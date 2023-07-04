These Comfy, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals From the Brand Oprah Loves Are Now 53% Off

These flip-flops have arch support for days.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT

After a busy day of checking items off of your trip itinerary, we’re sure the last thing you want to do is shove your feet into a stuffy pair of sneakers (no matter how comfortable they may be). But, most sandals and flip-flops are lacking in arch support — well, that was before you tried the Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals, which have been quietly (and majorly) marked down during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale. 

And, we have to admit that it’s one of the biggest deals we’ve seen. Right now, you can get the travel-ready sandals, which are one of the most popular styles from the podiatrist-approved and Oprah-loved footwear brand, for up to 53 percent off. With this discount, their price tag drops down to as little as $40 (depending on the color and size you pick). We’re noticing the greatest savings on the peony crinkle pair, which will add a subtle and versatile pop of color to the outfits in your suitcase with their light pink straps and tan midsoles. 

Amazon Prime Day Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals Peony Crinkle

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $85) 

Despite their flip-flop silhouettes, the Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals are designed to deliver orthotic-level support thanks to the brand's signature triple-zone comfort constructions, which promote enhanced stability with their deep heel cups, superior forefoot cushioning, and arch-hugging midsoles. And, they're equipped with sturdy, anti-slip rubber outsoles to ensure that you can walk comfortably on any surface. Plus, they have traction patterns for extra grippiness when needed. 

The suede-like microfiber linings of the footbeds combined with the soft leather straps minimize blisters, which is why Amazon shoppers can wear them for hours at a time — hence the Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals' 1,300-plus five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, "I wore these for four straight days at Disneyland after a foot injury without a single issue. We walked 8-plus miles a day, but [I had] no foot pain or blisters. Another traveler chimed in, adding, "I literally wore these all day every day on a 13-day cruise, touring vineyards, beaches, and streets in Croatia, Venice, etc." 

Amazon Prime Day Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals Pewter Mirror

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $46 (originally $85) 

While comparing the Vionic flip-flops to their other sandals, an Amazon shopper said, "I wore them all day running around at a family gathering, and by the time my legs and back would usually start feeling a little fatigued, none of that happened with these shoes." They also highlighted, "The footbeds are buttery soft, the soles are curved, there's great arch support, and even though the straps are thinner, the overall fit is secure." 

They even earned a stamp of approval from a customer with high arches and plantar fasciitis: "Being able to enjoy the outdoors and walking with no foot pain makes them worth it… You can have the look of a cute sandal or flip-flop with a great orthotic footbed and a shoe that overall is very good quality." 

Take it from these reviewers, the Vionic Rest Dillon Toe Post Sandals are worth the hype. Add the popular flip-flops to your cart while they're up to 53 percent off at Amazon, and keep scrolling to check out the other customer-loved walking sandals that are on sale. 

