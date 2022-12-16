Best Products Style Shoes 9 Comfy Winter Travel Shoes From This Oprah- and Podiatrist-approved Brand Are Up to 40% Off for a Limited Time Save on styles from sneakers to boots by this highly sought-after brand. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Vionic A comfy pair of shoes is the ultimate travel essential. They carry you from one destination to the next, from standing in long lines and running from gate to gate to all the travel activities in between. And if you’re hunting for a pair to fit the bill, you’re in luck: we scoured the web for shoes that will be supportive and stylish and found the ultimate comfortable shoe brand that even Oprah has worn — Vionic. The popular shoe brand has tons of styles from sneakers to boots that are all podiatrist-approved — and for a limited time, you can save up to 40 percent on select styles during Vionic’s Winter Sale. We love that this company prioritizes orthotic relief and stability for its shoppers without sacrificing style. See what we’re eyeing from this Oprah-approved brand and grab these styles before they sell out. Related: The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022 Layla Sneakers Vionic For those who love a lightweight and low-maintenance shoe, Vionic’s Layla Sneaker is your new go-to style for travel. It has Advanced Motion System (AMS) technology, which means it’s designed by podiatrists with flexible orthotics and breathable materials. These sneakers are offered in four colors that can easily go with any travel outfit. One shopper enjoyed wearing this style every day with “no complaints” and bought a second pair in another color. Another person shared that they wore these sneakers on a two-week trip and described them as “amazingly comfortable and supportive.” To buy: vionicshoes.com, $70 (originally $100) Sienna Boots Vionic These block-heeled boots are best for those who want to wear a stylish heel without sacrificing comfort. On top of having a removable footbed, these boots will protect your feet from rainy weather with a nubuck exterior and seam-sealed technology. One loyal shopper who has several Vionic shoes called these boots a “winning combination” of style and comfort. Another person said the boots are “versatile” and noted styling them with jeans and skirts. And for those who like this style but want a higher stacked heel, this water repellent ankle boot will do the trick. To buy: vionicshoes.com, $125 (originally $180) Athena Sneakers Vionic This sporty sneaker tastefully mixes leather and mesh fabrics. And with its side-zipper closure, it’s also quick to put on and take off, making them great for passing through airport security. Plus, these sneakers have a comfortable platform to elevate your travel look while keeping your feet happy. One reviewer who has two pairs of this sneaker wore them on a cruise and said they were “perfect” for their trip. A shopper who frequently wears these sneakers to run errands described them as “sporty casual” and “sophisticated” shoes. One more shopper said that they “envision wearing them for travel purposes.” Another convenient sneaker option are these laceless sneakers. To buy: vionicshoes.com, $100 (originally $150) Jaxen Boots Vionic To take on the winter weather with an edgy look, consider these lug-sole boots. These will keep your feet dry from rain and snow and keep your feet comfy with its removable microfiber insole. A returning shopper said that they’re “impressed by the quality” of these boots, especially the waterproof zipper. Another noted these shoes were “so helpful” in winter. Yet another reviewer said these shoes give their looks a “super modern” and “rugged hiker” feel. To buy: vionicshoes.com, $110 (originally $130) To keep your feet happy on all your upcoming travels, take a note from Oprah and buy a pair (or two, or three) from Vionic’s epic winter sale while you can still score select styles for up to 40 percent off. More Sale Styles We Love: Kailen Mules Vionic To buy: vionicshoes.com, $70 (originally $120) Samana Sneakers Vionic To buy: vionicshoes.com, $90 (originally $130) Tenley Ankle Boots Vionic To buy: vionicshoes.com, $130 (originally $190) Effortless Slip-On Sneakers Vionic To buy: vionicshoes.com, $83 (originally $120) London Sneakers Vionic To buy: vionicshoes.com, $70 (originally $120) Shop More T+L Deals: Thousands of Shoppers Love These Soft, Comfy Ugg Slippers for Men — and They Make the Perfect Gift The 11 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25 at Amazon That'll Impress Any Traveler Travelers Say These Comfortable, Nurse-approved Shoes Are Perfect for All-day Walking Tours Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit