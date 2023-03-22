Oprah’s 'Favorite' Podiatrist-loved Shoe Brand Is Having a Secret Sale — Shop 12 Styles Up to Nearly 60% Off

When Oprah Winfrey finds a product she loves, she doesn’t just shout about it from the rooftops; she reaches an even larger audience by featuring it on her Favorite Things List. And, based on the number of times they’ve been featured, it’s clear Winfrey is a big fan of Vionic shoes. It's not hard to see why.

For starters, Vionic was founded by an Australian podiatrist who wanted to bring professional-level support to everyday shoes, which is why they're great for travelers. More than 40 years later, the brand is now behind some of the most comfortable (and affordable) shoes that money can buy. And, as luck would have it, Amazon currently has dozens of Vionic shoes on sale for up to nearly 60 percent off that are perfect for spring and summer travel.

Since there are so many to choose from, we've narrowed down the list to the most travel-friendly shoes with arch support and asked two experts, Dr. Bruce Pinker, a New York-based foot and ankle surgeon, and Dr. Nam Tran, a Dallas-based podiatrist, to break down just how they keep your feet so comfy — even after hours of walking. After all, if anyone can predict how a shoe will perform, or feel, after a long day of sightseeing, it’s someone who knows feet like the back of their hand. Whether you’re in the market for slip-ons, booties, walking sandals, or running sneakers, here are 12 podiatrist-approved Vionic shoes currently on sale at Amazon.

Rest Bella Toe Post Sandals

Dr. Pinker likes the Bella Toe Post Sandal because it has the design of an orthotic, which provides added arch support. “It also has a deep heel cup and cushioned footbed,” he told Travel + Leisure. In addition to the American Podiatry Association Seal of Acceptance, these sandals also have nearly 7,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One customer shared that they wore them on vacation: "I ended up walking the Charleston streets (14,000 steps that day!) and [had] not one blister or sore foot. You cannot do better than that." Add these stylish sandals to your cart while they're as little as $47, especially if you're headed on a warm-weather getaway.

Agile Shay Leisure Sneakers

Available in eight versatile-yet-eye-catching colors, the Agile Shay Leisure Sneakers are ready to catch any flight. And, according to Dr. Pinker, their ergonomic design and cushioning makes them "very supportive," especially for "light activities such as walking or shopping." Make sure to grab a pair while they're up to 45 percent off. In their review, an avid traveler raved that they're "super comfortable" and "totally worth every penny."

Brisk Miles Leisure Sneakers

Dr. Tran notes that having plenty of support is essential for avoiding foot fatigue and injuries. That’s where well-cushioned shoes like the Brisk Miles Leisure Sneakers come in handy. They feature orthotic insoles and boast podiatrist-designed footbeds that help prevent everything from bunions to lower back issues. They've also earned praise from Amazon shoppers. One buyer wrote: "I have been looking for travel sneakers to do miles and miles of walking…[This] shoe has a high arch support and firmly hugs your foot." Did we mention that they're up to 45 percent off right now?

Malibu Slip-On Comfort Shoes

Slip-on sneakers are great for long travel days when you’re not doing a ton of walking, but you'll need something comfortable that you can easily kick off and put back on in seconds. When it comes to options, it’s hard to top the Malibu Slip-On Comfort Shoes. They come in 44 colors and fun fabrics including waffle knit, canvas, and bouclé, and select ones are starting at $41. After sharing that wearing the sneakers "feels like walking on a cloud," a shopper added, "I have had a lot of foot problems and Vionic helps tremendously with pain, comfort, and support."

Magnolia Shawna High-Top Booties

Spring is on the horizon, but this sale is also the perfect chance to stock up on footwear for next fall and winter. Thanks to the zipper on the side, the Magnolia Shawna High-Top Booties are also easy to slip on and off. What's more, they have the comfort of your favorite sneakers, but will keep your feet and ankles toasty with their high-top silhouette. "These did not disappoint," one reviewer began. "I wore these while traveling and they were great for walking through the airport. They also had good ankle support (which was important because I had a recent ankle break)."

Tide Casandra Toe Post Sandals

Currently up to 30 percent off, the Tide Casandra Sandals deserve a spot in your vacation footwear rotation for their versatility alone. You can wear them to the pool, out to lunch, and around town thanks to their classic silhouette and comfortable arch support. And, with your favorite dresses, skirts, and flowy pants, they also make great shoes for dinners and shows. Choose between 17 colors. "These are a cute and comfortable alternative to spongy flip-flops that make my feet ache at the end of the day," according to an Amazon customer. "The footbed perfectly supports my foot, even after a long walk or day at the pool. I didn't even need a break-in period."

Brisk Vayda Slip-On Active Sneakers

If you love a great deal, don’t miss the chance to save up to 58 percent on Vionic’s Brisk Vayda Slip-On Active Sneakers. These pull-on, pull-off shoes have the perfect amount of stretch and plenty of support. Since they’re mesh, they’re also lightweight and breathable, which makes them ideal for visiting hot climates. ​​”We don't always want to wear clunky sneakers, especially if we are visiting somewhere tropical,” Dr. Nam remarked. “That’s where Vionic [shoes] come in and save the day.”

For one shopper with scoliosis-related back pain, the shoes offer "plenty of space for my toes to move and excellent arch support." They also mentioned, "I do a lot of walking and these shoes align my back while walking. They feel light on my feet and help with my stride while walking. It feels like I don’t have any shoes on and they are easy to slip on."

Tessa Toe Post Sandals

“Vionic shoes are also great for people who are looking for either open-toed shoes or sandals that have more support than other options in the market,” Dr. Nam explained. When it comes to flip-flops, it doesn’t get more supportive than Vionic’s Tessa Toe Post Sandals. They're made with the brand's tri-layer foam footbeds to ensure stability, alignment, and cushioning so you can walk confidently on the pool deck, boardwalk, shore, and wherever else your itinerary brings you. In other words, you get the convenience and breeziness without the hurt. "My podiatrist recommended these flip-flops to me for my plantar fasciitis," a customer commented in their Amazon review. "My feet don’t hurt at the end of the day."

Rest Randi Slide Sandals

The Rest Randi Slide Sandals combine comfort and style with their supportive footbeds, durable rubber outsoles, and fashionable dual straps, which feature charming floral-shaped perforations. The comfy slide sandals have an adjustable hook and loop closure, so you can easily customize their fit to be more supportive if needed. But, the best part about them is that they match the dress code for almost every vacation activity. A traveler wrote, "These have immediately become my go-to footwear of choice when leaving the house for almost anything."

Sky Adore Leisure Shoes

When it comes to the Vionic Sky Adore Leisure Shoes, Dr. Nam likes that they have adequate support, making them ideal for everything from long travel days with lots of walking or casual strolls around your block. Plus, their mesh construction makes them incredibly breathable, flexible, and sleek — you'll want to plan all of your travel outfits around these stunning sneakers. "I bought them to take on a vacation that had lots of walking," an Amazon shopper wrote. "My feet and legs felt great at the end of the day."

Brisk Jada Active Sneakers

Comfy enough for sightseeing tours and supportive enough for running on the treadmill in the hotel gym, the Brisk Jada Active Sneakers are the ultimate travel companion, and they're on sale for as little as $65 (they typically rank in at $100). The sporty slip-on sneakers are equipped with well-cushioned and shock-absorbing EVA foam footbeds, and their mesh uppers promote airflow so your feet never get too sweaty while you're on the move. "I bought these for vacation," a traveler shared. "The arch support is perfect [and the] wide width is [truly] wide, with room in the toe box. My feet and ankles did not swell on the four-hour flight I was on. They're easy to slip off and step back into on the TSA line."

Citrine Ella Flat Comfort Sandals

Gladiator sandals never go out of style, but they're notorious for their flimsy constructions. Well, that was before the Citrine Ella Flat Comfort Sandals from Vionic. The podiatrist-approved leather sandals will take you from the pool to lunch, back to the hotel, and out for a night on the town with their supportive deep heel cups, arch-supporting midsoles, and forefoot cushioning. Plus, the trendy toe loops and adjustable buckle straps promote stability for easy walking. "I've worn these sandals to work, where I'm on my feet most of the day, and all over New York City while walking 6-plus miles a day," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "As a middle-aged woman, I was amazed at how soft the leather is and my feet felt great all the time."

