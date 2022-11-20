The Podiatrist-approved Brand That Oprah Loves Has Comfy, Water-Repellent Shoes That Are Perfect for Winter

Planning to explore on foot this winter, but not sure what shoes to pack? Vionic is one step ahead of you. The popular brand that's even loved by Oprah has a slew of new arrivals, and these boots (and sneakers) are made for walking. They’re also fully water-repellent, weather-resistant and insulated, so they’re built to endure a snowy Colorado winter or a New Year stomping around the U.K, too.

The brand was founded by an Australian podiatrist and avid surfer who brilliantly combined his two passions by designing good-looking footwear fitted with custom orthotics that use surfboard molding techniques. The result is a perfect marriage of form and function — and a stylish solution for those who suffer from bunions, corns and other painful conditions.

Vionics have won the respect of podiatrists across the board. “This company is so great for shoes, year round!” says Marilyn-based podiatrist Saylee Tulpule, DPM, pointing out that chunky heels, wide toe boxes, and ergonomic support keep the foot in healthy condition while lined interiors keep blisters and athlete’s foot at bay. And the new weather-resistant line, she says, does more than just keep your dogs dry. “Waterproof uppers would also help reduce the chances of developing skin infections and potentially even frostbite,” she notes.

Vionics have also earned the adoration of a loyal fan base that craves all-day comfort without sacrificing style. That’s probably why this footwear is famous for flying off the shelves; die-hard fans know they never disappoint. So tread ahead for our top nine favorite winter-friendly Vionic boots and sneakers that’ll let you conquer a cold, wet season while looking flat-out fierce.

Shantelle Waterproof Leather Bootie

This modified Western bootie has subtle rockstar appeal, but it’s working hard to keep your feet as dry as can be. Its oiled nubuck leather upper is treated to let the water roll right off. A soft, buttery suede lining gives way to a stretchy shaft panel that provides freedom of movement without uncomfortable chafing, and an easy-on, easy-off zipper.

Inside, it’s hiding a cushion-y insole and outside, a 2-inch block heel that adheres to Dr. Tulpule’s guidelines. “I recommend 2 inches or less and preferably a block heel,” she says. “Anything higher and more narrow can affect gait and lead to imbalance...and no one wants to slip in snow or ice!”

We love that it manages to pull off an almond toe that’s roomy enough not to cramp your toes but narrow enough to keep a chic silhouette.

To buy: nordstrom.com and vionicshoes.com, $170

Inessa Tall Boot

This equestrian boot is downright regal, but it’s true appeal is that it keeps you dry and warm from knee to toe. All hail its “tough to scruff” microfiber upper that’s treated to resist any form of precipitation that winter can throw at it. Bring on the snow balls.

The Inessa boot may have a heel that’s a bit over 3 inches, but its careful construction and removable cushioned EVA insole provides ultimate arch support. This chic boot actually relieves anything that’s plaguing you, including plantar fasciitis, flat feet, high arches, bunions, heel spurs and lower back pain issues.

“I have larger calves so I don't always get to wear the cute tall boots. These were totally different,” wrote a happy shopper at Nordstrom. “The stretch is perfect.”

To buy: nordstrom.com and vionicshoes.com, $190

Tenley Waterproof Ankle Boot

Amazon

Say hello to water-repellent leather and suede whose protective coating is no match for London rain, Canadian snow, or sloshing through puddles in your own backyard. It has a microfiber-covered EVA footbed and Vionic’s own three-zone comfort, which includes cushioning at the heel, arch and forefoot for a fully enveloping experience. And, of course, a removable orthotic.

Tenley comes in three colors — black, toffee and olive green — and features a gold-buckled ankle strap detail, making this boot perfect for punching up a jeans-and-sweater situation and just as adept at pulling together a skirted look.

One Nordstrom fan wrote, “Very comfortable; heel is perfect height for walking and didn’t rub against my ankles. Fit is TTS [true to size].”

To buy: nordstrom and vionicshoes.com, $190

Whitley Water-Repellent Boot

Are these the most stylish hiking boots you’ve ever seen, or are they just a cool pair of booties that look like something you’d venture into the woods wearing? Vionic’s Whitley boots have panels of water-resistant leather and suede, but it’s their grippy rubber soles that make them a standout on slick streets.

“Great traction through a thick rubber sole” is one of the most important features anyone should look for in a winter shoe,” says Dr. Tulpule. Ridges at the sole add an extra layer of traction. And of course the Whitleys have a removable, cushioned insole with arch support.

To buy: nordstrom and vionicshoes.com, $160

Brionie Water Repellent Suede Bootie

Nordstrom

Think the perfect everyday bootie can’t be absolute bliss to walk in? Vionic’s Brionie booties are so versatile you won’t have to wear anything else on your feet all winter — which works out because you won’t want to. These pull-on beauties come in silky suede that’s been treated to withstand a storm, but the best part is probably its roomy toe box. Hammer toe who?

“A round or square [toe box] is preferred,” says Dr. Tulpule. “Anything too narrow ends up cramping the toes together and this can lead to issues with toe numbness. A narrow toe box can also affect the big toe joint and cause issues, such as a bunion.”

Zip up these rubber-soled wonders and take on your trip with the confidence of a person whose feet are so well cared for, they’ll be ready for their closeup once your beach getaway is in the books.

To buy: nordstrom and vionicshoes.com, $150

Gwen Waterproof Boot

Nordstrom

The Brionie bootie’s knee-high cousin is this supple suede design that looks like it’s ready to take on a trek even on the most slippery cobblestones of Lisbon during rainy season. They’re treated to resist every kind of drench, including splashes from oncoming traffic, so bring on the wettest that winter’s got.

WIth a one and a half-inch heel, grippy rubber soles and a cushioned insole, these warriors will keep you fully supported while stealing the show. Imagine pairing them with a knee-length parka — it’s a whole street look, no planning required.

“The support in this boot is heavenly,” one Nordstrom reviewer wrote. “I got home from work to try them on and am still wearing them because they feel so amazing.”

To buy: nordstrom and vionicshoes.com, $190

Nyla Waterproof Sneaker

DSW

Sometimes you don’t want a boot, but you’d rather have a casual shoe to pop on for an all-day walking tour. That’s where the Nyla sneakers come in. These Vionic shoes have rugged leather uppers but it’s not your average casual shoe — this one will let you navigate icy side streets or roam the hills of Seattle in winter without getting soggy feet.

They’ve got Vionic’s famous cushioned EVA insoles plus rubber soles that provide such traction, you might want to try mountain climbing next (although we have better footwear recommendations for that!).

“From the moment I put them on, this shoe provides amazing comfort and support,” raved a customer. “I’ve been wearing them every day.”

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $150

Zanny Waterproof Sneaker

Nordstrom

If you want a pair of actual sneakers that were made not for running, not for cross training, but for walking like it’s your job, well, that’s the Zanny sneaker’s job. It has all the comfort features you’ve come to expect from Vionic — the cushioned footbed, removable orthotic, three zones of comfort — but it also has probably the most grippy sole we’ve seen. And that’s saying a lot!

These leather kicks are, of course, treated to repel every kind of moisture that gets in their way and leave you with dry socks, happy feet and a mind that can focus on the sights and sounds of your adventure rather than counting the minutes till you can sit again.

One shopper was simply in it for the looks, and the comfort came as a bonus. “I bought these now only for the great ankle, and arch support, but for the sheer cuteness!,” they wrote. “Lots of compliments! Love them!”

To buy: nordstrom.com and vionicshoes.com, $140

