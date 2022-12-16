9 Comfy Winter Travel Shoes From This Oprah- and Podiatrist-approved Brand Are Up to 40% Off for a Limited Time

A comfy pair of shoes is the ultimate travel essential. They carry you from one destination to the next, from standing in long lines and running from gate to gate to all the travel activities in between. And if you’re hunting for a pair to fit the bill, you’re in luck: we scoured the web for shoes that will be supportive and stylish and found the ultimate comfortable shoe brand that even Oprah has worn — Vionic.

The popular shoe brand has tons of styles from sneakers to boots that are all podiatrist-approved — and for a limited time, you can save up to 40 percent on select styles during Vionic’s Winter Sale. We love that this company prioritizes orthotic relief and stability for its shoppers without sacrificing style. See what we’re eyeing from this Oprah-approved brand and grab these styles before they sell out.

Layla Sneakers

Vionic

For those who love a lightweight and low-maintenance shoe, Vionic’s Layla Sneaker is your new go-to style for travel. It has Advanced Motion System (AMS) technology, which means it’s designed by podiatrists with flexible orthotics and breathable materials. These sneakers are offered in four colors that can easily go with any travel outfit. One shopper enjoyed wearing this style every day with “no complaints” and bought a second pair in another color. Another person shared that they wore these sneakers on a two-week trip and described them as “amazingly comfortable and supportive.”



To buy: vionicshoes.com, $70 (originally $100)



Sienna Boots

Vionic

These block-heeled boots are best for those who want to wear a stylish heel without sacrificing comfort. On top of having a removable footbed, these boots will protect your feet from rainy weather with a nubuck exterior and seam-sealed technology. One loyal shopper who has several Vionic shoes called these boots a “winning combination” of style and comfort. Another person said the boots are “versatile” and noted styling them with jeans and skirts. And for those who like this style but want a higher stacked heel, this water repellent ankle boot will do the trick.



To buy: vionicshoes.com, $125 (originally $180)



Athena Sneakers

Vionic

This sporty sneaker tastefully mixes leather and mesh fabrics. And with its side-zipper closure, it’s also quick to put on and take off, making them great for passing through airport security. Plus, these sneakers have a comfortable platform to elevate your travel look while keeping your feet happy. One reviewer who has two pairs of this sneaker wore them on a cruise and said they were “perfect” for their trip. A shopper who frequently wears these sneakers to run errands described them as “sporty casual” and “sophisticated” shoes. One more shopper said that they “envision wearing them for travel purposes.” Another convenient sneaker option are these laceless sneakers.



To buy: vionicshoes.com, $100 (originally $150)



Jaxen Boots

Vionic

To take on the winter weather with an edgy look, consider these lug-sole boots. These will keep your feet dry from rain and snow and keep your feet comfy with its removable microfiber insole. A returning shopper said that they’re “impressed by the quality” of these boots, especially the waterproof zipper. Another noted these shoes were “so helpful” in winter. Yet another reviewer said these shoes give their looks a “super modern” and “rugged hiker” feel.

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $110 (originally $130)

To keep your feet happy on all your upcoming travels, take a note from Oprah and buy a pair (or two, or three) from Vionic’s epic winter sale while you can still score select styles for up to 40 percent off.

More Sale Styles We Love:

Kailen Mules

Vionic

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $70 (originally $120)

Samana Sneakers

Vionic

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $90 (originally $130)

Tenley Ankle Boots

Vionic

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $130 (originally $190)

Effortless Slip-On Sneakers

Vionic

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $83 (originally $120)

London Sneakers

Vionic

To buy: vionicshoes.com, $70 (originally $120)

