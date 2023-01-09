These Comfy Leather Boots From the Podiatrist-approved Brand Oprah Loves Are 50% Off — but Not for Long

Everyone needs a good pair of boots to take on the wintertime, but so often we needlessly sacrifice comfort in favor of style. While of course you want to invest in shoes that elevate your wardrobe, any boots you purchase should also support your arches and provide ample cushioning — especially if you plan to be on your feet all day.

Thankfully, Vionic, the podiatrist-approved, Oprah-loved brand, is currently having a major sale on shoes across the board.You really can’t go wrong with any style, but we have our eye on one particularly comfy and stylish pair: the Vionic Lani Lace-Up Boots. They’re marked down to just $85, so you don’t have to break the bank or give up on comfort in order to take your outfits to the next level this winter.

To buy: vionic.com, $85 (originally $170)

Built to be sturdy and long-lasting, these boots are made of tumbled leather with a zipper down each ankle for easy removal at the end of a long day. A lightweight lug sole makes them great to pack into your carry-on luggage without adding too much weight, and a rubber base ensures good grip on slippery surfaces. Considering the brand is designed by podiatrists it’s safe to say these boots are podiatrist-approved, with many styles on the site earning the Seal of Acceptance from The American Podiatric Medical Association thanks to Vionic’s built in cushioning and support technology.

And, if you’re looking for boots to wear on rainy days, you’re in luck. These are water-repellent with a protective coating to save your feet from the elements without ruining your shoes. Plus, a slight 1.3-inch heel gives you a little extra height while still being easy to walk in — even when touring a new city or heading out for a night on the town. In half and whole sizes from five to 11, as well as three stunning colors, these boots are sure to be a closet staple this winter.

Even customers with foot pain swear by these boots for everyday wear, with one shopper writing, “I stand for a living and had basically accepted the fact that chronic foot pain was just a part of my life now — that is until I bought these boots,” adding, “Within seconds of walking on them, I had relief.” Another 60-year-old shopper agreed, noting that they had a hip replacement that has caused significant walking issues, but after investing in these boots for vacation they “can truthfully say these shoes were remarkable.”

One shopper went as far as to call these boots a “lifesaver” adding, “I walked 13,000 steps yesterday and [am in] no pain whatsoever.” And no need to be worried about staying toasty during the wintertime, either. Another fan revealed, “They keep my feet so warm that I honestly couldn’t believe it. Best boot ever.”

To buy: vionic.com, $170

If you’re planning on taking a vacation soon, shoppers also swear these shoes are just as good as a supportive sneaker, with one person writing, “I bought these for a walking vacation and they lived up to every expectation. One day we walked 24,000 steps and my feet were totally fine,” adding that they “felt better than the days I wore my Hoka tennis shoes.”

There’s a reason why Vionic shoes are approved by podiatrists (and loved by Oprah). And the uber-comfortable, supportive Vionic Lani Lace-Up Boots are perfect for busy days exploring — as well as nights out. Snag a pair of the shopper-adored boots while they’re 50 percent off, but don’t wait too long, because this unbelievable sale won’t last forever.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $85.

