to her
These Airlines No Longer Require Masks on Flights
best-sunglasses-retailers
The Best Places to Buy Sunglasses
Residential buildings in Historic center of Vienna, classic European architecture against blue sky
My Grandparents Fled the Holocaust, and I Returned to Their Homeland After Reclaiming Their Citizenship — Here's What It Was Like
Virgin Airlines Plane
Virgin Atlantic Will Join SkyTeam Alliance Next Year — What to Know
Avoid crowded security lines with these tips.
6 Ways You Can Speed Up (or Skip) the Airport Security Line
Travel Dresses
The Best Travel Dresses of 2022
best hiking day packs tout
The Best Hiking Daypacks for Every Adventure
Muenchen Flughafen airport gate for Lufthansa
Lufthansa Is Making Its Onboard Greetings More Gender Inclusive
Japan Airlines Boeing 767-300ER airplane at Beijing Capital airport
Japan Airlines Switches to Gender-neutral Greetings on All Flights
Card Placeholder Image
World's Best Airlines for In-Flight Service 2015
Card Placeholder Image
World's Worst Airlines for Customer Service 2015
Women Trailblazing in Travel
19 Trailblazing Female Travelers Share Their Best Advice for Women Who Want to See the World